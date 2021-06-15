Check out this Latin American restaurant going into an old Sagebrush near Charlotte

Capicua owners Jennifer Alcantara, Edwin Mejia, and Jacob Pacheco at their future location. CharlotteFive

A former Sagebrush in Mooresville may be setting the scene for a new restaurant moving into the Charlotte area, but don’t expect to find peanut shells on the floor when you get there.

Transformation of the restaurant is under way for Capicúa, a new Latin American restaurant that will open this summer.

The restaurant’s owners — Jennifer Alcantara, Edwin Mejia and Jacob Pacheco — are from the Dominican Republic. They moved to Mooresville “and wanted to bring our culture to the area,” Alcantara told CharlotteFive.

THE FOOD: Capicúa’s menu will include Dominican, Ecuadorian, Venezuelan, Puerto Rican and Spanish influences. Expect Latin food “with a new twist” Alcantara said. “Our Latin foods, we’re so used to having rice, beans and meat, but the way that we’re going to do it is we’re going to be very engaging. So instead of your typical plate, it’s going to be something super interactive, super innovative, so that you can have such an amazing atmosphere while you’re eating and have fun while you’re doing it.”

Capicúa is a new Latin American restaurant opening in Mooresville offering Dominican, Ecuadorian, Venezuelan, Puerto Rican and Spanish cuisine. Courtesy of Capicúa

THE NAME: Capicúa is a winning move in a dominoes game, in which the last chip can be placed at either end. “We chose the name because of the culture and backgrounds in which we all grew up in with our parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles playing the game during family functions,” Alcantara said.

THE DANCING: Come for the food, but stay for the atmosphere. “This restaurant will be inviting for everyone, whether you’re single looking to dance and have a good meal with a cocktail, corporate meetings or family events,” Alcantara said.

SAVE THE DATE: The restaurant is expected to open by the Fourth of July.

Capicúa will open inside of a former Sagebrush at 140 Regency Center Drive in Mooresville. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville

Instagram: @capicualatincuisine

Opening in July