Rainbow flags are just a start: How to support Charlotte’s LGBTQ-friendly businesses

In Charlotte and all over the country, June is a colorful month. It’s the season of rainbow-flag-waving, drink specials and social media posts pledging allyship and support for the local LGBTQ community.

For the past few decades across the country, June has been known as Pride Month. It’s a way to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in 1969 in New York. It celebrates LGBTQ voices and it highlights the progress that has been made for equality — and the progress still left to go.

Something to look forward to: Charlotte Black Pride is July 11-18, and this year’s theme is “We The People.” Mark your calendar for a pageant, a celebration of Black LGBTQ dancers and choreographers, a rooftop skyline brunch and more.

Something else to look forward to: The Charlotte Pride Parade will be on Oct. 24 this year. Last year’s parade was virtual due to COVID-19, and this year’s celebration will be in person — with some social distancing measures in place. Organizers have created a plethora of activities and special events from August through November.

During June and any other month, for members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ community, it can be touching to see local businesses showing up as allies. But is waving a rainbow flag enough?

Some of Charlotte’s business owners dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community told CharlotteFive that actions are where allyship can truly shine.

How to support

While starting his culinary career in North Carolina, Sam Hart said he felt held back from management positions in the restaurant industry due to his sexual orientation. Things have gotten better over the years, he said — but it remains crucial to support local businesses that support the community.

The best way to support a restaurant that is LGBTQ-friendly is simply to frequent the restaurant, Hart said. The restaurant does not need to be LGBTQ-owned to be part of the community, either. “There are a lot of amazing allies and owners who care about the LGBTQ community. Restaurants dont have to be LGBTQ-owned to assist in what Pride is all about.”

Speaking of restaurants, did you hear the one about Burger King taking a jab at Chick-fil-A? The fast food burger joint is far from the only business supporting the LGBTQ community. We’ve compiled a handful of Charlotte’s local LGBTQ-friendly businesses to go out and support during — and beyond — Pride Month.

4544 South Blvd. Suite H

Why support: Argon is a gay dance bar that will get you jumping for the weekends. It shares a building with LGBTQ-friendly spots Skyland and Sidelines (featured later in this list) so make sure you fuel up before you hit the dance floor.

How to support: The quintessential video lounge bar has karaoke on Thursday, video nights on Friday and dance parties on Saturday.

1218 E. 36th St. A

Why support: The Artisan’s Palate hosted a benefit for Chasers Charlotte, a gay bar with male exotic dancers, when Chasers was shuttered due to COVID-19.

How to support: On June 26, the restaurant will be hosting its next drag brunch, which will benefit Timeout Youth. There, you can enjoy The Artisan’s Palate’s avocado toast or $5 mimosa.

The Artisan’s Palate in NoDa is hosting its next drag brunch on June 26, which will benefit Timeout Youth. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

316 Rensselaer Ave.

Why support: The self-proclaimed cornerstone of the LGBTQ community is one of Charlotte’s most popular LGBTQ-friendly bars for over 25 years. It was also mentioned as Charlotte Magazine’s 2021 Best of the Best neighborhood bar award.

How to support: Hit up the dance parties on Saturdays or Karaoke on Sundays for a fun weekend.

2200 Thrift Road

Why support: Counter- is LGBTQ owned, and Sam Hart focuses on the diversity of staff who contribute to the restaurant’s unique cuisine. He’s also one of the restaurant owners pushing for higher wages for local restaurant workers.

How to support: Take the liberty of booking a ticket to its Napa Wine Dinner, which will feature a 10-course dinner to pair with the best wine Napa Valley has to offer.

Sam Hart of Counter-. Eduardo Moreno

Location varies

Why support: Detour Coffee is LGBTQ+ owned. Owner Mike Hargett worked with Rosedale Health & Wellness to provide coffee for its staff when the Rosedale team was conducting COVID-19 and HIV testings.

How to support: Find the truck around Charlotte on their website and enjoy its Seaside Macchiato or the chai latte.

Detour Coffee is a mobile coffee truck in Charlotte. Courtesy of Alice Finch

3106 N. Davidson St.

Why support: This local restaurant puts its money where its mouth is, offering a Karma Cocktail with proceeds going to support different Charlotte community organizations.

How to support: This month, the drink supports Charlotte Black Pride. You’ll be enjoying chamomile citrus tea-infused sutlers gin, clarifies through milk, roasted peach syrup, housemade chamomile and rosemary tincture and torched rosemary.

During the month of June, Haberdish’s Karma Cocktail supports Charlotte Black Pride. Courtesy of Haberdish

2918 The Plaza

Why support: With an environment that offers a great vibe for the LGBTQ community, Hattie’s has gotten shoutouts by both QNotes and CharlotteFive as part of Charlotte’s LGBTQ bar scene.

How to support: At this dog-friendly dive sports bar, you can choose from a wide selection of craft beers while playing board games on their large outdoor patio.

Hattie’s Tap & Tavern Alex Cason Photography Charlotte Five file photo

3221 Yadkin Ave.

Why support: If the NoDa Company Store owners look familiar to you, it may be because Joey Hewell and Scott Lindsley were among the first to get married in Mecklenburg County when the gay marriage ban was lifted in 2014. Lindsley, an ordained officiant, then turned around and performed two ceremonies for other couples waiting to get hitched.

How to support: Drink a NoDa Colada while enjoying the swings on the NoDa Company Store’s patio.

4544 South Blvd.

Why support: The gay-owned and operated sports bar welcomes all patrons to kick back and have a good time.

How to support: Start your summer with one of its Crabapple mules.

7945 N. Tryon St. #110

Why support: Owned by Velvet Kelty-Jacobs and her wife, Tree Kelty-Jacobs, VelTree, which is also a combination of the couple’s names, is Charlotte’s first black-women-owned vegan soul food cafe.

How to support: Whether you’re a carnivore or a vegan, VelTree’s chic’n drumsticks are a must-try as they’ve graced the palates of Cam Newton, Erykah Badu, and many more. It also made PETA’s list of the top 5 vegan soul food restaurants in the United States.

Velvet and Treona Kelty-Jacobs first met in a restaurant, of all places. Courtesy of Velvet Jacobs Treona Kelty-Jacobs CharlotteFive

920 Central Ave.

Why support: White Rabbit is possibly Charlotte’s best known LGBTQ Pride store, which features an array of books, cards, costumes, and swimsuits.

How to support: As a great one-stop-shop, you can find a fun gift to give or a great outfit for a wild night at the clubs.

White Rabbit on Central Avenue is perhaps Charlotte’s best known LGBTQ Pride store. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

