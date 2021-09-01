Around Town
Charlotte’s iconic Penguin Drive-in sign is coming down. Where you can see it now.
Whether you were a regular at the Penguin-Drive in back in the day or just have just heard of its legacy, you’re familiar with the iconic sign at the corner of Commonwealth and Thomas, calling us back for one more round of PBR and fried pickles.
First reported by North Carolina Rabbit Hole on Wednesday morning, Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria, whose restaurant is in the former Penguin space, will donate the sign to the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association.
The association has plans to hang one panel at Midwood Park. The other panel will go to the Charlotte History Museum for preservation.
This was the best way to recognize and honor the history of the space while also giving it the best shot at longevity, Calle Sol said in a statement.
“Brian Rowe and Jimmy King’s Penguin was a Plaza Midwood institution for dive bar food, drinks and fun. Everyone hated to see it go, but PMNA is happy to help preserve the beloved sign and memory of the Penguin,” said Lisa Swayne Proud, president of the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association.
- SAY GOODBYE: A retirement viewing for the sign will be held at the Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria parking lot on Friday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Calle Sol will give sign visitors a taste of its lunch menu.
Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria
Location: 1205 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Commonwealth
Cuisine: Latin
Instagram: @callesolcafe
