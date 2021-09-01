Charlotte’s iconic Penguin Drive-in sign is coming down. Where you can see it now.

Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria plans to say goodbye to the Penguin Drive-In sign with a parking lot event Friday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Whether you were a regular at the Penguin-Drive in back in the day or just have just heard of its legacy, you’re familiar with the iconic sign at the corner of Commonwealth and Thomas, calling us back for one more round of PBR and fried pickles.

First reported by North Carolina Rabbit Hole on Wednesday morning, Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria, whose restaurant is in the former Penguin space, will donate the sign to the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association.

The association has plans to hang one panel at Midwood Park. The other panel will go to the Charlotte History Museum for preservation.

This was the best way to recognize and honor the history of the space while also giving it the best shot at longevity, Calle Sol said in a statement.

“Brian Rowe and Jimmy King’s Penguin was a Plaza Midwood institution for dive bar food, drinks and fun. Everyone hated to see it go, but PMNA is happy to help preserve the beloved sign and memory of the Penguin,” said Lisa Swayne Proud, president of the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SAY GOODBYE: A retirement viewing for the sign will be held at the Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria parking lot on Friday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Calle Sol will give sign visitors a taste of its lunch menu.

Location: 1205 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth

Menu

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Cuisine: Latin

Instagram: @callesolcafe

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.