Yes, the super tall poles off I-85 are the new Topgolf in Charlotte’s University City

The new Top Golf in University City is located near Interstate 85 and Ikea Boulevard. CharlotteFive

If you’ve driven on I-85 in Charlotte’s University area recently, you may have noticed the exceptionally tall poles stretching up from the space near Ikea.

These poles mark another step in the construction for the new Topgolf North Charlotte. This location was initially slated to open at the end of 2020, according to a press release from Topgolf. However, Topgolf said it did not have an official opening date in a recent Tweet and has not yet responded to CharlotteFive’s request for comment.

The new location will have 100+ climate-controlled hitting bays, over 200 HDTVs, free Wi-Fi, a rooftop terrace with a fire pit, a full-service restaurant and bars, as well as private event spaces and meeting rooms, according to the website.

While we don’t know when we’ll be able to challenge our friends to a game of golf, here’s what we do know, as reported by The Charlotte Observer in February:

The 14.2-acre venue is expected to create about 500 jobs and will offer a tech-driven experience, as well as chef-driven menu and drinks. There will be live music and year-round programming in a climate-controlled outdoor space.

“This city has a fast-growing population and economy, and it’s that prosperity and Charlotte’s leading culture in food and entertainment that makes us want to build an even stronger bond with the community here,” Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle said at the time.

Topgolf opened its first 65,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor entertainment facility in June 2017 in Steele Creek at 8024 Savoy Corporate Drive, the Observer previously reported.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Topgolf has about 60 locations around the world.

Catherine Muccigrosso contributed to this article.

