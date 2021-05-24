Charlotte Observer Logo
This new ‘experimental cocktail lounge’ will be Charlotte’s tropical, urban oasis

The Royal Tot is opening in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood.
Charlotte’s homegrown “eatertainment” group Embrace The Adventures (ETA), the group behind Stroke Putt, has announced its newest concept, The Royal Tot.

Located in the same building as Catawba Brewing, The Royal Tot will be an experiential cocktail lounge aimed at bringing an urban oasis feel to the city.

Featuring an interior bar, rooftop, deck and private event space, guests will be met with bright colors and vintage rattan furniture. Did we mention the view of the skyline?

The Paper Plane Deli & Market will be providing The Royal Tot’s food, including ceviche, fresh fruit marinated in rum, tequila-pineapple marinated Spam, Kona coffee rubbed chicken wings and housemade Dole Whip.

Information about an opening date will be updated as construction progresses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Royal Tot

933 Louise Ave.

Website coming soon: http://www.theroyaltot.com/

Instagram: @royaltot

DeAnna Taylor is a NC attorney turned travel blogger and writer. She writes for Travel Noire, XONecole, CharlotteFive, and a few others. She is a native of Charlotte and loves highlighting the city whenever she can. You can find her on social media at: @brokeandabroadlife.
