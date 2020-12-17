Ghostface Brewing’s Scratch Kitchen opens tomorrow near Lake Norman

All menu items at Scratch Kitchen are made-from-scratch from locally sourced ingredients.

Ghostface Brewing is opening its first full-service restaurant Friday in Mooresville. Scratch Kitchen will feature a gastropub menu with hand-crafted cocktails and 18 taps of Ghostface Brewing beer. (Not to be confused with the Scratch Kitchen CLT food truck.)

The 1,800 square-foot restaurant is located in Langtree, a food, entertainment and luxury living area near Lake Norman. Scratch Kitchen’s menu will include items like paninis, burgers, salads, flatbreads and sandwiches.

Fresh, healthy, locally-sourced ingredients will be used to create each of the made-from-scratch dishes — all under $15. “Our paninis are top notch, and we have an appetizer that is a pork bruschetta with maple bacon jam that is just incredible,” co-owner Michael Cuddy said.

Co-owner Michael Cuddy said the pork bruschetta is his top menu pick. Courtesy of Scratch Kitchen

The menu will also tout some unique and creative cocktails. Mixologists will bring the bar experience to patrons, assembling cocktails tableside — think vapor bubble-topped cocktails that customers can pop to release flavor-filled smoke.

The bar will also offer a selection of Ghostface Brewing’s beer. The 18 taps will regularly feature the brewer’s seven most popular beers and will rotate in beers exclusive to Scratch Kitchen on the remaining taps.

Who opens a restaurant during a pandemic?

“I’m always on the internet trying to find the next idea,” Cuddy said. “It seems crazy to open during COVID. But people thought we were crazy when we opened Beer Lab because it was so close to the brewery and pizzeria, but we did and we are busy every weekend. It was just a perfect storm of the previous tenants wanting to sell and us looking for an opportunity.”

The space was previously occupied by Bacchus Wine & Tapas, so the infrastructure was already in place and just required minor adjustments by Cuddy and his wife, Suzy, along with co-owners Chuck and Kristin Klein. The Cuddys and Kleins merged their two businesses — Ghostface Brewing and Davidson Pizza Company — in September.

Scratch Kitchen opens Friday, Dec. 18, in Langtree near Lake Norman in the former Bacchus Wine & Tapas space. Courtesy of Scratch Kitchen

Scratch Kitchen opens Dec. 18, at 11:30 a.m. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., in accordance with North Carolina dining mandates. Check the website for holiday hours and changes due to COVID-19.

138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville

Instagram: @scratchghostface

