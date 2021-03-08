If you think sandwiches are boring, here are 16 in Charlotte to change your mind.

The Uncle Sammy is one of nine sandwiches on The Culture Shop’s menu.

When life feels as if it can’t get any more complicated, the last thing you want to stress about is what you’re going to have for lunch or dinner. As you filter through the list of options, the simplest is a sandwich. Even in its most complicated form — piled high — takes you right back to childhood.

Times have changed, especially in Charlotte. Our list of local sandwich shops and delis — the casual spots where you order at the counter — aren’t serving up your mom’s PB&J or ham and cheese on white bread. But they are sure to satisfy your sandwich cravings and leave you wanting more. The fact that they are easy to transport is a bonus, especially during COVID-19 when we’re encouraged to order food to-go.

Below is a list of some or our favorite sandwich spots, organized by neighborhood:

8624 Camfield St., Ste A

Sandwich to order: The Lox Sandwich comes with lox, which is brined salmon. There’s an option to add cream cheese and onion.

Price: $13.95

Belmont

933 Louise Ave., Unit 301

Sandwich to order: The House Veggie Sandwich is stacked with hummus, lettuce, carrots, tomato, onion and pickles.

Price: $7

1425 Kennon St.

Sandwich to order: The Uncle Sammy comes with bacon, black pepper turkey, havarti cheese, lettuced, roasted tomatoes and mustard aioli on Duke’s sourdough toast.

Price: $8.49

114 Cherokee Road

Sandwich to order: The Americano is a classic served with bacon, sausage, two eggs and American cheese.

Price: $5.95

Elizabeth

1609 Elizabeth Ave.

Sandwich to order: The Grilled Vegetable Sandwich includes grilled zucchini and onions, roasted red peppers, portabella mushrooms, mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette on a baguette.

Price: $7.99

Eastover/Myers Park

1941 E. Seventh St.

1601 S. Blvd.

Sandwich to order: Pressed TCB — Turkey Cordon Bleu — is served with Swiss, turkey, bacon, ham and mayo.

Price: $5.25, $8.50

You can pick up the Pressed TCB at both Sandwich Max locations — Seventh Street and South End. Max Nicholson

Indian Trail

6455 A2 Old Monroe Road

Sandwich to order: The Signature Veggie Sandwich has tomato, onion, lettuce, cucumbers, peppers, olives and oil and vinegar.

Price: $8

Matthews

435 N. Trade St., Unit 102

Sandwich to order: Original grilled cheese with Ashe County cheddar and gouda, and pepper berry bacon jam on sourdough bread.

Price: $8

Mooresville

516 River Hwy. #4

Sandwich to order: Tuna Salad hoagie on wheat bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce, salt and pepper.

Price: $6.75, $8.99, $12.99

NoDa

1200 E. 36th St. A

Sandwich to order: The Bodega Cuban comes with braised pork shoulder, smoked ham, white American cheese, jalapenos, pickled red onions and chipotle honey mustard pressed on a baguette.

Price: $8

Plaza Midwood

2801 Central Ave.

Sandwich to order: The Lime Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich is made with homemade chicken salad and topped with avocado, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Price: $8.99

South Charlotte

8512 Park Road

Sandwich to order: The South Charlotte Cheesesteak includes your choice of thinly sliced beef or chicken. The grilled meat is smothered with sautéed onions and melted cheese on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Price: $7.29

Steele Creek

4223 Providence Road, Unit 6

Sandwich to order: Kristen’s Chicken Philly Hoagie comes with grilled chicken breast, your choice of melted cheese, onions, tomato and lettuce and tomato on hoagie roll. It’s served with a pickle.

Price: $8.95

10720 S. Tryon St.

Sandwich to order: Certified Angus Roast Beef Sandwich with Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo.

Price: $8.95

Stacey’s Deli offers a variety of cold and hot sandwiches and wraps. Anastasia Giannatos

Uptown

516 N. Graham St.

Sandwich to order: The Philly Steak includes steak, onion, pizza sauce and cheese.

Price: $4.49

Sub One’s Spicy Italian Sub comes with ham, salami and pepperoni. Derek Jones

Multiple locations

Sandwich to order: The Tofu You comes with barbecue tofu, lettuce, Veganaise and pickled veggies on rustic sourdough bread.

Price: $7.49

