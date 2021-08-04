Things to do
Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 6-12
Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. As of May 14, capacity limits have been lifted, and masks are not required either indoors or outdoors in most places, but are recommended for indoor spaces or close settings. Exceptions include public transportation, schools, camps, child care centers and some health care settings.
Friday
Catch the 2021 ACL World Championships with the American Cornhole League at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Though the Olympics are taking place in Tokyo, Charlotteans can catch this action close to home. The event marks the soft opening of the space, where fans are welcome to come watch almost 1,200 players compete. Admission is free, and concessions are available for purchase. If you prefer to catch the action on TV, tune in to ESPN2 on Aug. 6 at p.m. and ESPN on Aug. 7-8 at 1 p.m. Free. 326 Technology Center Way. https://bit.ly/3lhRa26
Listen to Live Music on The Green. Music Machine will play an evening concert at the Promenade on Providence. It’s recommended to bring chairs and blankets, and seating areas are first-come, first-served. Please be respectful and engage in social distancing. Leashed pets are welcome, and the concert is rain or shine. 7-10 p.m. Free. 10822 Providence Road. https://bit.ly/3C1tjcN
Saturday
Lay out the blanket for a lawn concert. Founded in 2013 by singer-songwriter Arsena Schroeder, The Unplugged+ Live Series was designed to support independent singers and songwriters. Listen to live music by Mercury Carter and Nathan Storey at Huntersville Veteran’s Park during this touring concert series. Aug. 7. 5-8 p.m. Free. 201 Huntersville-Concord Road. https://bit.ly/2WmTMRz
Grab your mat for the yoga on the patio summer series at Catawba Brewing. These Saturday morning classes include a beer and may take place inside the taproom if it’s too hot outside. The class will include a mix of flowing, standing and seated poses. All experience levels are welcome. It’s recommended to bring a mat and water and to wear sunscreen. 11 a.m. to noon. $10. 933 Louise Ave. #105. https://bit.ly/3fdfMFa
Sunday
Treat out-of-town guests to a great meal. As more people begin to travel, family and friends are making their way to Charlotte. Where can you take them to really show off the city’s culinary flair? CharlotteFive rounded up must-visit spots, from Alexander Michael’s, a historic home in Fourth Ward, to Leah & Louise, a Southern-inspired juke joint at Camp North End.
Spend Sunday on a SouthPark patio. The SouthPark area is known for its abundant shopping opportunities, which can work up an appetite. Dine alfresco on a patio in Barclay Downs, Beverly Woods or Foxcroft, where you can sip mimosas under the iconic yellow umbrellas at Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro or enjoy fresh-made deli sandwiches among greenery at Reid’s Fine Foods. https://bit.ly/37aMq5U
Monday
Savor Italian, American and Greek cuisine at The Open Kitchen. A Charlotte mainstay for almost 70 years, this spot is serving homemade pizzas, pastas and more. Try the flagship pie: the Mama “K” Supreme is served with pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and salami. There’s also build-your-own pizzas, and the spot even offers gluten-free crust. 1318 W. Morehead St. https://bit.ly/3ylU7Cq
Start the week with ice cream. Did you know the Charlotte-Metro area offers over 90 different spots to grab a refreshing frozen treat? Maybe you want a gourmet scoop from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Mexican ice cream from La Michoacana Paleteria or novelty creations from Ninety’s Ice Cream & Sandwiches. CharlotteFive prepared an ice cream guide, organized by neighborhood, so you can begin your week with a scoop … or three. https://bit.ly/2VkVnY3
Tuesday
Visit the Trolley Barn Fermentory and Food Hall. Located at Atherton Mill in a past repair facility for Charlotte’s trolley cars, the Trolley Barn is Legion Brewing’s third location, though it’s not a brewery. Expect to find an IPA and a clean lager on tap, as well as food stalls with options including grain bowls, salads, sandwiches, wings and wood-grilled meats and fish. 2104 South Blvd. https://bit.ly/2Vu3NvO
Watch the Tokyo Olympics from Charlotte. Though you can’t catch the events in-person, there are plenty of spots streaming the Olympics across the city. CharlotteFive rounded up five spots to catch the games, from Big Ben Pub to Workman’s Friend. https://bit.ly/3xsYOco
Wednesday
Sip wine in a coffee shop at The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters. As part of its first birthday celebration, Giddy Goat opened a new space upstairs at its building on The Plaza. In addition to coffee and empanadas, you can now enjoy beer and wine in the evenings. Plus, the building itself is photo-worthy — thanks to a mural by Darion Fleming, known as Da.Flemingo. 1217 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/37aL1fE
Upgrade your midweek meeting. Though meetings are a part of work life, monotony doesn’t have to be. Skip the conference room in favor of a refreshed meeting spot, preferably with food. CharlotteFive rounded up the best places to host your next lunch meeting, whether you’re craving MOA Korean BBQ or a quick, airy bite at Rhino Market & Deli.
Thursday
Attend a drag show at Billy Sunday during Thursday at Billy’s. Headliner Onya Nerves will be joined by Lilli Frost, Rob Scene and Peaches Lavelle. There will be a QR code menu featuring all the entertainers, so you can tip online. Aug. 12. 7-10:30 p.m. Free. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3zeSwhy
Listen to live music as The Steel Woods performs at The Underground in support of its new record, “All of Your Stones.” The record, which was well-received by Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter and MAGNET, serves as a tribute to the passion and vision of the late Jason “Rowdy” Cope, co-founder of The Steel Woods. Expect a blend of hard rock and Southern rock with blues and country influences. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15. 820 Hamilton St. https://bit.ly/3liI0SO
Mark your calendar
Virtually attend the TikTok Small Biz Block Party. To help support creators and small businesses in different cities across the country, TikTok is hosting a virtual, 20-event workshop where business owners can learn industry-leading tools and tactics to grow their businesses and reach new audiences. The North Carolina workshop will take place virtually on Aug. 19 and is free for anyone who owns a small business. https://bit.ly/37dKEBe
Start your week with yoga. The “Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga” experience will feature flows at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. These 35-minute classes are open to all fitness levels and are designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind. Each class will be choreographed in harmony with sounds, light, music and moving images. Participants will also have 25 minutes to enjoy the exhibit post-class and will receive a snack compliments of Lifeway Kefir. Aug. 16. 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. $54.99. 1774 Statesville Ave. https://bit.ly/3ifRbBy
Mark your calendar for Pride 2021. From August to November, this year’s Pride festival will feature both familiar and new events, all which were designed with safety in mind. In addition to the Charlotte Pride Parade, there will also be a concert event, interfaith service, film festival, job fair and more. Aug. 21 through Nov. 13. https://bit.ly/3hQjcQy
Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p
