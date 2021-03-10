Celebrate St. Paddy’s at home with Legion Brewing’s shepherd’s pie — and beer

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with Shepherd’s Pie. Getty Images

For many of us, it’s an annual tradition to have a heaping plate of corned beef and cabbage or shepherd’s pie for St. Patrick’s Day. And while we wait our turn to get vaccinated for COVID-19, that means coming up with plan to have dinner at home as part of the party.

Just in time for the celebration, Legion Brewing chef Gene Briggs gave CharlotteFive a behind-the-scenes look into his kitchen by sharing his recipe for Shepherd’s Pie. And, of course, he incorporates Legion’s Slainte Dry Irish Stout, which was a silver-medal winner for best classic Irish-style dry stout at the World Beer Cup. Fun fact: Both the British and Irish claim the dish as their own, although it’s safe to say it originated somewhere in the UK as a way to use leftovers.

If you’re not into cooking, Legion plans to offer the Shepherd’s Pie at its SouthPark location at 5610 Carnegie Blvd., from St. Patrick’s Day through the next week. (Pricing information is not yet available, but the brewery offers online ordering for takeout.)

Chef Gene Briggs of Legion Brewery. Peter Taylor Courtesy of Legion Brewing

You can also make this classic Irish comfort food yourself by following Briggs’ recipe. Just head to the grocery store with this ingredients list, then stop by Legion’s Plaza Midwood or SouthPark location to grab a six-pack of the stout on your way home.

In only about an hour, you can kick back to celebrate St. Patrick’s day at home in COVID-19-safe style. Just make sure to save enough beer to toast the meal, as Slainte — pronounced slawn-cha — is the Irish equivalent of “Cheers!”

What’s St. Patrick’s Day without an Irish-style beer like Legion’s Slainte Dry Irish Stout. Courtesy of Legion Brewing

Briggs’ Shepherd’s Pie recipe:

Ingredients you need for shepherd’s pie

2 tbs. olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

2 pounds ground lamb

1 tbs. tomato paste

1/2 cup Legion Brewing Slainte Dry Irish Stout

2 cups beef stock reduction

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme

1/2 cup cooked sweet peas

1/2 cup cooked small diced carrots

Ingredients you need for mashed potatoes

2 pounds peeled potatoes, cubed

4 tbs. butter, cubed

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 cup heavy cream

Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions to make the mashed potatoes

Place the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with salted water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 10 minutes.

Drain in a colander and return to the pot. Over low heat, mash the potatoes with a potato masher.

Add 4 tbs. of butter, 3/4 tsp. of salt, 1/2 tsp. of pepper and 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, and mash to incorporate.

Add the 1/2 cup heavy cream and mix well.

Remove from the heat.







Directions to make the Shepherd’s Pie

In a large sauté pan, over medium heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the lamb. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes.

Add the onions to the lamb and sauté for 1 minute. Then stir in the tomato paste and cook for 30 seconds.

Stir in the Slainte and the beef stock reduction, then bring the liquid to a boil.

Stir in the thyme, peas and carrots, and season with salt and pepper.

Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Pour the mixture into a deep 9-inch oval dish. Place spoonfuls of the potatoes over the meat mixture, and dot the top of the potatoes with butter.

Set a baking sheet under the dish in case the pie starts to bubble over, and bake in the oven for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden.

Remove from the oven and spoon onto serving plates. Garnish with parsley.

