Introducing Madison Perk, Charlotte’s newest coffee shop — with live morning music.

Patrick and Stacy McFall, shown here with their children, will open Madison Perk coffee shop at Madison Corners in Charlotte.

As if a coffee shop isn’t already the most magical place to spend a morning, now add in some light music drifting across a lounge from a live music stage while you order your latte.

Madison Perk coffee shop will open at Madison Corners in the fall, near Madison Park, Montclaire and Archdale neighborhoods.

Owners Patrick and Stacy McFall are planning a classic ‘cozy coffee shop’ vibe with locally and regionally sourced salads, sandwiches and snacks, craft beer and seltzers — along with with family-friendly live entertainment.

“When Madison Corners was transformed in our own neighborhood, we knew this was the spot for a local coffee shop,” Stacy McFall said in a statement.

Madison Perk will join neighbors Uptown Cheapskate, The AutoPour, The Grit Haus Cross Fit & Fern & Ivy, all of which are now open at the newly renovated Madison Corners.

5033 South Blvd., Suite L in Madison Corners

Instagram: @themadperk

opening Fall 2021