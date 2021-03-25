Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Food and Drink

Introducing Madison Perk, Charlotte’s newest coffee shop — with live morning music.

Patrick and Stacy McFall, shown here with their children, will open Madison Perk coffee shop at Madison Corners in Charlotte.
Patrick and Stacy McFall, shown here with their children, will open Madison Perk coffee shop at Madison Corners in Charlotte. Courtesy of Madison Perk

As if a coffee shop isn’t already the most magical place to spend a morning, now add in some light music drifting across a lounge from a live music stage while you order your latte.

Madison Perk coffee shop will open at Madison Corners in the fall, near Madison Park, Montclaire and Archdale neighborhoods.

Owners Patrick and Stacy McFall are planning a classic ‘cozy coffee shop’ vibe with locally and regionally sourced salads, sandwiches and snacks, craft beer and seltzers — along with with family-friendly live entertainment.

“When Madison Corners was transformed in our own neighborhood, we knew this was the spot for a local coffee shop,” Stacy McFall said in a statement.

Madison Perk will join neighbors Uptown Cheapskate, The AutoPour, The Grit Haus Cross Fit & Fern & Ivy, all of which are now open at the newly renovated Madison Corners.

Madison Perk

5033 South Blvd., Suite L in Madison Corners

Instagram: @themadperk

opening Fall 2021

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service