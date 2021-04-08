This Charlotte-famous pizza restaurant has opened a second location in Dilworth.

Sal’s Pizza Factory has opened its second location in Dilworth. CharlotteFive

Over the years, Sal’s Pizza Factory has gathered almost a cult-like following, with fans of the Jersey-style pizza swearing by its thin, crispy crust and plethora of toppings.

On Wednesday, April 7, Sal’s opened its second Charlotte location, originally reported by Unpretentious Palate. The new Sal’s is at 2212 Park Road in the former Chi’s Pizza restaurant. It shares a shopping center with Inizio’s Pizza, which serves a Neapolitan-style pie.

Sal’s expansion could officially make that Dilworth corner a hot spot for Charlotte’s pizza fans — move over, Pizza Midwood.

On your first visit to Sal’s, try a classic cheese or pepperoni pie, or go big with a Chicken Parm pizza, a Stuffed BBQ Bacon pizza or a Buffalo Calamari pizza. It’s even got the best vegan pizza in Charlotte, according to a source in a 2019 CharlotteFive article.

For the record, the Monmouth, New Jersey-style pizza is thin crust, similar to a New York-style pizza, according to Sal’s website. “This Jersey-style pizza has a crispy crust that’s not so easily foldable, stacked to the ceiling with toppings, it dissuades you from even attempting the fold in most situations,” the website states.

Owner Fabio Durrazo opened the original Sal’s on Monroe Road in East Charlotte’s Echo Hills neighborhood.

3723 Monroe Road and now at 2212 Park Road

Instagram: @salspizzafactory