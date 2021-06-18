This Charlotte brewery is pivoting — away from craft beer. Here’s what will happen next

The Unknown Brewing Company on Mint Street in Charlotte has announced that it will stop making craft beer — and instead, focus on The Unknown Ginger Ale Company. CharlotteFive

The Unknown Brewing Company on Mint Street in Charlotte has announced that it will stop making craft beer — and instead, focus on ginger ale.

“The Unknown Brewing Company is really five businesses — brewery, taproom, distillery, ginger ale company and a food truck,” owner Brad Shell explained in an Instagram post. “It is going to come to a surprise to some, but I have taken steps to transition the Unknown brand away from all our current businesses, except The Unknown Ginger Ale Company.”

He’s doing it in the name of mental health, he said — five businesses is too many. “My entire life revolves around my business. I have lost so much value and time with those I love,” Shell said.

The brewery plans to begin paring down operations toward the end of summer.

This doesn’t mean the end of craft beer at the brewery location, however. HopFly Brewing of Rocky Mount will be taking the beer reigns at the taproom, Shell said.

The Unknown Brewing Company on Mint Street in Charlotte has announced that it will stop making craft beer — and instead, focus on The Unknown Ginger Ale Company. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Unknown will continue to produce ginger ale at the Mint Street location. The Unknown Ginger Ale Company is the fastest growing company of the five, with product distributed from Miami to Maine, he said.

Between now and then, expect the “life without boundaries” adventures at Unknown to continue. A summer awaits — of beer and distillery releases, music, events, fireworks and more, he said.

“This isn’t a goodbye letter by any means. We ain’t going out of business tomorrow. This is an announcement of a farewell tour.”

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

1327 South Mint Street