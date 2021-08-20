Food and Drink
This Charlotte restaurant opened in 2020 and has already outgrown its space.
It all started with a concept that nobody understood.
But then the Charlotte food community started buzzing about the restaurant with multiple courses based on themes one would think would be impossible to taste.
Yet, somehow chef Sam Hart was accomplishing the impossible at his new restaurant, Counter-, which he opened in 2020 on Thrift Road with managing partner William Brinkley.
The counter-intuitive concept has been so popular that in April 2022, Hart and Brinkley are moving it around the corner to a bigger space, and they are opening a wine bar next door, Biblio.
The new Counter-
At the new Counter-, you’ll get a more immersive experience.
“We always had this dream of being able to bring the kitchen into the center of the counter,” Hart told CharlotteFive. “We are going to have the amazing opportunity to do that with our new location, where you’ll be wrapped around the kitchen and the plating area and being a part of every aspect of the action.”
A few steps from Counter- will be Biblio. Here, you can lounge, and you’ll be in good company: Among the bar’s more than 2,000 wine bottles, custom curated by one of the top sommeliers in the country, Hart said. “If you want to be here for two hours, seven hours, it doesn’t matter ... just enjoy being around really great wine and really great food.”
BONUS: Have a special bottle of wine but don’t know what to serve with it? Bring it to Biblio, and the chef will custom curate a menu to go with it.
STAY TUNED: Watch this space for more updates as construction continues on the new Counter- and Biblio.
Alex Cason contributed to this article.
BIBLIO
Location: 700 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
Reservation only: reservations@counterclt.com
Opening April 2022
Instagram: @bibliocharlotte
COUNTER-
Current location (until April 2022): 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Future location (beginning in April 2022): 700 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
Reservation only: reservations@counterclt.com
Instagram: @counterclt
Comments