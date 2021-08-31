Decades later, these Charlotte restaurants are still contenders in the food scene

Restaurants that opened in the 80s in Charlotte include 300 East.

The 1980s were a big decade for Charlotte — its population grew by more than 25% (to almost 400,000 people), Harvey Gantt was elected its first black mayor, The Charlotte Observer won its first two Pulitzer prizes and our beloved Hornets were born. Business was booming, and restaurants were no exception.

A look through old classified ads reveals that much like 2021, restaurant workers were in high demand as local eateries and national chains alike kept opening. A lot has changed since the 1980s, yet some things have stayed the same.

Here are 12 Charlotte restaurants that opened in the 1980s and are still serving food.

Location: 300 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Opened: 1986

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: The French onion soup — it’s loaded with provolone cheese.

Fun fact: Pastry chef Laney Jahkel-Parrish helps with the restaurant’s dessert program.

Location: 401 W. 9th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Opened: 1983

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: 4th Ward Stroganoff, complete with aged beef with mushrooms, red wine and shallots in a sour cream sauce over rotini pasta.

Fun fact: Built in the 1890s, the building has served as a grocery store, paint store, thrift shop, deli and more over the years.

Alexander Michael’s is at 401 W. 9th St, Alex Cason

Location: 201 W. Arrowood Road, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Montclaire South

Opened: 1986

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: Double cheeseburger pita with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Fun fact: The self-proclaimed “Staple of the Southside” offers party trays, including 100 wings for $82.95.

Location: 1800 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Opened: 1985

Menu

Cuisine: Cajun

What to order: New Orleans BBQ shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, beer and a variety of Cajun spices.

Fun fact: There’s live music Friday-Sunday — be sure to sit upstairs to catch some jazz.

Cajun Queen is at 1800 E. 7th St. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive file photo

Location: 511 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Opened: 1984

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: Chicken Fenwick’s — boneless breast grilled and topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms — served with your choice of two sides.

Fun fact: Owner Catherine Rabb is a certified sommelier and teaches at Johnson and Wales University.

Fenwick’s is at 511 Providence Road. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Location: 4122 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Sugaw Creek

Opened: 1986

Menu

Cuisine: Comfort food

What to order: Ribs — they’re hand-rubbed and slow-cooked with family recipes that are 50 years old.

Fun fact: A mosaic monument on Freedom Drive commemorates Mrs. Clattie-Bell Floyd, mother of restaurant founder Otis Floyd Jr.

Location: 321 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Third Ward

Opened: 1986

Menu

Cuisine: American, Cajun

What to order: Try the famous wings or the Greek salad — it comes with all the toppings you’d expect, along with warm pita and homemade Greek dressing.

Fun fact: Located near both Bank of America Stadium and Truist Field, be sure to check out its Gameday Menu.

Location: 2718 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Elizabeth/Grier Heights

Opened: 1987

Menu

Cuisine: Comfort food

What to order: Chili — try the Texas style (it’s hot) or the Cincinnati style with cinnamon, nutmeg and all spice.

Fun fact: Not once or twice but three times has a car wrecked into the side of the restaurant.

Lupie’s Cafe is at 2718 Monroe Road. Maria David mdavid@charlotteobserver.com

Location: 511 N. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Opened: 1989

Menu

Cuisine: European

What to order: The menu rotates; however, the She Crab Soup is often a big hit.

Fun fact: The wine pairings are selected to complement the food each night.

McNinch House is at 511 N. Church St. Coopernicus Photos/Courtesy of McNinch House

Location: 4948 Airport Center Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Airport

Opened: 1987

Menu

Cuisine: American, Greek

What to order: Niko’s cheesesteak with provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar.

Fun fact: Niko’s is often dubbed “the safest place to eat in Charlotte” due to its proximity to — and customers from — the North Carolina Air National Guard and law enforcement offices.

Location: 8923 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

Opened: 1989

Menu

Cuisine: American, Greek

What to order: Breakfast is served all day — the Country Breakfast comes with two eggs, your choice of meat, and a gravy biscuit.

Fun fact: Sunrise opened July 1989 — when Hurricane Hugo hit two months later, Sunrise was one of the first restaurants to regain power, so it handed out ice to those in need.

Sunrise Restaurant is at 8923 Albemarle Road. Google Earth

Location: 324 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Opened: 1988

Menu

Cuisine: Thai

What to order: Pud See Ew — fresh rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage and soy sauce — with or without egg.

Fun fact: Thai Taste was Charlotte’s first Thai restaurant.

Thai Taste is at 324 East Blvd. Kevin Hooper CharlotteFive

