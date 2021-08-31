Food and Drink
Decades later, these Charlotte restaurants are still contenders in the food scene
The 1980s were a big decade for Charlotte — its population grew by more than 25% (to almost 400,000 people), Harvey Gantt was elected its first black mayor, The Charlotte Observer won its first two Pulitzer prizes and our beloved Hornets were born. Business was booming, and restaurants were no exception.
A look through old classified ads reveals that much like 2021, restaurant workers were in high demand as local eateries and national chains alike kept opening. A lot has changed since the 1980s, yet some things have stayed the same.
Here are 12 Charlotte restaurants that opened in the 1980s and are still serving food.
300 East
Location: 300 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
Opened: 1986
Cuisine: American
What to order: The French onion soup — it’s loaded with provolone cheese.
Fun fact: Pastry chef Laney Jahkel-Parrish helps with the restaurant’s dessert program.
Alexander Michael’s
Location: 401 W. 9th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Fourth Ward
Opened: 1983
Cuisine: American
What to order: 4th Ward Stroganoff, complete with aged beef with mushrooms, red wine and shallots in a sour cream sauce over rotini pasta.
Fun fact: Built in the 1890s, the building has served as a grocery store, paint store, thrift shop, deli and more over the years.
Big Apple Deli
Location: 201 W. Arrowood Road, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Montclaire South
Opened: 1986
Cuisine: American
What to order: Double cheeseburger pita with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Fun fact: The self-proclaimed “Staple of the Southside” offers party trays, including 100 wings for $82.95.
Cajun Queen
Location: 1800 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Elizabeth
Opened: 1985
Cuisine: Cajun
What to order: New Orleans BBQ shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, beer and a variety of Cajun spices.
Fun fact: There’s live music Friday-Sunday — be sure to sit upstairs to catch some jazz.
Fenwick’s
Location: 511 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Neighborhood: Myers Park
Opened: 1984
Cuisine: American
What to order: Chicken Fenwick’s — boneless breast grilled and topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms — served with your choice of two sides.
Fun fact: Owner Catherine Rabb is a certified sommelier and teaches at Johnson and Wales University.
Floyd’s Soul Food
Location: 4122 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Sugaw Creek
Opened: 1986
Cuisine: Comfort food
What to order: Ribs — they’re hand-rubbed and slow-cooked with family recipes that are 50 years old.
Fun fact: A mosaic monument on Freedom Drive commemorates Mrs. Clattie-Bell Floyd, mother of restaurant founder Otis Floyd Jr.
French Quarter
Location: 321 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Third Ward
Opened: 1986
Cuisine: American, Cajun
What to order: Try the famous wings or the Greek salad — it comes with all the toppings you’d expect, along with warm pita and homemade Greek dressing.
Fun fact: Located near both Bank of America Stadium and Truist Field, be sure to check out its Gameday Menu.
Lupie’s Cafe
Location: 2718 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Elizabeth/Grier Heights
Opened: 1987
Cuisine: Comfort food
What to order: Chili — try the Texas style (it’s hot) or the Cincinnati style with cinnamon, nutmeg and all spice.
Fun fact: Not once or twice but three times has a car wrecked into the side of the restaurant.
McNinch House
Location: 511 N. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Fourth Ward
Opened: 1989
Cuisine: European
What to order: The menu rotates; however, the She Crab Soup is often a big hit.
Fun fact: The wine pairings are selected to complement the food each night.
Niko’s Grill
Location: 4948 Airport Center Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Airport
Opened: 1987
Cuisine: American, Greek
What to order: Niko’s cheesesteak with provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar.
Fun fact: Niko’s is often dubbed “the safest place to eat in Charlotte” due to its proximity to — and customers from — the North Carolina Air National Guard and law enforcement offices.
Sunrise Restaurant
Location: 8923 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
Opened: 1989
Cuisine: American, Greek
What to order: Breakfast is served all day — the Country Breakfast comes with two eggs, your choice of meat, and a gravy biscuit.
Fun fact: Sunrise opened July 1989 — when Hurricane Hugo hit two months later, Sunrise was one of the first restaurants to regain power, so it handed out ice to those in need.
Thai Taste
Location: 324 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
Opened: 1988
Cuisine: Thai
What to order: Pud See Ew — fresh rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage and soy sauce — with or without egg.
Fun fact: Thai Taste was Charlotte’s first Thai restaurant.
