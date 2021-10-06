Shop local with this expansive list of Black-owned businesses in Charlotte

Chidimma Ekram owns Ugo Artistry.

Charlotte’s list of Black-owned businesses is constantly growing. With the growth of the city has come more residents and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to begin new ventures in the Queen City. 2020 brought an influx of intentional support for Black-owned and minority businesses, as well.

Black-owned and minority owned businesses are often at a disadvantage in comparison to their non-minority counterparts. Some face difficulty in securing capital and are forced to self-fund, using their life savings toward their dream business.

If you want to do your part to support Charlotte-area Black business owners, here is a list, organized by category. Click below to jump to the category you’d like to search:

Black-owned bakeries | Charlotte Black-owned bars | Black-owned food trucks | Black-owned restaurants in Charlotte | Black-owned Charlotte take-out spots | Charlotte Black-owned retail shops and boutiques | Black-owned spas, beauty salons, nail shops and barber shops | Black fitness studios in Charlotte

Black-owned bakeries

Bake Mohr Sweet

What: Bakery

Location: 4416 Monroe Road, Unit D, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Oakhurst

Burney’s Sweets and More

What: Bakery and café

Location: 1200 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Uptown

Owners Dwayne and Kimberly Johnson of Burney’s Sweets and More of Charlotte and Waxhaw. Chris Martin

Location: 116 E. South Main St., Ste C, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Neighborhood: Waxhaw

BW Sweets

What: Bakery

Location: 5821 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

Location: 1425 Winnifred St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Cheesecake Carousel

What: Mobile cheesecake cart

Location: 100 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Jazzy Cheesecakes

What: Bakery

Location: 9402 Northlake West Drive, Unit 102, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Northlake

Jewell Treats

What: Bakery

Location: 214 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC, 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Mado Paris French Bakery & Cafe

What: Paris-inspired bakery

Location: 1108 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 28732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Sweet Dough

What: Donut Shop

Location: 400 N. Dobys Bridge Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Neighborhood: Fort Mill

Taste a Piece Bakery

What: Bakery

Location: 8432 Old Statesville Road, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: NW Charlotte

Charlotte Black-owned bars

7th Restaurant & Lounge

What: Seafood restaurant/cocktail bar

Location: 321 N. Caldwell St., #100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

1501 South Mint

What: Neighborhood bar

Location: 1501 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Gold District

HideAway Bar and Lounge

What: Bar

Location: 2710 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Enderly

HideAway is at 2710 Tuckaseegee Road. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./Courtesy of HideAway

Members Only

What: Cocktail and social bar

Location: 2413 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

RED@28TH

What: Cocktail/hookah bar

Location: 1315 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Tailored Smoke

What: Cigar lounge

Location: 210 E. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Black-owned food trucks

Ace of Spuds

What: Loaded potatoes food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Another Food Truck

What: Comfort food

Location: Mobile

Neighborhood: Varies

Blue Bison Coffee

What: Mobile coffee truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Chuck’s Famous Cheesesteaks

What: Philly cheesesteaks

Location: 3900 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

Detour Coffee

What: Mobile coffee bar

Location: location varies

Neighborhood: varies

Funnel Vision Funnel Cakes

What: Funnel cake food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Fun Oh Cakes

What: Funnel cake food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Grandmas Boyz Kitchen

What: Mobile food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

G.R.I.T.S. CLT

What: International comfort food

Location: 3725 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

Holy Moly Burgers

What: Burger food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Ice Cream Cereal Box

What: Ice cream mobile truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

The Ice Cream Trap

What: Ice cream truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

I Love Chef Jay

What: Mobile food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Jimmy Pearls Street Shack

What: Virginia-inspired seafood mobile truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Marlie Q’s Caribbean

What: Caribbean-inspired food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Ms. Didi’s Caribbean Kitchen

What: Mobile Caribbean truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Nacho Average Truck

What: Nacho-inspired food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Nadine’s Funnel Cake

What: Funnel cake food truck

Location: 4540 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: North Charlotte

Q’s Culinary Cart

What: Mobile hot dog stand

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Sandra Lee’s Country Kitchen

What: Southern food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Scratch Kitchen

What: Comfort food-inspired food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Sugarman

What: Mobile kronuts and pastries

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Unicorn Gourmet Shaved Ice

What: Mobile gourmet shaved ice

Location: 5401 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28210

Neighborhood: Starmount

VeGo To Go

What: Vegan food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Wrap N’ Roll

What: Comfort food-inspired food truck

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Black-owned restaurants in Charlotte

Abugida Ethiopian Cafe

What: Ethiopian cuisine

Location: 3007 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Anntony’s Caribbean Cafe

What: Caribbean restaurant

Location: 2001 E. Seventh St., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Bobbee O’s BBQ

What: Carolina-style BBQ joint

Location: 9401 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Northlake

Calvine’s Coffee

What: Coffee shop and café

Location: 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy., Suite D, Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood: Matthews

Caribbean Hut

What: Caribbean restaurant

Location: 9609 N. Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Location: 200 W. Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: South Charlotte

Chef’s Kitchen

What: seafood and steak

Location: 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy., D -18, Pineville, NC 28134

Neighborhood: Pineville

Location: 5301 Hwy 557, Clover, SC 29710

Neighborhood: Clover

Coppa Coffee and Tea

What: Coffee and tea shop

Location: 1201 Elizabeth Ave., LRC 100 (CPCC Main campus), Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Location: 3611 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: North Charlotte

Cuzzo’s Cuisine

What: Soul food/comfort food restaurant

Location: 3418 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Enderly

Cynthia’s Coffee Cup

What: Coffee shop

Location: 5011 Weddington Road, Unit 60, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

Day and Night Cereal bar

What: Vintage cereal bar

Location: 127 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Derita Dairy Bar & Grill

What: Restaurant

Location: 2737 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Derita/Sugar Creek

Fish Market Bar & Grill

What: Fresh seafood restaurant

Location: 990 Market St., Fort Mill, SC 29708

Neighborhood: Baxter Village/Fort Mill

Freshwaters

What: New Orleans-style comfort food

Location: 516 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Fresh Vibes

What: Juice bar and coffee shop

Location: 1675 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Gourmet Soul Kitchen

What: Southern Comfort Food

Location: 855 Saluda St., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Hip-Hop Smoothies

What: Smoothie and ice cream shop

Location: 249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 210, Charlotte, NC 28214

Neighborhood: Mountain Island

Hot Box Next Level Kitchen

What: Comfort dishes

Location: 165 Brumley Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025

Neighborhood: Concord

The Original Hot Dog Factory Charlotte

What: Gourmet hot dogs

Location: 9211 N. Tryon St., Suite 9, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Island Grill & Pub

What: Caribbean food

Location: 465 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

It’s Poppin’ Gourmet Kettle Corn

What: Gourmet kettle corn

Location: 224 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Juice Box

What: Juice bar

Location: 3100 N. Davidson St., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Juicin’

What: Juice and smoothie bar

Location: 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Highland Creek

Krustaceans Seafood Charlotte

What: Seafood restaurant

Location: 2908 Oak Lake Blvd., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Southwest Charlotte

La’Wans

What: Soul food restaurant

Location: 7520 S. Tryon St., Suite 19, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Leah & Louise

What: Juke joint-style restaurant

Location: 301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Camp North End

Londa’s Place

What: Soul food restaurant

Location: 3635 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Mountain Island

LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

What: Chicken and seafood restaurant

Location: 2400 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Enderly

Mama’s Caribbean Bar & Grill

What: Caribbean restaurant

Location: 1504 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Mert’s Heart and Soul

What: Southern comfort food

Location: 214 N. College St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Mr. 3s Crab Pot

What: Seafood restaurant

Location: 401 Bradford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Thomasboro Hoskins

Location: 415 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

What: Seafood restaurant

Location: 5430 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: Northeast Charlotte

Mojo’s Famous Hot Dogs & Catering

What: Hot dog stand

Location: 4301 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Derita

Nana Morrison’s Soul Food

What: Soul food restaurant

Location: 2908 Oak Lake Blvd, #106, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Olde Whitehall

Nappy Chef

What: Comfort food restaurant

Location: 5933 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

NC Noodle Bar

What: Asian food and pho

Location: 133 S Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Nick and Mike Bar and Grill

What: Bar and grill

Location: 11524 N. Tryon St., #7, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

NoDa Deli

What: Deli and bodega

Location: 1721 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: NoDa

Original Chicken N Ribs

What: Comfort food restaurant

Location: 1100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Oaklawn

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary

What: Tea bar

Location: 2326 Arty Ave., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

Popbar Charlotte

What: Customizable popsicle shop

Location: 3123 N. Davidson St., #102b, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Location: 270 Camp Rd., Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Camp North End

Popcorn Heaven

What: Gourmet popcorn shop

Location: 16011 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

Poppin Sweets

What: Gourmet popcorn

Location: 857 Stockbridge Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Neighborhood: Fort Mill

Queen Sheba Restaurant

What: Ethiopian restaurant

Location: 4804 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Winterfield/East Charlotte

Quidley’s Restaurant

What: Caribbean cuisine

Location: 10901 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: University City

Renaldo’s Culinary Experience

What: Pizza and comfort food

Location: 1540 West Blvd., Suite 107, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

Soul Central

What: Southern comfort food restaurant

Location: 2903 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

STATS Restaurant and Bar

What: Restaurant and bar

Location: 3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Northwest Charlotte

Steam It Up Seafood

What: Seafood takeout

Location: 5304 Sunset Road, Unit F, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Oakdale

Sub One Hoagie House

What: Sandwich shop

Location: 516 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Sweet Creations of Charlotte

What: Sandwiches and Southern comfort food

Location: 3301 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Garden Park

Taylor’s Soul Food

What: Soul food

Location: 688 Albright Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Two Scoops Creamery

What: Ice cream shop

Location: 1616 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Location: 913 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Location: 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville, NC 28117

Neighborhood: Lake Norman

Veltree, The Vegan Experience

What: Vegan comfort food

Location: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, #150, Charlotte, NC 28277 (new location; opening soon)

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

WestEnd Tavern

What: Restaurant and pub

Location: 2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West End

What The Fries

What: Loaded fries-inspired restaurant

Location: 10707 Park Road, Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210

Neighborhood: South Charlotte

Zanzibar Café

What: East African cuisine

Location: 3720 N. Tryon St., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: NoDa

Black-owned Charlotte takeout spots

Best of Both Souls

What: Vegan comfort food

Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Dee’s Vegan to Go

What: Vegan takeout food

Location: 1540 W. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

Exposed Vegan

What: Plant-based juices, smoothies, soups and more

Location: 1540 W. Blvd., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

Mad Dash

What: Gourmet street food

Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Suite 3, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Mama Gee’s Takeout Charlotte

What: West African cuisine

Location: 509 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Oaklawn

Meals by Mariah

What: Birria tacos

Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

From Philly to Charlit

What: Cheesesteak-inspired dishes and sandwiches

Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Black-owned service providers

1X Studios CLT

What: Photography and videography studio (appointment. only)

Location: 8118 Statesville Road, Unit C, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Northwest Charlotte

A List Smiles Orthodontics

What: Orthodontist

Location: 2510 Vista Drive, Suite 103, Charlotte, NC 28212

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

A&T Queen Cleaning

What: Residential and commercial cleaning

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Blackberry Realty Group

What: Real estate firm

Location: 1422 S.Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Blue Velvet Groomers

What: Pet grooming

Location: 2916 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Build-A-Smile

What: Cosmetic dentist

Location: 5110 Park Road, Unit 2-a, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Selwyn Park

Chatterbox Studios

What: Podcast and YouTube studio

Location: 2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Mallard Creek

The Creator’s Law Firm

What: Law firm

Location: 1026 Jay St., Suite B-116, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Enderly

Designs by JK Photography

What: Photography studio

Location: 4109 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Clanton Park

Dual Image Dentistry and Orthodontics

What: Dental and Orthodontic Office

Location: 2620 W Arrowood Road, #102, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Olde Whitehall

Elite Tax Service

What: Tax preparer

Location: 2329 The Plaza Road, Suite 103, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

Fab Created Events

What: Event planning and design firm

Location: 307 W. Tremont Ave., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Fat Boy Tires

What: Car repair and tire shop

Location: 3700 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

Freedmen Law Group

What: Law office

Location: 2923 S. Tryon St., Suite 220, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Harlow Dental

What: Dentist

Location: 10922 S. Tryon St. Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Location: 2607 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Uptown

Home of the 90s Museum

What: ’90s themed museum and event space

Location: 404 Winecoff School Road, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

Leslie’s Laundry Care

What: Mobile laundry service

Location: Mobile

Neighborhood: Varies

MacFly Fresh Printing Co.

What: Screen printing company

Location: 301 Camp Road #106, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Camp North End

Mahogany Mermaids

What: Swimming and kayak lessons

Location: 724 Elm Ave., Mt. Holly, NC 28120

Neighborhood: Mt. Holly

Martins Detailing

What: Mobile detailing

Location: Mobile

Neighborhood: Varies

Metrolina Internal Medicine, PA

What: Internal medicine doctor

Location: 700 S. Torrence St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Cherry

Miss Elsie’s Caribbean Bed and Breakfast

What: Bed and breakfast

Location: 334 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: Cotswald

New Era Music House

What: Production studio

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

NoDa @28th Creative Art Studio

What: Creative arts studio

Location: 2424 N. Davidson St., Ste. 110, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Noire Real Estate Group

What: Real estate firm

Location: 2010 S. Tryon St., Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Oasis Dentistry

What: Dentist

Location: 8525 Pitts Stop Court, Suite A, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

Omnia Painting

What: Paint company

Location: 15720 Brixham Hill Ave., Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

Picture That Photography Studio

What: Photography studio

Location: 5820 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215

Neighborhood: University City

Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center

What: Pharmacy/drugstore

Location: 3010 Monroe Road, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Briar Creek

Premier Smiles

What: Dentist

Location: 2303 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Westerly Hills

Property Maven, Inc.

What: Real estate firm

Location: 307 W. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

PTforHer Pelvic Health & Wellness

What: Women’s wellness clinic

Location: 322 Lamar Ave., Suite 214, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Pursuing Peace, PLLC

What: Individual and group therapy

Location: 10130 Mallard Creek Road, Suite 327, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Mallard Creek

Queen City Dolphins

What: Youth swim lessons and team

Location: 800 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Queen City Social Space

What: Events space

Location: 8414 Bellhaven Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Coulwood

RhythmicSoul Therapy

What: Massage therapy

Location: 3325 Washburn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: MoRa

River Vista Dentistry

What: Dentist

Location: 4715 Dixie River Road, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Serene Screening

What: Drug, alcohol and DNA testing

Location: 3727 Rose Lake Drive, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Serenity Family Dentistry

What: Dentist

Location: 3749 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: MoRA

Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry

What: Cosmetic dentistry

Location: 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive, Suite C1, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Highland Creek

SouthEnd Dentistry

What: Dentist

Location: 1520 South Blvd., Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Studio One Seven

What: Photography studio and event space

Location: 11 Union St. South, Suite 104, Concord, NC 28025

Neighborhood: Concord

Sugar and Spice Party Bus

What: Children’s party bus

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Three Strand Wellness

What: Treats emotional, physical and spiritual health

Location: 2133 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth

University Pediatric Dentistry

What: Children’s dentist

Location: 2325 West Arbors Drive, Ste. 104, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Mallard Creek

Vann Family Dental

What: Dentist

Location: 5716 Wyalong Drive, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28227

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

Wallah Richardson State Farm

What: Insurance agency

Location: 2017 Central Ave., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Wishy Washy Laundry

What: Mobile laundry service

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Wray Law Firm

What: Law firm

Location: 601 E. 5th St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Worthy & Associates

What: Real estate firm

Location: 4501 Charlotte Park, Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Yorkmount

Black-owned spas, beauty salons, nail shops and barber shops

AlphaMale Nail Care

What: Men’s nail care

Location: 3115 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28205 (Inside Premier Grooming Lounge)

Neighborhood: Oakhurst

Artisan Nail Studio

What: Creative nail art studio

Location: 532 W. 10th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Beauty Bar Charlotte

What: Hair salon

Location: 1125 E. Sugar Creek Road A, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Eastway

Bella Day Spa

What: Luxury day spa

Location: 227 W. 4th St., Suite 320, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Melissa Alfred owns Bella Day Spa. SlingShots Photography

Bloom Beute Lounge

What: Multi-service beauty spa

Location: 220 E. Blvd., Suite 200-B, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Browzilla Beauty, Inc.

What: Eyebrow waxing and tinting, by appointment

Location: 8815 University East, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: University City

Renita Martin owns Browzilla Beauty, Inc. Courtesy of Renita Martin

CJ Wax Studio, LLC

What: Body waxing and skincare boutique

Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Different by Design Salon

What: Beauty salon

Location: 440 E. McCullough Drive, Suite 215, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Elevation Beauty and Nail Spa

What: Nail spa

Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Golden File Nail Studio

What: Nail salon

Location: 511 E. 36th St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Lucky You Salon and Suites

What: Hair salon and suites

Location: 9605 N. Tryon St., Suite L, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Milk + Honey Gallery

What: Nail spa and tattoo shop

Location: 10403 Park Road, Suite G, Charlotte, NC 28210

Neighborhood: Pineville

Muse Cosmetic Institute

What: Beauty school

Location: 804-B Clanton Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Clanton Park

NoDa Barbers

What: Barbershop

Location: 3200 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

No Grease Barbershop

What: Barbershop

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Multiple

Pure Body Salon and Spa

What: Unisex hair salon

Location: 2415 Tuckaseegee Road

Neighborhood: Enderly

Pure Wax & Beaute Bar

What: Wax studio

Location: 3210 Prosperity Church Road, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28269

Neighborhood: Mallard Creek

Reflections Of You Salon

What: Hair salon

Location: 2624 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Derita

Skye Salons

What: Luxury salon suites

Location: 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road, Suite M, Charlotte, NC 28226

Neighborhood: Pineville

The Lotus Journey Spa

What: Multi-service spa

Location: 11709 Fruehauf Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Top Coat

What: Nail salon

Location: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, #148, Charlotte, NC 28216 (Inside Northlake Mall)

Neighborhood: Northlake

Ugo Beauty & Artistry

What: Day spa

Location: 2424 W Mallard Creek Church Road, Suite G, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Mallard Creek

V-Spa Charlotte

What: Women’s spa

Location: 1500 E. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Uptown

VLUXE Spa

What: Day spa

Location: 8525 Pitt Stop Court, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

Charlotte Black-owned retail shops and boutiques

704 Shop

What: Clothing store

Location: 1616 Camden Road, Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Beatties Ford Hardware

What: Hardware store

Location: 2731 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: McCrorey Heights

beSocial

What: Community space

Location: 1519 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

The Beauty Max

What: Beauty supply store

Location: 228 Eastway Drive, Unit 2, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: Eastway

BLK MRKT

What: Gallery and studio space

Location: 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 106, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Camp North End

BlackBalled Beauty Supply

What: Beauty supply store and salon

Location: 2026A Ayrsley Town Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Ayrsley

Cake Depot

What: Cake supply store and baking classroom

Location: 9402 Northlake W. Drive, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Northlake

Captivate

What: Women’s clothing boutique

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, #173, Charlotte, NC 28211 (inside SouthPark Mall)

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Charlotte Yarn

What: Fiber store

Location: 1235 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

The Cocktailery

What: Cocktail barware and retail shop

Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 430, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Cream & Coco Skincare

What: Skincare

Location: 809 E. Arrowood Road, Suite 1000, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Starmount

Curio, Craft & Conjure

What: Practical magik boutique

Location: 3204 North Davidson St., Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Dressing Room Interiors

What: One-of-a-kind home furnishings

Location: 2120 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Oakhurst

Dupp & Swat

What: Event space, boutique and gallery

Location: 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 105, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Camp North End

Five 13 Studio

What: Clothing boutique

Location: 224 E. Blvd., Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Happy Kat Candles & Gifts

What: Candle and gift shop

Location: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216 (inside Northlake Mall)

Neighborhood: Northlake

Kathy Fogle owns Happy Kat Candles & Gifts. Courtesy of Kathy Fogle

House of Africa

What: Decor and gifts

Location: 1215 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

The House of LeMond

What: Men’s fashion boutique (appointment only)

Location: 424 E. 36th St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Kimberly’s Boutique

What: Women’s clothing store

Location: 115 East Park Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Kreativ Nail Supply

What: Nail supply store

Location: 9506 Monroe Road, Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28270

Neighborhood: Sardis Woods

Making Statements Boutique

What: Women’s and men’s clothing store

Location: online

Neighborhood: online

MoaZen Jewelry

What: Jewelry store

Location: 604 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Uptown

Musa Moon

What: Herb and spiritual healing shop

Location: 604 W. Morehead St., Suite 5, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Uptown

Necessities Co.

What: Retail shop

Location: 658 Griffith Road, Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Archdale

Nyoni Couture

What: Upscale men’s fashion and custom tailoring

Location: 325 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28202

blackNeighborhood: Uptown

One Twenty Two Boutique

What: Clothing boutique

Location: 224 E. Blvd., Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Shelves Bookstore

What: Mobile bookstore

Location: Varies

Neighborhood: Varies

Social Status

What: Sneaker boutique

Location: 1519 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Sum Bucha

What: Kombucha company

Location: Various Charlotte businesses

Neighborhood: Varies

Tha Shop 704

What: Local-inspired apparel shop

Location: 715 Morrow Ave., Pineville, NC 28134

Neighborhood: Pineville

The Brown Sugar Collab

What: Local artisan retail shop

Location: 1425 Winnifred St., Suite 113, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: SouthEnd

Velocity Style Boutique

What: Sneaker and fashion boutique

Location: 8925 JM Keynes Drive, #3, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

William Wilson Clothing

What: Upscale men’s clothing and tailor (by appointment only)

Location: 811 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Eastover

Black fitness studios in Charlotte

Charlotte FIT

What: Fitness studio

Location: 1001 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Northlake

Kika Stretch Studios

What: Assisted stretch studio

Location: 1425 Winnifred St., Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Legacy Martial Arts and Fitness Charlotte

What: Martial arts

Location: 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite A, Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Huntersville

John “Jay” Henderson owns Legacy Martial Arts and Fitness Charlotte. Myeisha Henderson

Lewis Fitness

What: Fitness studio

Location: 2400 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

NC Dance District

What: Adult hip-hop dance studio

Location: 4109 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Suite A, Charlotte, NC, 28217

Neighborhood: Clanton Park/Roseland

Soul Liberation Healing and Wellness

What: Yoga studio

Location: 4822 Albemarle Road, Suite 305, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

TWC Fitness

What: Fitness studio

Location: 1420 S. Mint St. Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Urban Cardio Dance

What: Dance fitness

Where: Locations vary

Location: Varies

