Food and Drink
Shop local with this expansive list of Black-owned businesses in Charlotte
Charlotte’s list of Black-owned businesses is constantly growing. With the growth of the city has come more residents and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to begin new ventures in the Queen City. 2020 brought an influx of intentional support for Black-owned and minority businesses, as well.
Black-owned and minority owned businesses are often at a disadvantage in comparison to their non-minority counterparts. Some face difficulty in securing capital and are forced to self-fund, using their life savings toward their dream business.
If you want to do your part to support Charlotte-area Black business owners, here is a list, organized by category. Click below to jump to the category you’d like to search:
Black-owned bakeries | Charlotte Black-owned bars | Black-owned food trucks | Black-owned restaurants in Charlotte | Black-owned Charlotte take-out spots | Charlotte Black-owned retail shops and boutiques | Black-owned spas, beauty salons, nail shops and barber shops | Black fitness studios in Charlotte
Black-owned bakeries
What: Bakery
Location: 4416 Monroe Road, Unit D, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Oakhurst
What: Bakery and café
Location: 1200 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Uptown
Location: 116 E. South Main St., Ste C, Waxhaw, NC 28173
Neighborhood: Waxhaw
What: Bakery
Location: 5821 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
Location: 1425 Winnifred St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Mobile cheesecake cart
Location: 100 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Bakery
Location: 9402 Northlake West Drive, Unit 102, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Northlake
What: Bakery
Location: 214 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC, 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
Mado Paris French Bakery & Cafe
What: Paris-inspired bakery
Location: 1108 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 28732
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
What: Donut Shop
Location: 400 N. Dobys Bridge Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Neighborhood: Fort Mill
What: Bakery
Location: 8432 Old Statesville Road, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: NW Charlotte
Charlotte Black-owned bars
What: Seafood restaurant/cocktail bar
Location: 321 N. Caldwell St., #100, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Neighborhood bar
Location: 1501 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Gold District
What: Bar
Location: 2710 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Enderly
What: Cocktail and social bar
Location: 2413 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Cocktail/hookah bar
Location: 1315 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
What: Cigar lounge
Location: 210 E. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
Black-owned food trucks
What: Loaded potatoes food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Comfort food
Location: Mobile
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Mobile coffee truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Philly cheesesteaks
Location: 3900 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What: Mobile coffee bar
Location: location varies
Neighborhood: varies
What: Funnel cake food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Funnel cake food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Mobile food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: International comfort food
Location: 3725 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What: Burger food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Ice cream mobile truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Ice cream truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Mobile food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Virginia-inspired seafood mobile truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Caribbean-inspired food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Mobile Caribbean truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Nacho-inspired food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Funnel cake food truck
Location: 4540 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213
Neighborhood: North Charlotte
What: Mobile hot dog stand
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Southern food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Comfort food-inspired food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Mobile kronuts and pastries
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Mobile gourmet shaved ice
Location: 5401 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28210
Neighborhood: Starmount
What: Vegan food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Comfort food-inspired food truck
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
Black-owned restaurants in Charlotte
What: Ethiopian cuisine
Location: 3007 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Caribbean restaurant
Location: 2001 E. Seventh St., Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Elizabeth
What: Carolina-style BBQ joint
Location: 9401 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Northlake
What: Coffee shop and café
Location: 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy., Suite D, Matthews, NC 28105
Neighborhood: Matthews
What: Caribbean restaurant
Location: 9609 N. Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
Location: 200 W. Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: South Charlotte
What: seafood and steak
Location: 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy., D -18, Pineville, NC 28134
Neighborhood: Pineville
Location: 5301 Hwy 557, Clover, SC 29710
Neighborhood: Clover
What: Coffee and tea shop
Location: 1201 Elizabeth Ave., LRC 100 (CPCC Main campus), Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Elizabeth
Location: 3611 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: North Charlotte
What: Soul food/comfort food restaurant
Location: 3418 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Enderly
What: Coffee shop
Location: 5011 Weddington Road, Unit 60, Concord, NC 28027
Neighborhood: Concord
What: Vintage cereal bar
Location: 127 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Restaurant
Location: 2737 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Derita/Sugar Creek
What: Fresh seafood restaurant
Location: 990 Market St., Fort Mill, SC 29708
Neighborhood: Baxter Village/Fort Mill
What: New Orleans-style comfort food
Location: 516 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Juice bar and coffee shop
Location: 1675 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
What: Southern Comfort Food
Location: 855 Saluda St., Rock Hill, SC 29730
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
What: Smoothie and ice cream shop
Location: 249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 210, Charlotte, NC 28214
Neighborhood: Mountain Island
What: Comfort dishes
Location: 165 Brumley Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025
Neighborhood: Concord
The Original Hot Dog Factory Charlotte
What: Gourmet hot dogs
Location: 9211 N. Tryon St., Suite 9, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
What: Caribbean food
Location: 465 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
It’s Poppin’ Gourmet Kettle Corn
What: Gourmet kettle corn
Location: 224 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Juice bar
Location: 3100 N. Davidson St., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What: Juice and smoothie bar
Location: 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Highland Creek
What: Seafood restaurant
Location: 2908 Oak Lake Blvd., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Southwest Charlotte
What: Soul food restaurant
Location: 7520 S. Tryon St., Suite 19, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Steele Creek
What: Juke joint-style restaurant
Location: 301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Camp North End
What: Soul food restaurant
Location: 3635 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Mountain Island
LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
What: Chicken and seafood restaurant
Location: 2400 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Enderly
What: Caribbean restaurant
Location: 1504 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Southern comfort food
Location: 214 N. College St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Seafood restaurant
Location: 401 Bradford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Thomasboro Hoskins
Location: 415 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29730
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
What: Seafood restaurant
Location: 5430 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213
Neighborhood: Northeast Charlotte
Mojo’s Famous Hot Dogs & Catering
What: Hot dog stand
Location: 4301 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Derita
What: Soul food restaurant
Location: 2908 Oak Lake Blvd, #106, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Olde Whitehall
What: Comfort food restaurant
Location: 5933 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
What: Asian food and pho
Location: 133 S Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
What: Bar and grill
Location: 11524 N. Tryon St., #7, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
What: Deli and bodega
Location: 1721 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: NoDa
What: Comfort food restaurant
Location: 1100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Oaklawn
The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary
What: Tea bar
Location: 2326 Arty Ave., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What: Customizable popsicle shop
Location: 3123 N. Davidson St., #102b, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
Location: 270 Camp Rd., Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Camp North End
What: Gourmet popcorn shop
Location: 16011 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Ballantyne
What: Gourmet popcorn
Location: 857 Stockbridge Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708
Neighborhood: Fort Mill
What: Ethiopian restaurant
Location: 4804 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Winterfield/East Charlotte
What: Caribbean cuisine
Location: 10901 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28213
Neighborhood: University City
What: Pizza and comfort food
Location: 1540 West Blvd., Suite 107, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What: Southern comfort food restaurant
Location: 2903 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Restaurant and bar
Location: 3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Northwest Charlotte
What: Seafood takeout
Location: 5304 Sunset Road, Unit F, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Oakdale
What: Sandwich shop
Location: 516 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Sandwiches and Southern comfort food
Location: 3301 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Garden Park
What: Soul food
Location: 688 Albright Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Neighborhood: Rock Hill
What: Ice cream shop
Location: 1616 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
Location: 913 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
Location: 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville, NC 28117
Neighborhood: Lake Norman
What: Vegan comfort food
Location: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, #150, Charlotte, NC 28277 (new location; opening soon)
Neighborhood: Ballantyne
What: Restaurant and pub
Location: 2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West End
What: Loaded fries-inspired restaurant
Location: 10707 Park Road, Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210
Neighborhood: South Charlotte
What: East African cuisine
Location: 3720 N. Tryon St., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: NoDa
Black-owned Charlotte takeout spots
What: Vegan comfort food
Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What: Vegan takeout food
Location: 1540 W. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What: Plant-based juices, smoothies, soups and more
Location: 1540 W. Blvd., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What: Gourmet street food
Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Suite 3, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What: West African cuisine
Location: 509 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Oaklawn
What: Birria tacos
Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What: Cheesesteak-inspired dishes and sandwiches
Location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
Black-owned service providers
What: Photography and videography studio (appointment. only)
Location: 8118 Statesville Road, Unit C, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Northwest Charlotte
What: Orthodontist
Location: 2510 Vista Drive, Suite 103, Charlotte, NC 28212
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
What: Residential and commercial cleaning
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Real estate firm
Location: 1422 S.Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Pet grooming
Location: 2916 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: Elizabeth
What: Cosmetic dentist
Location: 5110 Park Road, Unit 2-a, Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: Selwyn Park
What: Podcast and YouTube studio
Location: 2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Mallard Creek
What: Law firm
Location: 1026 Jay St., Suite B-116, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Enderly
What: Photography studio
Location: 4109 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Clanton Park
Dual Image Dentistry and Orthodontics
What: Dental and Orthodontic Office
Location: 2620 W Arrowood Road, #102, Charlotte, NC 28273
Neighborhood: Olde Whitehall
What: Tax preparer
Location: 2329 The Plaza Road, Suite 103, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
What: Event planning and design firm
Location: 307 W. Tremont Ave., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Car repair and tire shop
Location: 3700 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What: Law office
Location: 2923 S. Tryon St., Suite 220, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Dentist
Location: 10922 S. Tryon St. Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28273
Neighborhood: Steele Creek
Location: 2607 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: ’90s themed museum and event space
Location: 404 Winecoff School Road, Concord, NC 28027
Neighborhood: Concord
What: Mobile laundry service
Location: Mobile
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Screen printing company
Location: 301 Camp Road #106, Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Camp North End
What: Swimming and kayak lessons
Location: 724 Elm Ave., Mt. Holly, NC 28120
Neighborhood: Mt. Holly
What: Mobile detailing
Location: Mobile
Neighborhood: Varies
Metrolina Internal Medicine, PA
What: Internal medicine doctor
Location: 700 S. Torrence St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Cherry
Miss Elsie’s Caribbean Bed and Breakfast
What: Bed and breakfast
Location: 334 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Neighborhood: Cotswald
What: Production studio
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
NoDa @28th Creative Art Studio
What: Creative arts studio
Location: 2424 N. Davidson St., Ste. 110, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What: Real estate firm
Location: 2010 S. Tryon St., Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Dentist
Location: 8525 Pitts Stop Court, Suite A, Concord, NC 28027
Neighborhood: Concord
What: Paint company
Location: 15720 Brixham Hill Ave., Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Ballantyne
Picture That Photography Studio
What: Photography studio
Location: 5820 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215
Neighborhood: University City
Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center
What: Pharmacy/drugstore
Location: 3010 Monroe Road, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Briar Creek
What: Dentist
Location: 2303 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Westerly Hills
What: Real estate firm
Location: 307 W. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
PTforHer Pelvic Health & Wellness
What: Women’s wellness clinic
Location: 322 Lamar Ave., Suite 214, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Elizabeth
What: Individual and group therapy
Location: 10130 Mallard Creek Road, Suite 327, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Mallard Creek
What: Youth swim lessons and team
Location: 800 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Events space
Location: 8414 Bellhaven Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Coulwood
What: Massage therapy
Location: 3325 Washburn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: MoRa
What: Dentist
Location: 4715 Dixie River Road, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28273
Neighborhood: Steele Creek
What: Drug, alcohol and DNA testing
Location: 3727 Rose Lake Drive, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Steele Creek
What: Dentist
Location: 3749 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Neighborhood: MoRA
Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry
What: Cosmetic dentistry
Location: 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive, Suite C1, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Highland Creek
What: Dentist
Location: 1520 South Blvd., Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Photography studio and event space
Location: 11 Union St. South, Suite 104, Concord, NC 28025
Neighborhood: Concord
What: Children’s party bus
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Treats emotional, physical and spiritual health
Location: 2133 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Commonwealth
University Pediatric Dentistry
What: Children’s dentist
Location: 2325 West Arbors Drive, Ste. 104, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Mallard Creek
What: Dentist
Location: 5716 Wyalong Drive, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28227
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
What: Insurance agency
Location: 2017 Central Ave., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Mobile laundry service
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Law firm
Location: 601 E. 5th St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Real estate firm
Location: 4501 Charlotte Park, Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Yorkmount
Black-owned spas, beauty salons, nail shops and barber shops
What: Men’s nail care
Location: 3115 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28205 (Inside Premier Grooming Lounge)
Neighborhood: Oakhurst
What: Creative nail art studio
Location: 532 W. 10th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Hair salon
Location: 1125 E. Sugar Creek Road A, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Eastway
What: Luxury day spa
Location: 227 W. 4th St., Suite 320, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Multi-service beauty spa
Location: 220 E. Blvd., Suite 200-B, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
What: Eyebrow waxing and tinting, by appointment
Location: 8815 University East, Charlotte, NC 28213
Neighborhood: University City
What: Body waxing and skincare boutique
Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Beauty salon
Location: 440 E. McCullough Drive, Suite 215, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
What: Nail spa
Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
What: Nail salon
Location: 511 E. 36th St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What: Hair salon and suites
Location: 9605 N. Tryon St., Suite L, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
What: Nail spa and tattoo shop
Location: 10403 Park Road, Suite G, Charlotte, NC 28210
Neighborhood: Pineville
What: Beauty school
Location: 804-B Clanton Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Clanton Park
What: Barbershop
Location: 3200 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What: Barbershop
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: Multiple
What: Unisex hair salon
Location: 2415 Tuckaseegee Road
Neighborhood: Enderly
What: Wax studio
Location: 3210 Prosperity Church Road, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28269
Neighborhood: Mallard Creek
What: Hair salon
Location: 2624 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Derita
What: Luxury salon suites
Location: 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road, Suite M, Charlotte, NC 28226
Neighborhood: Pineville
What: Multi-service spa
Location: 11709 Fruehauf Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Neighborhood: Steele Creek
What: Nail salon
Location: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, #148, Charlotte, NC 28216 (Inside Northlake Mall)
Neighborhood: Northlake
What: Day spa
Location: 2424 W Mallard Creek Church Road, Suite G, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Mallard Creek
What: Women’s spa
Location: 1500 E. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Day spa
Location: 8525 Pitt Stop Court, Concord, NC 28027
Neighborhood: Concord
Charlotte Black-owned retail shops and boutiques
What: Clothing store
Location: 1616 Camden Road, Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Hardware store
Location: 2731 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: McCrorey Heights
What: Community space
Location: 1519 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Beauty supply store
Location: 228 Eastway Drive, Unit 2, Charlotte, NC 28213
Neighborhood: Eastway
What: Gallery and studio space
Location: 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 106, Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Camp North End
What: Beauty supply store and salon
Location: 2026A Ayrsley Town Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273
Neighborhood: Ayrsley
What: Cake supply store and baking classroom
Location: 9402 Northlake W. Drive, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Northlake
What: Women’s clothing boutique
Location: 4400 Sharon Road, #173, Charlotte, NC 28211 (inside SouthPark Mall)
Neighborhood: SouthPark
What: Fiber store
Location: 1235 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
What: Cocktail barware and retail shop
Location: 2000 South Blvd., Suite 430, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Skincare
Location: 809 E. Arrowood Road, Suite 1000, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Starmount
What: Practical magik boutique
Location: 3204 North Davidson St., Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What: One-of-a-kind home furnishings
Location: 2120 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Oakhurst
What: Event space, boutique and gallery
Location: 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 105, Charlotte, NC 28206
Neighborhood: Camp North End
What: Clothing boutique
Location: 224 E. Blvd., Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Candle and gift shop
Location: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216 (inside Northlake Mall)
Neighborhood: Northlake
What: Decor and gifts
Location: 1215 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Men’s fashion boutique (appointment only)
Location: 424 E. 36th St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What: Women’s clothing store
Location: 115 East Park Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Nail supply store
Location: 9506 Monroe Road, Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28270
Neighborhood: Sardis Woods
What: Women’s and men’s clothing store
Location: online
Neighborhood: online
What: Jewelry store
Location: 604 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Herb and spiritual healing shop
Location: 604 W. Morehead St., Suite 5, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Uptown
What: Retail shop
Location: 658 Griffith Road, Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Archdale
What: Upscale men’s fashion and custom tailoring
Location: 325 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28202
blackNeighborhood: Uptown
What: Clothing boutique
Location: 224 E. Blvd., Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
What: Mobile bookstore
Location: Varies
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Sneaker boutique
Location: 1519 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What: Kombucha company
Location: Various Charlotte businesses
Neighborhood: Varies
What: Local-inspired apparel shop
Location: 715 Morrow Ave., Pineville, NC 28134
Neighborhood: Pineville
What: Local artisan retail shop
Location: 1425 Winnifred St., Suite 113, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: SouthEnd
What: Sneaker and fashion boutique
Location: 8925 JM Keynes Drive, #3, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
What: Upscale men’s clothing and tailor (by appointment only)
Location: 811 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Neighborhood: Eastover
Black fitness studios in Charlotte
What: Fitness studio
Location: 1001 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Northlake
What: Assisted stretch studio
Location: 1425 Winnifred St., Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
Legacy Martial Arts and Fitness Charlotte
What: Martial arts
Location: 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite A, Huntersville, NC 28078
Neighborhood: Huntersville
What: Fitness studio
Location: 2400 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
What: Adult hip-hop dance studio
Location: 4109 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Suite A, Charlotte, NC, 28217
Neighborhood: Clanton Park/Roseland
Soul Liberation Healing and Wellness
What: Yoga studio
Location: 4822 Albemarle Road, Suite 305, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
What: Fitness studio
Location: 1420 S. Mint St. Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What: Dance fitness
Where: Locations vary
Location: Varies
Comments