You can now play spooky mini golf at a bar in Charlotte — for only $10

This spooky mini golf course at Stoke includes glow-in-the-dark golf balls.

Halloween fans will have another option for their must-do fall activities list when Stroke’s Halloween course opens Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The Plaza Midwood mini golf course has been set up amid a foggy backdrop and decked out with spooky decor and obstacles. Players will use glow in the dark golf balls to help find their putt through the fog.

Food includes apps, flatbreads, wraps and wings. On the weekends, brunch waffles or a Breakfast Flatbread with bacon, scrambled eggs, Italian sausage and cheddar cheese add to the choices.

New fall cocktails are available to sip while you’re there, too. Drinks include the Fratelli Island, with Fernet Banca, black spiced rum, pineapple, housemade falernum, spiced honey and lime ($13) and Smokey and the Bandit, featuring Mezcal, vanilla liqueur, Five Points Double Brewed Coffee, housemade orgeat and Mexican chocolate foam ($15).

Location: 1318 Pecan Ave Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Menu

Cost: $10 per person, and $10 for all day mini golf on Sundays.

Book online: www.strokeputt.com

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Note: Ages 21+ only after 7:30 p.m.

Instagram: @strokeputt

