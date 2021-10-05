Speed Street is back, with a Gilde biergarten, live music and all the street fair food

Live music entertainment is a big part of Circle K Speed Street. File

Charlotte’s Speed Street is back, and it’s been a long time coming.

On a chilly, gray morning in February 2020, CharlotteFive met with the Circle K Speed Street team to discuss some exciting news: the 600 Festival would be moving to Romare Bearden Park. It would be free again, and for the first time, you’d be able to bring your dog.

We all know what happened next.

Fast forward to Oct. 7-9, and Charlotte’s festival that celebrates all things NASCAR is officially back. It will be at Romare Bearden as planned, with a Gilde biergarten, free yoga, live music and more. Here’s what you need to know:

What: Circle K Speed Street

When: Oct. 7-9 (street closures begin Oct. 5)

Where: Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 28202

Cost: FREE

Highlights:

Free yoga every day at noon, courtesy of Habitual Roots

A dedicated biergarten, presented by Gilde, Charlotte’s newest brewery

Music all day, every day, beginning at 1 p.m. (schedule listed below)

Panel discussion on diversity in racing and beyond, featuring Bubba Wallace and others, on Thursday, Oct. 7

Food from fan favorite local vendors

Headliners include:

Thursday, Oct. 7 — R&B:

Ray Singleton

The Hamiltones

Friday, Oct. 8 — Rock:

Better than Ezra

Tonic

Collective Soul

Saturday, Oct. 9 — Country:

Christina Taylor

Cassadee Pope

Chris Lane