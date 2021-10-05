Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Things to do

Speed Street is back, with a Gilde biergarten, live music and all the street fair food

Live music entertainment is a big part of Circle K Speed Street.
Live music entertainment is a big part of Circle K Speed Street. Michael Anderson / Courtesy of the 600Festival File

Charlotte’s Speed Street is back, and it’s been a long time coming.

On a chilly, gray morning in February 2020, CharlotteFive met with the Circle K Speed Street team to discuss some exciting news: the 600 Festival would be moving to Romare Bearden Park. It would be free again, and for the first time, you’d be able to bring your dog.

We all know what happened next.

Fast forward to Oct. 7-9, and Charlotte’s festival that celebrates all things NASCAR is officially back. It will be at Romare Bearden as planned, with a Gilde biergarten, free yoga, live music and more. Here’s what you need to know:

What: Circle K Speed Street

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When: Oct. 7-9 (street closures begin Oct. 5)

Read Next

Where: Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 28202

Cost: FREE

Highlights:

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Headliners include:

Thursday, Oct. 7 — R&B:

Friday, Oct. 8 — Rock:

Saturday, Oct. 9 — Country:

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service