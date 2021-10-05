Things to do
Speed Street is back, with a Gilde biergarten, live music and all the street fair food
Charlotte’s Speed Street is back, and it’s been a long time coming.
On a chilly, gray morning in February 2020, CharlotteFive met with the Circle K Speed Street team to discuss some exciting news: the 600 Festival would be moving to Romare Bearden Park. It would be free again, and for the first time, you’d be able to bring your dog.
We all know what happened next.
Fast forward to Oct. 7-9, and Charlotte’s festival that celebrates all things NASCAR is officially back. It will be at Romare Bearden as planned, with a Gilde biergarten, free yoga, live music and more. Here’s what you need to know:
What: Circle K Speed Street
When: Oct. 7-9 (street closures begin Oct. 5)
Where: Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 28202
Cost: FREE
Highlights:
- Free yoga every day at noon, courtesy of Habitual Roots
- A dedicated biergarten, presented by Gilde, Charlotte’s newest brewery
- Music all day, every day, beginning at 1 p.m. (schedule listed below)
- Panel discussion on diversity in racing and beyond, featuring Bubba Wallace and others, on Thursday, Oct. 7
- Food from fan favorite local vendors
Headliners include:
Thursday, Oct. 7 — R&B:
- Ray Singleton
- The Hamiltones
Friday, Oct. 8 — Rock:
- Better than Ezra
- Tonic
- Collective Soul
Saturday, Oct. 9 — Country:
- Christina Taylor
- Cassadee Pope
- Chris Lane
Comments