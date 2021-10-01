Things to do
Traveling culinary tour celebrates African, African-American and Caribbean foods
Black Restaurant Weeks, a traveling culinary event that features the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine, is partnering with NASCAR on a pop-up event at a dragway beside Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Soundbites at The Track” will turn the zMAX Dragway in Concord into a food truck park on Oct. 7. Music will be on site, and giveaways will be offered. Here’s what you need to know about the event that will highlight Charlotte-area Black culinary professionals:
“Soundbites: At The Track”
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway — zMAX Dragway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd. Concord, NC 28027
Cost: Free
RSVP: Via Eventbrite
Food trucks include:
Who else: Black Restaurant Weeks founder Warren Luckett will be there with NASCAR drivers and their partnerships’ team members. “Overall, our partnership will continue to create additional awareness about minority-owned businesses and bringing a larger African-American fanbase to the sport,” Luckett said in a statement.
