Traveling culinary tour celebrates African, African-American and Caribbean foods

The Hot Chicken Smash at Another!? Food Truck is a grilled cheese-style chicken sandwich with house pickles, Green Monster house-made herb ranch and crispy onions. The food truck will be at the upcoming “Soundbites: At The Track” event by Black Restaurant Weeks.

Black Restaurant Weeks, a traveling culinary event that features the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine, is partnering with NASCAR on a pop-up event at a dragway beside Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Soundbites at The Track” will turn the zMAX Dragway in Concord into a food truck park on Oct. 7. Music will be on site, and giveaways will be offered. Here’s what you need to know about the event that will highlight Charlotte-area Black culinary professionals:

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway — zMAX Dragway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd. Concord, NC 28027

Cost: Free

RSVP: Via Eventbrite

Food trucks include:

Ashley Troxler owns Nacho Average Truck. Courtesy of Nacho Average Truck CharlotteFive

Who else: Black Restaurant Weeks founder Warren Luckett will be there with NASCAR drivers and their partnerships’ team members. “Overall, our partnership will continue to create additional awareness about minority-owned businesses and bringing a larger African-American fanbase to the sport,” Luckett said in a statement.