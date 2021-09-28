Charlotte Observer Logo
Popular restaurateur opening new concept in old Plaza Midwood Dairy Queen spot

Kindred’s milk bread is its signature starter. Chef Joe Kindred and his wife, Katy, are naming their third restaurant concept after the dish.
Kindred’s milk bread is its signature starter. Chef Joe Kindred and his wife, Katy, are naming their third restaurant concept after the dish. Courtesy of Kindred CharlotteFive

We were already excited that milkbread is opening in Davidson. Now, there’s more to look forward to: A milkbread location is also opening in Plaza Midwood, where the iconic walk-up Dairy Queen once operated.

James Beard-nominated chef Joe Kindred and his wife, Katy, of Kindred and Hello, Sailor have announced that their third restaurant concept will open in Davidson in winter 2021 and in Charlotte in summer 2022.

The cafe will serve milk bread donuts, crispy chicken, vegetable focused bowls and salads. Coffee, espresso and other non-alcoholic drinks will be served all day, and a rotating selection of independent wine and beer brands will be available at night.

Both locations will partner with other local businesses. The private label house roast by Summit Coffee will be available, along with a co-branded espresso roast by HEX Coffee and sourdough products from Verdant Bread.

thumbnail-2.jpeg
The walk-up style Dairy Queen on Central Avenue that served generations of Plaza Midwood closed, and milkbread will go in its place. Vanessa Infanzon CharlotteFive
milkbread

Location: 624 Jetton St., Davidson, NC 28036

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Location: 624 Jetton St., Davidson, NC 28036

Neighborhood: Davidson

Instagram: 1431 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

