National publication names this Charlotte-area pizzeria as tops in North Carolina

Delish has named Mooresville’s Aliño Pizzeria as “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State” for North Carolina. The fresh buffalo mozzarella on Aliño Pizzeria’s Margherita Pizza is flown in weekly from Italy. CharlotteFive

Pizza lovers, the quest for the perfect pie in North Carolina may be over. Delish has named Alino Pizzeria in Mooresville as “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State.”

The story used Foursquare’s top-rated pizzerias in each state to determine which restaurants to highlight. One Foursquare user proclaimed Aliño, “the most authentic pizza I’ve had in NC.”

Alino Pizzeria’s Neapolitan-style pies are prepared with San Marzano tomatoes, Caputo Italian flour, extra virgin olive oil and buffalo mozzarella that’s imported from Italy weekly, CharlotteFive has previously noted. The Mooresville restaurant opened in 2015 at Merino Mill, just north of Charlotte.

Popular pizzas include the Margherita, featuring fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic and basil. Diners can pair that with a Roman salad and gelato or a cannoli to immerse themselves in the Italian experience.

The Merino Mill development, owned by Michal Bay, is quickly becoming known for its top-notch food. The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, got a national nod in June 2021 for having North Carolina’s best burger.

Joel Vargas of Aliño Pizzeria pulls a Margherita Pizza out of a wood-fired oven. It has fresh buffalo mozzarella, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh garlic. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Location: 500 S. Main St., #401, Mooresville, NC 28115

Neighborhood: Merino Mill/Mooresville

Location: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., #129B, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord Mills/Concord

Menu

Instagram: @alinopizzeria

