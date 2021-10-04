5 more years: Here’s a quick update on Charlotte’s East Boulevard hot dog joint

JJ’s Red Hots is sticking with its location at 1514 East Blvd.

Co-founder and owner Jonathan Luther announced via social media on Monday that the business signed a new five-year lease for the Dilworth location. It will celebrate its 10th anniversary on July 4.

“Without the support of our guests and the loyalty of our staff, we never would have made it through the pandemic, and we thank the good people of Charlotte for supporting us,” he said.

The popular hot dog spot had struggled during COVID-19. Its uptown location at 400 S. Tryon St. closed, and Luther confirmed that the then-3-year-old business would not reopen. The closure of the Ballantyne location at 15105 John J Delaney Drive followed in early November.

JJ’s has a menu with signature hot dogs, including JJs’ “No. 1” Red Hot (with JJ’s hot relish, diced onions, Weber’s mustard and a dill pickle spear) and The Char Heel (housemade chili, slaw, diced onions and yellow mustard).

Its also known for fun and quirky specials — with past specials including the Big Cheesy (housemade pimento cheese, bacon, jalapenos) and Weiner the Pooh (peanut butter, bacon and honey).

Vegetarian options are available.

Location: 1514 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Menu

Cuisine: American, hot dogs

How to order: In person, online or call 980-225-8880.

Instagram: @jjsredhots