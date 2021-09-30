Charlotte Observer Logo
On National Taco Day, here’s where to get free and cheap tacos in Charlotte

Tonya Price

National Taco Day is Monday, Oct. 4, and local Charlotte restaurants along with national spots are celebrating with specials, freebies and more.

Deals at Charlotte-owned and national eateries include $1 tacos and $1 off tacos, two and three-taco plate specials and more.

Here’s where to get your taco fix:

Chuy’s

Location: 7314 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Waverly

Special: Add a Crispy or Soft Ground Beef Taco to any entrée for just $1.

Paco’s Tacos & Tequila

Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Special: A chicken milanesa taco will be offered, featuring crispy chicken, shredded cabbage, avocado, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle ranch, served on soft corn tortillas. $11 for a two-taco plate, $13 for a three-taco plate.

Pacos.jpg
The chicken milanesa taco at Paco’s features crispy chicken, shredded cabbage, avocado, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle ranch, served on soft corn tortillas. Courtesy of Paco's Tacos & Tequila

Sabor

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhoods: Ballantyne, Davidson, Elizabeth, Fort Mill, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Mooresville, NoDa, Pineville, Steele Creek, South End, SouthPark, Wesley Chapel, University, Uptown

Special: $1 off any tacos, including Autenticos, Chimi Shrimp, Curtido Fish, Americanos, Taco Loco and Pork Belly Taco. This special is for one day only and for dine-in and takeout.

sabortaco1 (3).JPG
Tacos at Sabor. Tonya Price

Taco Bell

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhoods: Ayrsley, Becton Park, Dilworth, Fort Mill, Idlewild Farms, Madison Park, Raintree, South Charlotte, Steele Creek, West Charlotte, Winterfield/Sheffield Park, University City, West Sugar Creek

Special: $5 off Grubhub orders of $15 or more.

