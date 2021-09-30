Food and Drink
On National Taco Day, here’s where to get free and cheap tacos in Charlotte
National Taco Day is Monday, Oct. 4, and local Charlotte restaurants along with national spots are celebrating with specials, freebies and more.
Deals at Charlotte-owned and national eateries include $1 tacos and $1 off tacos, two and three-taco plate specials and more.
Here’s where to get your taco fix:
Chuy’s
Location: 7314 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Waverly
Special: Add a Crispy or Soft Ground Beef Taco to any entrée for just $1.
Paco’s Tacos & Tequila
Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211
Neighborhood: SouthPark
Special: A chicken milanesa taco will be offered, featuring crispy chicken, shredded cabbage, avocado, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle ranch, served on soft corn tortillas. $11 for a two-taco plate, $13 for a three-taco plate.
Sabor
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhoods: Ballantyne, Davidson, Elizabeth, Fort Mill, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Mooresville, NoDa, Pineville, Steele Creek, South End, SouthPark, Wesley Chapel, University, Uptown
Special: $1 off any tacos, including Autenticos, Chimi Shrimp, Curtido Fish, Americanos, Taco Loco and Pork Belly Taco. This special is for one day only and for dine-in and takeout.
Taco Bell
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhoods: Ayrsley, Becton Park, Dilworth, Fort Mill, Idlewild Farms, Madison Park, Raintree, South Charlotte, Steele Creek, West Charlotte, Winterfield/Sheffield Park, University City, West Sugar Creek
Special: $5 off Grubhub orders of $15 or more.
