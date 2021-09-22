Need caffeine on the go? Where to find some of Charlotte’s best mobile coffee trucks

When it comes to Charlotte coffee shops, you don’t have to look too far. They’re spread all over the city like wildflowers in the spring. However, when it comes to ordering coffee in an experience that’s both quick and socially-distant, mobile coffee trucks have answered the call. They, too, are popping up all over the greater Charlotte area.

Here are some of our favorite coffee trucks to try, and where to find them:

Owner Mia Wallace started Blue Bison Coffee in 2020 because, as a mom of three, she was eager to find a way to keep people connected despite being in a pandemic. She figured a coffee trailer was a safe way for people to socialize and even be able to bring their children along. As a proud Howard University alumni, Wallace named the truck after her alma mater’s mascot — the Blue Bison.

Wallace also has a line of Blue Bison merchandise available for purchase on her website and at events.

What to try: Toffee Nut Latte. Blue Bison Coffee’s fall menu includes Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Caramel Apple Cider. In the warmer months, look for a Pink Rose and Vanilla Iced Latte or a Sparkling Hibiscus and Peach drink.

Where to find it: A weekend schedule is posted on Instagram and Facebook mid-to-late week so that people can find the trailer at events.

Instagram: @bluebisoncoffee

Facebook: Blue Bison Coffee

Owner Mia Wallace named her coffee truck after her alma mater’s mascot — the Blue Bison. Courtesy of Blue Bison Coffee

Milton Parra started The Coffee Tin after working years in the corporate and sales environment. Mama’s Cold Brew is a popular choice during the hotter months, Parra said. It was inspired by his mother, who used to make it for him growing up in New Orleans, using the same recipe he now uses.

What to try: Nitro Cold Brew year-round, or Pumpkin Spice Latte in the fall

Where to find it: Currently, the truck is closed while undergoing a few repairs. Check its Instagram for regular updates on when it will be back up and running. Once it is, check its Instagram or Facebook for a heads up on the truck’s daily location.

Instagram: @thecoffeetinclt

Facebook: The Coffee Tin

Milton Parra’s Mama’s Cold Brew at The Coffee Tin features the recipe his mother made for him growing up in New Orleans. Courtesy of The Coffee Tin

Mike Hargett, a former bookstore barista, started Detour Coffee Bar in 2019. The coffee bar on wheels is a locally owned full-service mobile coffee shop that serves classic favorites like locally-roasted coffee and espresso, as well as seasonal lattes and other curated beverages.

What to try: This fall, the truck is offering the “Hey Punkin,’” which is a classic pumpkin spice latte (or chai) made with real pumpkin puree and fall-inspired spices. Also on the list is the Apple Pie Chai, which features a spiced caramel apple flavor. Think chai tea-turned-fall. In spring or summer, look for a Caramel Frappe or a coffee-free Creme Frappe, popular with kids.

Where to find it: Visit its website or Instagram for a schedule of where the truck will be pulling up each day of the week.

Instagram: @detourcoffeebar

Facebook: Detour Coffee Bar

Detour Coffee owner Mike Hargett. Courtesy of Detour Coffee Bar

Donut I love You is a gluten-free mini donut and coffee truck that partners with Black Powder Coffee, a coffee roaster based in Mooresville. The company aims to support small business in the community, hence its partnership with Black Powder Coffee (in addition to Black Powder’s tasty blends).

Coffee is brewed to order, and guests can also get cappuccinos, lattes, espresso and other specialty coffee drinks. In April 2021, a second truck was added to the business’s fleet.

As for the donuts: Front and center includes fresh fruit toppings and other premier ingredients, including Ghirardelli chocolate.

What to try: There is a featured beverage each month— August was Key Lime Pie; September’s is the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Year-round, try a Nitro Cold Brew.

Where to find it: Check the truck’s upcoming schedule of events on its website.

Instagram: @donutiloveu

Facebook: Donut I Love You

You can find gluten-free mini donuts and coffee at Donut I love You. Courtey of Donut I love you

Drip Joint was founded by Chris Johnson, whose passion for coffee led him to start a mobile espresso bar three years ago. Once established, he started out uptown but decided to move when, due to COVID, the foot traffic dried up. Since then, the mobile espresso bar does pop-up events at festivals and special events and makes appearances at apartment complexes around Uptown and South End. Drip Joint has partnered with Pilot Brewing Company and other local breweries to create a few craft coffee beers.

Johnson and his partner, chef Edwin Cruz, teamed up to combine their passion for coffee with food reminiscent of Cruz’s childhood in Mexico. In the fall, they celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by adding Mexican-inspired flavors.

Cruz is also responsible for the hand-crafted pastries that pair perfectly with the artisanal coffee.

What to try: A breakfast burrito or sweet pastry with an Iced Latte with Oat Milk. Drip Joint serves North Carolina coffee beans and also features Charlotte coffee roasters.

Where to find it: Johnson encourages future patrons to follow the business on Instagram to see schedule updates until uptown foot traffic resumes. For now, the truck will continue to appear at events and apartment complexes around the Uptown and South End area. Check its Instagram for details about pop-up events.

Instagram: @drip_joint

Facebook: Drip Joint Espresso Bar

Drip Joint, a mobile espresso bar, was founded by Chris Johnson. Courtesy of Drip Joint

Deb Arbogast and her mother, Dorene Arbogast, started Mud and McQueen in July 2020 after moving to Waxhaw from California three years ago, where they had two coffee houses and a mobile coffee bar.

What to try: Their signature drink is called the Joshua Tree and is made of mud (aka coffee), caramel, chocolate, vanilla, milk, whipped cream and ground toffee. Mud and McQueen also offers made-to-order pastries. A popular one is the Bourbon Caramel and Cream Cheese pastry.

Where to find it: Mud + McQueen can often be found at Front Porch Sundays, a multi-vendor popup market at Sycamore Brewing. The mobile coffee bar can also be found at Markets at Eleven in Ballantyne, and at The Hunter Farm during the fall and winter months. Check their Instagram for additional pop-up details and events as the schedule changes weekly.

Instagram: @mudandmcqueen

Deb Arbogast and her mother, Dorene Arbogast, started Mud and McQueen together. Courtesy of Mud + McQueen

The Pour Farmer started when owners Eric and Lauren Holmes were asked to serve drinks at a friend’s barnyard wedding. As a surprise to all, they built a trailer in secret and served drinks out of it at the event. The truck continued to operate as a craft beverage trailer until Lauren caught a wild hair and bought an espresso machine (much to Eric’s surprise). By July 2020, the craft coffee trailer was fully up and running.

The truck offers a wide variety of coffee drinks, and beans are certified organic. The couple also offers herbal teas and craft lemonades.

What to try: Salted Caramel Latte (the No. 1 seller). The fall menu includes specialty lattes like Tiramisu, Churro, Maple Crunch, Cracker Jack, Pumpkin Cheesecake and the ever-popular Pumpkin Spiced Latte. In spring or summer, try a Blueberry Lavender Lemonade Slushy, the Sparkling Strawberry or the Passionfruit Hibiscus Lemonade (complete with an edible flower).

Where to find it: Visit the truck in Waxhaw every Saturday morning at the Farmer’s Market. On Tuesdays, you can find it at the red barn on Hwy 5 between York and Rock Hill.

The Holmeses post other event updates on their Instagram and also work at private events.

Instagram: @the_pour_farmer

Facebook: The Pour Farmer

The Pour Farmer started after owners Eric and Lauren Holmes served drinks at a friend’s barnyard wedding. Their daughter, Macy, helps out. Courtesy of The Pour Farmer

Third Eye Coffee is a mobile coffee experience featuring fresh coffee and baked goods. Handcrafted artisanal drinks are prepared with options of straight up, sweet, chilled or “hot off the press,” according to owner Zachary Johnson. In addition to the essentials, it offers unique homemade syrups such as blueberry, banana and bubblegum.

Artisanal, hand-roasted coffee comes from Hatchet Coffee Roasters, a small-batch roaster based out of Boone, known for its high-quality flavor and consistency.

In addition to coffee, Third Eye also offers hot chocolate, teas, lemonades and merchandise.

“Third Eye Coffee’s entire menu was curated with love, and we are absolutely elated to share that passion with everyone who finds us,” Johnson told CharlotteFive. “We want to be your destination for more than just a cup of coffee. We do it for the smiles.”

What to try: The Cold Brew (medium roast coffee with notes of cacao nibs, almond and caramel)

Where to find it: Third Eye Coffee serves public events, festivals, and is available for private open bars. Learn more about event information and booking by visiting its website for a calendar of events and appearances.

Instagram: @third_eye_coffee

Facebook: Third Eye Coffee

