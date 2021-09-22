It’s pumpkin picking season around Charlotte. Where to go and what you need to know.

Pumpkin picking will begin on Oct. 2 at Carrigan Farms and will last through the month of October. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick your own pumpkin.

If you haven’t yet inhaled your annual whiff of PSL, it’s time to put your game face on.

Of course, we’re talking about Pumpkin Spice Lattes, not Carolina Panthers Permanent Seat Licences (though, tis the season for that one, too).

Whether you’re a friend or foe of the infamous coffee drink, it goes with another of Charlotte’s favorite fall traditions: pumpkin picking. At some farms, the season begins as early as Sept. 18, so it’s time to make your fall plans. Some places also have hayrides, corn mazes and bonfires.

Here are 10 of the best pumpkin farms in Charlotte and the surrounding area:

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Location: 1650 Filbert Hwy, York, SC 29745

Neighborhood: York, South Carolina

Cost: Pumpkins less than five pounds are 95 cents a pound. Pumpkins greater than 5 pounds are 59 cents a pound.

What to know: Pumpkin season begins Sept. 25 and will last through Oct. 30. The farm is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and the pumpkin patch closes at 5 p.m. Early morning weekdays are recommended. Hayrides are canceled this year, due to COVID-19.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Weather: Wear tennis shoes — the area can be muddy, especially if it has rained recently.

Reservations: Reservations are not required.

Instagram: @bushnvine

Location: 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115

Neighborhood: Mooresville

Cost: $12 per person ages 2 and older. Children 23 months and younger are free; however, they do not get a pumpkin. A $2 per person, non-refundable deposit is required to reserve your appointment, and the remaining $10 per person is due at the door. Cash or check only (credit and debit cards are not accepted at the door).

What to know: Pumpkin picking will begin on Oct. 2 and will last through the month. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick your own pumpkin.

Weather: Pumpkin picking will continue in a light drizzle but not in a downpour.

Reservations: Visit Carrigan Farms’ website.

Instagram: @carriganfarms

Location: 1922 Oakdale Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Neighborhood: Mount Holly Road area

Cost: $9 per person ages 2 and older. Admission price includes corn maze, hayrides, petting and feeding the animals, and free popcorn. Carving sized pumpkins are $8 each.

What to know: Cherry Place farm is open weekends in October. Hours are Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Friendly, leashed dogs are allowed.

Reservations: Reservations are not required.

Instagram: @cherryplacefarm

Location: 445 W Rebound Rd, Lancaster, SC 29720

Neighborhood: Van Wyck area, South Carolina

Cost: Free admission; pumpkin picking is $0.64/pound

What to know: Fall season begins Sept. 24 and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. In addition to pumpkin picking, it features a 7-acre corn maze, a musical hay ride and other kids’ activities. Refreshments are available for purchase. Food supplies have been difficult to obtain, the farm posted on Facebook on Sept. 20. “That said, we have managed to fill our freezers slam full of food and ice cream, stockpiled a couple thousand pounds of ingredients for apple cider donuts and funnel cakes, and our cooler is brimming with apple cider. I sure hope we have lots of hungry customers this fall,” the post stated. You can also book school tours, group tours or birthday parties. No dogs allowed.

Weather: Call before you make the drive to to make sure the farm is open at (704) 562-4021.

Reservations: Reservations are not required.

Instagram: @hall.family.farm

Location: 3900 Rocky River Rd E, Charlotte, NC 28215

Neighborhood: Near Newell and Reedy Creek Park

Cost: Parking is $5 on Saturdays and Sundays. Pumpkins are available for purchase.

What to know: The pumpkin patch opens on Sept. 25 and will be open through the end of October. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. You can expect pumpkins, a hay mountain to climb and jump on, barnyard animals and picnic areas. On the weekends, hayrides will be offered and the farm shop will be open. You can purchase treats including kettle corn, funnel cakes and drinks.

Facebook: @HodgesFamilyFarmAndPumpkinPatch

Location: 13624 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC 28104

Neighborhood: Weddington

Cost: $10 for ages 2 and older. Cost includes a tractor-pulled wagon trip to the animal barn to visit with and learn about the farm animals. Upon return, each paid ticket selects a small pumpkin from the patch. NOTE: Each person age 2 and over requires a paid ticket. Children younger than 2 must ride on a parent’s lap. For a visit to the pumpkin patch only, heirlooms, carving pumpkins and gourds are available for purchase.

What to know: Fall season begins Sept. 25 and ends Nov. 14. Hours are Tuesday-Wednesday, 2-7 p.m., and Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Please stay home if you are feeling ill or have had any known COVID-19 exposures. No dogs are allowed.

Reservations: Reservations are not required for the pumpkin patch. Reservations are needed for wagon rides.

Instagram: @thehunterfarm

Lineberger’s Maple Springs Farm

Location: 906 Dallas Stanley Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034

Neighborhood: Dallas

Cost: Call for pricing information, (704) 922-8688.

What to know: The pumpkin patch opened Sept. 18. Select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch after a wagon ride around Maple Springs Farm, chick and duck feedings and snacks. The farm has family-grown corn stalks, decorative corn on the cob, pumpkins, gourds and squash. No dogs are allowed.

Weather: If you’ve purchased an event ticket, in the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. Several rain dates and times will available. No refunds will be issued in the case of inclement weather.

Reservations: Reservations are available for events, including fall homeschool day.

Instagram: @linebergersfarm

Location: 10390 Caldwell Road Mount Ulla, North Carolina 28125

Neighborhood: Just north of Mooresville

Cost: $11 for ages 2 and older on weekdays; $15 for ages 2 and older on weekends.

What to know: Fall season begins Sept. 25 and ends Nov. 6. Weekday admission includes includes the barnyard, Pawpaw Carl’s playground, a Spookley Puppet show at 1 p.m., and visiting the pumpkin patch. Weekend admission includes the barnyard, Pawpaw Carl’s playground, corn maize, cow barrel train ride and visiting the pumpkin patch. Hayrides are operating at a reduced capacity. Hours are Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon–6 p.m. You’ll be asked to sign a COVID-19 waiver. Dogs are not allowed, except for registered service dogs.

Weather: Hayrides are not operated during inclement weather.

Reservations: Purchase tickets on Patterson Family Farm’s website.

Instagram: @patterson_farm

Location: 12150 McManus Rd, Midland, NC 28107

Neighborhood: Midland

Cost: $5.50. Children ages 2 and younger are free. Pumpkins are 40 cents a pound.

What to know: Riverbend Farm is open afternoons and weekends in October. Hours are Monday-Friday, 3:30-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Admission includes: 10’ Holstein Cow, Concrete Pig & Rooster, Mule and Plow, “Magic Pumpkin,” Stairs on Goat Walk, a farm-themed playground including a Super Silo Slide and Triple Grain Bin Slide, picnic areas, a large International Harvester tractor, a barn with animals, educational displays and a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch. Riverbend Farm recommends not to use your GPS but instead follow the directions on its website.

Reservations: Reservations are not required.

Facebook: @Riverbend-Farm-118659738184594

Location: 4701 Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Neighborhood: Just outside of Indian Trail, almost to Monroe

Cost: $3 per person. Children ages 2 and younger are free and do not need a reservation. With your ticket, you’ll get pumpkin field access, with pumpkins available for purchase.

What to know: Fall season began Sept. 18. The farm will be open Thursday-Sunday through Halloween. Anticipate traffic, especially during opening weekend, and the farm asks that if you can wait until later in the season to visit, please do. No dogs are allowed.

Weather: You can visit now, but if you’re planning to visit the corn maze, consider waiting: Due to a summer planting drought, the maze is still very short and will not be at full height until October.

Reservations: Reservations are required: You’ll choose with pizza ($25 for 2 Wise Pie Pizzas) or without pizza.

Instagram: @wiseacresorganic

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.