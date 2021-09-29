It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season. Here’s where you can get your fix around Charlotte.

At Detour Coffee Bar, the “Hey Punkin!” — the classic pumpkin spice latte (also available in a chai) — and is made with real pumpkin puree and warm fall spices.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, more colloquially known as PSL, is the benchmark for all things fall. It’s the battle cry of seasonal change, where warmth and sugar and spice make everything nice.

Traditionally, it’s made with spice flavors (cinnamon, nutmeg), steamed milk or milk substitute, espresso, sugar and can be topped with whipped cream or pumpkin pie spice. It knows no age range nor demographic and has become the cornerstone of coffee drinks in September and October.

While the recipes may vary depending on where the drinks are found, the heart of this festive latte is the same. See below for where to get all the best PSLs and PSL-inspired drinks in Charlotte.

Location: varies

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Neighborhood: varies

Why you want it: The PSL is just one of the items on the fall menu. Once you’ve had that, try the Caramel Apple Cider or Toffee Nut Latte.

Where to find it: A weekend schedule for the mobile coffee truck is posted on Instagram and Facebook mid-to-late week so that people can find the trailer at events.

Location: 225 N. Trade St., Matthews, North Carolina, NC

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Neighborhood: Matthews

Why you want it: The fall menu stretches beyond The Great Pumpkin. You’ll also find Vermont Maple, Rosemary Brown Sugar, Shiro Matcha and Apple Chai-der — all of which you can get iced, as well.

Location: 550 S. Caldwell St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Location: Innovation Barn at 932 Seigle Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Belmont

Why you want it: Crane keeps its pumpkin spice natural. It mixes house blended pumpkin spices along with sweet cream, brown sugar and pour over coffee to create a seasonal treat at its OG location and its new spot at the Innovation Barn.

Location: 821 W. 1st St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Why you want it: There’s a Pumpkin Pie Latte, of course. But if you’re looking to broaden out into other fall drinks, you’ll also find a Spiced Caramel Apple Cider, a Candied Pecan Latte, a S’mores Mocha and a Spicy White Ginger Tea.

Location: 3115 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Ashley Park

Why you want it: Cuplux has a homemade, vegan Pumpkin Spice sauce. Not feeling a PSL? The team recommends adding the syrup to a house blend or chai latte.

Cuplux has a homemade, vegan Pumpkin Spice sauce that you can add to a latte or any other coffee drink you have in mind. Courtesy of Cuplux

Location: varies

Why you want it: The PSL is known here as the “Hey Punkin!” — the classic pumpkin spice latte (also available in a chai) — and is made with real pumpkin puree and warm fall spices.

Where to find it: Visit its website or Instagram for a schedule of where the truck will be pulling up each day of the week.

At Detour Coffee Bar, the “Hey Punkin!” — the classic pumpkin spice latte (also available in a chai) — and is made with real pumpkin puree and warm fall spices. Courtesy of Detour Coffee Bar

Location: varies

Why you want it: The featured coffee drink for September is the Pumpkin Spice Latte. In addition to all coffee drinks being brewed to order, guests can order an assortment of gluten-free mini donuts.

Where to find it: Where to find it: Check the coffee truck’s upcoming schedule of events on its website or Instagram.

Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts pair well with Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Donut I love you. Courtesy of Donut I love you

Location: varies

Neighborhood: varies

Why you want it: Not only is the PSL the drink of the season, but guests can order a breakfast burrito or sweet pastry to go alongside it. Bonus: chef Edwin Cruz makes his own pumpkin puree.

Where to find it: Check them out on Instagram or Facebook.

Location: 135 New Bern St., Retail A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Sedgefield/South End

Why you want it: OK, so it’s not exactly pumpkin spice, but the Salted Maple Latte sounds like fall to us. And a Fall Apple Cider Latte is on the way, too.

Location: 1217 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth

Why you want it: The Pumpkin Pie Latte goes perfectly with an Apple Caramel Scone. For a cooler drink on warmer fall days, try the Jack-O-Cream — a cold brew coffee drink.

Location: 1824 Statesville Ave., Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: South End

Why you want it: The Kabocha Squash Latte is made with Kabocha, also known as the Japanese Pumpkin, which is more buttery and delicate than its American counterpart. The Kabocha is cooked down and combined with autumn spices such as green cardamom, cassia, star anise, clove and brown sugar for a warm and complex seasonal drink.

Location: 2100 N. Davidson St,, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Villa Heights

Why you want it: It’s another spot for those of us who like to voyage past pumpkin spice. The Pecan Spice Latte features caramel, pecan, spices and brown sugar. The Maple Clove Latte keeps it simple but adds a dash of sea salt.

Location: 222 S. Church St., Charlotte NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Location: 224 E. 7th St Charlotte NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Location: 1026 Jay St., Charlotte NC 28208

Neighborhood: Uptown

Location: 2000 South Blvd., Charlotte NC 28203

Neighborhood: Atherton Mill

Location: 2230 Park Road #102, Charlotte NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Location: 421 Providence Road, Charlotte NC 28207

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Why you want it: Not a huge fan of pumpkin? The Fall Spice Latte is a seasonal drink that includes all the classic fall spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, all-spice and mace, which is derived from the nutmeg seed.

Location: varies

Neighborhood: varies

Why you want it: The PSL is an ever-popular drink at TPF. Other fall menu drinks include specialty lattes like Tiramisu, Churro, Maple Crunch, Cracker Jack and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Where to find it: Check in on where it will be next on Instagram or Facebook.

Location: 644 N. Church St., Charlotte NC 28202

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward/Uptown

Location: 101 W. Morehead St., Charlotte NC 28202

Neighborhood: South End

Why you want it: Starting the first week in October, Queen City Grounds will offer a pumpkin spice dirty chai, along with a maple cinnamon cappuccino.

Location: 514 E. 36th St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: NoDa

Why you want it: This house-made PSL contains ingredients such as pumpkin puree, cinnamon sticks, ginger and fresh-grated nutmeg. Enjoy it with a fresh pastry or breakfast sandwich.

Location: 416 E. 36th St., Charlotte NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Location: 138 S Main St Davidson NC 28026

Neighborhood: Davidson

Location: 120 Patterson Court Circle, Davidson NC 28035

Neighborhood: Davidson College

Why you want it: If ordering a PSL isn’t enough, guests can choose from an entire pumpkin menu. All pumpkin drinks are made with real pumpkin puree, including the Sweet Pumpkin Latte, the Dirty Pumpkin Latte — which is made using a combination of pumpkin and mocha — and the Shakin Oatmilk Pumpkin Chai. All syrups are made in-house. Any of the seasonal drinks par well with a Spiced Apple Galette, complete with jam compote. This week, Summit Coffee will also debut the Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin, which goes well with the Orange Spice and Everything Nice Latte.

Location: varies

Neighborhood: varies

Why you want it: Sip on a PSL while walking around at one of the many public events where this coffee truck turns up. Enjoy it with a Pumpkin Spice Cake donut on the side.

Where to find it: Look for its schedule via Instagram or Facebook.

At Third Eye Coffee, enjoy your PSL with a Pumpkin Spice Cake donut. Courtesy of Third Eye Coffee

Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N. Brevard St., Stall #7 Charlotte NC 28206

Neighborhood: Optimist Park

Location: 2012 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Why you want it: The Southern Spice is Undercurrent Coffee’s answer to the PSL and is reminiscent of a sweet potato pie. It contains North Carolina sweet potatoes, along with fall spices like cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg and cloves. Try it when it’s released in the next week.

The Southern Spice is Undercurrent Coffee’s answer to the PSL. Courtesy of Undercurrent Coffee

Location: 111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 160 Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Location: 4701 Park Road, Suite A Charlotte NC 28209

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Location: 616 N. Tryon St., Charlotte NC 28202

Neighborhood: First Ward

Location: 300 S. Tryon St., Suite 150 Charlotte NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Location: 3607 Whitehall Park Drive, Ste 1200 Charlotte NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Why you want it: Waterbean Coffee offers the PSL prepared the traditional way, but paring it with one of the it’s Fall pastries such as the pumpkin muffin, maple apple cinnamon muffin (most popular), or the spiced blueberry muffin is sure to take the PSL to the next taste-level.

Location: varies

Neighborhood: varies

Why you want it: You can grab a Pumpkin Spice to fill that craving, or try a Honey Cinnamon Latte for a little warming comfort.

Where to find it: Find its location via Instagram and place an order through the Odeko app.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.