Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Things to do

Not going to Speed Street? Here are the uptown Charlotte street closures to know about

A service dog at 2019’s Speed Street was dressed up for a photo with its owner.
A service dog at 2019’s Speed Street was dressed up for a photo with its owner. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

We know where Charlotte’s racing fans will be this week — Uptown’s annual festival Circle K Speed Street 600 Festival will be at Romare Bearden Park starting Thursday, Oct. 7.

But what if you’re avoiding Speed Street? Street closures begin early in the week. Here’s what you need to know:

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, the following streets will close to traffic:

Read Next
Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6, the following streets will also close to traffic:

All streets will reopen to the public on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service