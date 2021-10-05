Not going to Speed Street? Here are the uptown Charlotte street closures to know about

A service dog at 2019’s Speed Street was dressed up for a photo with its owner. CharlotteFive

We know where Charlotte’s racing fans will be this week — Uptown’s annual festival Circle K Speed Street 600 Festival will be at Romare Bearden Park starting Thursday, Oct. 7.

But what if you’re avoiding Speed Street? Street closures begin early in the week. Here’s what you need to know:

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, the following streets will close to traffic:

Parking lane on Mint Street between MLK & 3rd closes (lane closest to the park)

Parking lane on 3rd Street closes (lane closest to the park)

Parking lane/indention on Church (closest to the park)

MLK between Church & Mint closes

Northbound Lanes of Mint Street between MLK & 3rd

3rd Street between Church & Mint (one lane of 3rd will remain open between Poplar & Church, with access from Poplar)

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6, the following streets will also close to traffic:

Parking lanes on Poplar between 3rd & 4th

Southbound lanes of Mint Street between MLK & 4th

Right turn lane of Mint between MLK and entrance to parking garage.

All streets will reopen to the public on Sunday, Oct. 10.

