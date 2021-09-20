Authentic New York-style bagels are coming to Charlotte. Here’s everything to know.

Bagel Boys opens in Waverly this fall.

If you love the taste and texture of a circle of dense bread baked to perfection, then you’re in for a treat just in time for one of the best seasons of the year. With the arrival of Bagel Boys in Waverly this fall, there’ll be more places for you to get New York-style bagels in Charlotte.

While some could argue that the Charlotte area already has a great selection of bagel shops, others — especially New York area transplants — believe the Queen City needs more local, authentic bagel shops.

As New Jersey natives, co-owners Heather Grove and her husband, Nick, were up for the challenge of adding more quality to Charlotte’s bagel scene. After relocating to Charlotte in May 2020 in search of a better life for their family, it only took a few months and a little inspiration from their oldest son to make a family dream come true.

“It was our desire to bring an authentic New York bagel down here to the Charlotte area because there are a lot of transplants from the northern area that are in search of a good bagel,” Grove said.

While living in New Jersey five years ago, Grove’s 5-year-old son said “‘Why don’t we open our own bagel store?’” she said. At the time, Grove had her hands full with running a 24/7 business in the towing and automotive industry. There just wasn’t enough time.

“Fast forward to now: We’re down here, and we can’t find a good bagel,” she said. “My now 9-year-old says ‘Hey, why don’t we open our own bagel store?’ That’s what started the concept here in Charlotte.”

Bagel Boys will offer NY-style bagels with a family-oriented atmosphere. Courtesy of Bagel Boys

Bagel Boys — which opens in late October — is inspired by the couple’s three sons whose favorite bagels are egg and cinnamon raisin. When you visit Bagel Boys, you can expect fun, lots of energy and a family-oriented experience.

The menu promises a variety of authentic NY-style bagels and spreads with both sweet and savory options. Sandwiches, coffee, local beverages, fresh-brewed tea and fresh-squeezed orange juice will also be available.

The Queen City Banini sandwich pays homage to Queen Charlotte. It comes with oven roasted herbed turkey breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, local bacon, farm fresh tomato, and secret spread on a bagel. The Charlotte Banini — a pressed bagel with Black Forest ham, pesto aïoli, pepperoni, American cheese, tomato and romaine — is a nod to the city.

“What makes our concept unique is it’s very family oriented and focused,” Grove told CharlotteFive. “It’s basically showing our boys, and anybody else, that if you dream it you can do it.”

Home at Waverly

While Waverly — located at the intersection of Providence Road and Ardrey Kell Road — is typically a high traffic area, it still manages to have a calming effect. When people visit the area, many linger because there are so many places to dine and shop. Grove and her family had a similar experience before officially relocating to Charlotte.

“We visited Waverly, and I sat on that terrace,” she said. “We sat there for probably six hours. We ate, and the kids just played. It was a magical, awesome experience that felt like home.”

The Groves scouted two other locations for their first bagel shop, but the current location in Waverly — also the smallest — stole their hearts. Grove knew it was the place for her family.

Heather and Nick Grove are co-owners of Bagel Boys. Courtesy of Bagel Boys

“We just look forward to serving the city of Charlotte and becoming a well-known family-owned business that supports and gives back to our community,” she said. “We’re excited to be here.”

Delays due to COVID-19

Starting a business during a normal year can be quite difficult. Building a brand new business in the restaurant industry during a global pandemic comes with an even greater set of obstacles. Grove — like most business owners — has experienced long delays during the build-out phase and delays with products, permitting and equipment.

“It’s challenging, but we tell our kids and we tell ourselves, you can do anything,” Grove said. “You just gotta stick with it and keep going through it. Nothing is easy, nothing good ever comes easy.”

Grove remains positive, keeping her eye on the future and taking the process in stride. With hopes to open two more locations within the next two years, she’s taking in everything she’s learned through this experience. It’ll prove beneficial for the future when Bagel Boys has three locations — one that represents each son.

Location: 7107 Waverly Walk Ave., Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Waverly

Instagram: @bagelboysclt

