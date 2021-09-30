Food and Drink
One of your favorite local coffee shops has opened a third location in Charlotte
Every time I get to report news about a new Charlotte coffee shop opening or expanding, my heart does a little dance. I think locally owned coffee shops are just about one of the greatest things about living in a city.
And Queen City Grounds has been a favorite in Fourth Ward for years, offering cozy coffee drinks, kronuts and atmosphere for all — whether you’re reading a book on a rainy day, having a brainstorming session with colleagues or meeting a friend for wine in the evening.
One of 2020’s bright spots was the announcement that Queen City Grounds was expanding to the edge of South End on Morehead Street. Co-owner Adam Hummell told CharlotteFive then that a third location was in the works as well, also on Morehead Street — on the edge of Wesley Heights.
And now, a bright spot for 2021: The coffee shop’s third location is now open at The Refinery on West Morehead Street. “The secret might be out,” stated an Instagram post this week. “Our third location, QCG Refinery at 1213 W. Morehead St is now in soft open.”
Current soft open hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. We’ll see you there, warm drink in hand.
Queen City Grounds
Location: 644 N. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown/4th Ward
Location: 101 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: South End
Location: At The Refinery, 1213 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
