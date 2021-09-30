One of your favorite local coffee shops has opened a third location in Charlotte

Queen City Grounds has opened a new location at 1213 W. Morehead St.

Every time I get to report news about a new Charlotte coffee shop opening or expanding, my heart does a little dance. I think locally owned coffee shops are just about one of the greatest things about living in a city.

And Queen City Grounds has been a favorite in Fourth Ward for years, offering cozy coffee drinks, kronuts and atmosphere for all — whether you’re reading a book on a rainy day, having a brainstorming session with colleagues or meeting a friend for wine in the evening.

One of 2020’s bright spots was the announcement that Queen City Grounds was expanding to the edge of South End on Morehead Street. Co-owner Adam Hummell told CharlotteFive then that a third location was in the works as well, also on Morehead Street — on the edge of Wesley Heights.

Queen City Grounds has opened a new location at 1213 W. Morehead St. Courtesy of Queen City Grounds

And now, a bright spot for 2021: The coffee shop’s third location is now open at The Refinery on West Morehead Street. “The secret might be out,” stated an Instagram post this week. “Our third location, QCG Refinery at 1213 W. Morehead St is now in soft open.”

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Current soft open hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. We’ll see you there, warm drink in hand.

Queen City Grounds has opened a new location at 1213 W. Morehead St. Courtesy of Queen City Grounds

Location: 644 N. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown/4th Ward

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Location: 101 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: South End

Location: At The Refinery, 1213 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.