Where can you get an affordable meal in Charlotte? Here are our top 10 spots

The Burger & Fries Quesadilla is a complete meal for only $10 at What the Fries.

If you’re looking for cheap restaurants in Charlotte, you can often find the answer in the palm of your hand.

Here in Charlotte, we have a variety of restaurants that offer affordable meals with a single touch. Whether you’re swiping your phone to order online, calling in a takeout order or planning to dine in person, the deals are all around us. So, scroll through these cheap food finds and let your craving guide you to your next bargain bite.

Here are our picks for 10 of the best restaurants with good food in Charlotte when you’re looking to stay on a budget:

Location: 235 West Tremont Ave., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Location: 2001 E. 7th St. D, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Pecan Point/Elizabeth/Chantilly

Menu

What to try: The cheeseburger egg roll, which comes with Bang sauce.

Price: $4

What to know: Order in person, order online or call 980-225-1016 in South End or 704-375-4505 in Elizabeth

Location: 2712 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, #430, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: Mallard Creek

Menu

What to try: The dumplings — either pan fried or steamed — and your choice of pork or seafood.

Price: $5.99-$6.99

What to know: Order in person, order online or call 704-510-5081. Open Monday-Saturday.

Location: 800 E. 35th St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Menu

What to try: Build your own omelette, where you select the veggies and two cheeses. There’s an option to add-on proteins and sides with a small upcharge.

Price: $10

What to know: Order in person, order online or call 980-474-1956. Open Wednesday-Sunday.

For $10, you can build your own omelette from Local Loaf. (And $1 more lets you upgrade it to a wrap.) Courtesy of Local Loaf

Location: 1100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC

Neighborhood: Washington Heights/McCrorey Heights/Oaklawn

Menu

What to try: The Fat Boy Burger with two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, slaw and chili.

Price: $6.55

What to know: Order in person or call 704-3322902. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Location: 1500 W. Morehead St., # A, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Menu

What to try: Burritos with your choice of protein, cheese and veggies.

Price: $6.99-$8.39

What to know: Order in person or call 704-375-6000

Location: 3022 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Enderly Park

Menu

What to try: Any of its 12 Po Boy sandwiches — andouille sausage, chicken, catfish, tilapia, whiting, swai, perch, shrimp, flounder, crab, oyster or alligator. Each one is served on a fresh hoagie, lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce.

Price: $8 - $11

What to know: Place your order online by credit card only, or by calling 980-585-3565. Open Tuesday-Saturday.

A Fried Shrimp Po Boy is $10 at Po Boy’s Low Country Seafood. Courtesy of Po Boy’s Low Country Seafood

Location: 8680 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite #40, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord Mills/Concord

Menu

What to try: The Atom Bombs are a favorite here. If you like jalapeños, cheese and cream cheese, all within a fried tortilla, then this could be a favorite of yours, too. On top of that, it’s served with Smack Sweet sauce and sour cream for all of our dipping peeps.

Price: $5.89

What to know: Order in person, order online or call 704-626-5830.

Location: 5708 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28215

Neighborhood: East Town Market/East Charlotte

Menu

What to try: 10 wings (two flavors), but one flavor that is a must-try is its famous Henny BBQ.

Price: $8.99

What to know: Order in person or call 704-900-5605

Location: 12206 Copper Way, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Toringdon/Ballantyne area

Location: 8694 Concord Mills Boulevard, Suite 10, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

Location: 1617 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Location: 2205 East Franklin Blvd., Suite 100, Gastonia, NC, 28054

Neighborhood: Gastonia

Location: 9695 Redstone Drive, Suite 500, Indian Land, SC, 29707

Neighborhood: Indian Land

Location: 9121 Sam Furr Road, Suite 106, Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Huntersville

Location: 6461 Old Monroe Road, Suite A., Indian Trail, NC 28079

Neighborhood: Indian Trail

Location: 4500 Park Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Montford

Location: 11641 Waverly Center Drive, Suite K1, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Waverly

Menu

What to try: Sopa De Pollo with homemade chicken broth, rotisserie chicken, cilantro rice, green onions, red onions, red peppers and cilantro.

Price: $6.45

What to know: Order in person, order online or call the restaurant nearest you.

Viva Chicken’s Sopa De Pollo with homemade chicken broth, rotisserie chicken, cilantro rice, green onions, red onions, red peppers and cilantro. Viva Chicken

Location: 10707 Park Road, Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210

Neighborhood: Pineville/South Charlotte

Location: Food truck

Neighborhood: The food truck schedule can be found online.

Menu

What to try: The Burger & Fries Quesadilla — because it’s all of the goods wrapped into one meal.

Price: $10

What to know: Order in person or call 980-207-4814. There is a note on the website stating delivery and reservations are currently unavailable. Open Tuesday-Saturday.

What the Fries’ Cheeseburger Quesadilla is stuffed with hand-cut fries and topped with scallions. Courtesy of What the Fries

