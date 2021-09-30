Food and Drink
Where can you get an affordable meal in Charlotte? Here are our top 10 spots
If you’re looking for cheap restaurants in Charlotte, you can often find the answer in the palm of your hand.
Here in Charlotte, we have a variety of restaurants that offer affordable meals with a single touch. Whether you’re swiping your phone to order online, calling in a takeout order or planning to dine in person, the deals are all around us. So, scroll through these cheap food finds and let your craving guide you to your next bargain bite.
Here are our picks for 10 of the best restaurants with good food in Charlotte when you’re looking to stay on a budget:
Bang Bang Burgers
Location: 235 West Tremont Ave., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
Location: 2001 E. 7th St. D, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Pecan Point/Elizabeth/Chantilly
What to try: The cheeseburger egg roll, which comes with Bang sauce.
Price: $4
What to know: Order in person, order online or call 980-225-1016 in South End or 704-375-4505 in Elizabeth
House of Leng
Location: 2712 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, #430, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: Mallard Creek
What to try: The dumplings — either pan fried or steamed — and your choice of pork or seafood.
Price: $5.99-$6.99
What to know: Order in person, order online or call 704-510-5081. Open Monday-Saturday.
Local Loaf
Location: 800 E. 35th St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What to try: Build your own omelette, where you select the veggies and two cheeses. There’s an option to add-on proteins and sides with a small upcharge.
Price: $10
What to know: Order in person, order online or call 980-474-1956. Open Wednesday-Sunday.
Original Chicken & Ribs
Location: 1100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC
Neighborhood: Washington Heights/McCrorey Heights/Oaklawn
What to try: The Fat Boy Burger with two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, slaw and chili.
Price: $6.55
What to know: Order in person or call 704-3322902. Open Tuesday-Sunday.
Picante
Location: 1500 W. Morehead St., # A, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What to try: Burritos with your choice of protein, cheese and veggies.
Price: $6.99-$8.39
What to know: Order in person or call 704-375-6000
Po Boy’s Low Country Seafood
Location: 3022 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Enderly Park
What to try: Any of its 12 Po Boy sandwiches — andouille sausage, chicken, catfish, tilapia, whiting, swai, perch, shrimp, flounder, crab, oyster or alligator. Each one is served on a fresh hoagie, lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce.
Price: $8 - $11
What to know: Place your order online by credit card only, or by calling 980-585-3565. Open Tuesday-Saturday.
Tijuana Flats
Location: 8680 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite #40, Concord, NC 28027
Neighborhood: Concord Mills/Concord
What to try: The Atom Bombs are a favorite here. If you like jalapeños, cheese and cream cheese, all within a fried tortilla, then this could be a favorite of yours, too. On top of that, it’s served with Smack Sweet sauce and sour cream for all of our dipping peeps.
Price: $5.89
What to know: Order in person, order online or call 704-626-5830.
Ty’s Wings & Tings
Location: 5708 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Neighborhood: East Town Market/East Charlotte
What to try: 10 wings (two flavors), but one flavor that is a must-try is its famous Henny BBQ.
Price: $8.99
What to know: Order in person or call 704-900-5605
Viva Chicken
Location: 12206 Copper Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Toringdon/Ballantyne area
Location: 8694 Concord Mills Boulevard, Suite 10, Concord, NC 28027
Neighborhood: Concord
Location: 1617 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Elizabeth
Location: 2205 East Franklin Blvd., Suite 100, Gastonia, NC, 28054
Neighborhood: Gastonia
Location: 9695 Redstone Drive, Suite 500, Indian Land, SC, 29707
Neighborhood: Indian Land
Location: 9121 Sam Furr Road, Suite 106, Huntersville, NC 28078
Neighborhood: Huntersville
Location: 6461 Old Monroe Road, Suite A., Indian Trail, NC 28079
Neighborhood: Indian Trail
Location: 4500 Park Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: Montford
Location: 11641 Waverly Center Drive, Suite K1, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Waverly
What to try: Sopa De Pollo with homemade chicken broth, rotisserie chicken, cilantro rice, green onions, red onions, red peppers and cilantro.
Price: $6.45
What to know: Order in person, order online or call the restaurant nearest you.
What the Fries
Location: 10707 Park Road, Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210
Neighborhood: Pineville/South Charlotte
Location: Food truck
Neighborhood: The food truck schedule can be found online.
What to try: The Burger & Fries Quesadilla — because it’s all of the goods wrapped into one meal.
Price: $10
What to know: Order in person or call 980-207-4814. There is a note on the website stating delivery and reservations are currently unavailable. Open Tuesday-Saturday.
