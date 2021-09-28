Things to do
Enjoy food and wine pairings, live music and more at the South End Wine & Hops Fest
The South End Wine & Hops Fest is returning this fall, featuring global wine and local beer experiences in Charlotte from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.
Events will include fall food and wine pairings, live music and a DJ, a paint and sip with Underground mobile art studio, popup shops and more.
Attendees must be 21 or older. COVID-19 safety protocols including mask requirements, social distancing and hand sanitizer stations .
Purchase tickets to individual events, volunteer and learn more at www.southendwineandhopsfest.com.
THE LINEUP OF EVENTS:
Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m.: Fall Alchemy Wine Dinner
Location: Alchemy at C3 Lab, 2517 Distribution St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Cost: $90
Thursday, Sept. 30: Sip & Paint
Location: Alchemy at C3 Lab, 2517 Distribution St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Cost: $50
Saturday, Oct. 2: 7th Annual Fall South End Wine & Hops Festival
Location: Alchemy at C3 Lab, 2517 Distribution St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Cost: $35
Sunday, Oct. 3, noon-4 p.m.: South End Rose’ and Mimosas Soiree’
Location: Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop, 1320 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Cost: $35
