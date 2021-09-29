Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 1-7

Play at the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival, including themed food and entertainment. Courtesy of Carolina Renaissance Festival

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Experience the outdoor lifestyle during Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center. There will be more than 150 clinics, races, yoga practices, live music performances and great food. You can watch any of the races and competitions, enjoy food and browse the vendor village for free, save for the $6 parking fee. If you want to participate in one of the 35+ races or competitions, there’s a $35 flat fee, which will grant you access to all but the Deep Water Solo. And, of course, you can always enjoy the usual Whitewater Center activities such as rafting and ziplining throughout the weekend. There will be activities for kids, as well. Oct. 1-3. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3tr9DcQ

Support the local art scene during the First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End. Throughout the evening, galleries and shops will be open with extended hours and will feature live painting, special receptions and music. Participating galleries include Dilworth Artisan Station, Gallery C3, Hodges Taylor Art Consultancy, Shed Brand Studios and StudioWorks Gallery + Artist Collective. 5-10 p.m. Free. Various locations along the Rail Trail. https://bit.ly/3odLLKL

Attend the Breakaway Music Festival. This year’s outdoor event will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway over two days. On Oct. 1, listen to headliners Martin Garrix, G-Eazy, Swae Lee, as well as The Chainsmokers, Griffin, Lane 8 and more on Oct. 2. $69.99 general admission for Friday-only, $79.99 general admission for Saturday only, $134.99 for two-day general admission. VIP tickets are available as well. $15 parking. 5555 Concord Pkwy. https://bit.ly/2XWYdDw

Saturday

Test your bravery at Scarrigan Farms. The mile-long, all-outdoor haunted trail will give you the chance to come face-to-face with classic slashers, supernatural monsters and bloodthirsty clowns at Carrigan Farms. The Haunted Trail and corn maze is open to guests 12 years and older. It runs for select dates in October and November. $25 Thursdays and Fridays, $30 on Fridays and Saturdays. Reserve online in advance for a $5 dining voucher to be used at The Quarry Kitchen. Reservation times are 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Highway. https://bit.ly/3EFdqdw

Wander the corn maze and Haunted Trail at Scarrigan Farms. Courtesy of Scarrigan Farms

Join the festivities during the Puerto Rican Festival of the Carolinas. This year’s event will highlight Puerto Rican food, folklore and dance, complete with a celebration of the merengueras de Puerto Rica by Cristina Media. To round out the cultural event, there will also be musical performances by Grupo Mania, Charlie Aponte and Roberto Roena y su Apollo Sound. Noon. $10+, children under 12 are free. Park Expo Center, 800 Briar Creek Road. https://bit.ly/3D6GpW3

Sunday

Have a picnic at Wilmore Centennial Park in South End. The area’s newest park, located at the corner of South Tryon Street and Kingston Avenue, was created by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation in partnership with Beacon Partners on land partially donated by the Historic Wilmore Neighborhood. The park includes a large, open lawn facing uptown, a variety of outdoor spaces for leisure activities and areas for art displays. https://bit.ly/3APelp8

Catch knights on horseback this fall at the Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace. The immersive event will showcase falconry, mermaids, shopping, games, rides, and arts and crafts. You’ll be able to snack on celebrated Renaissance fare, such as pretzels, turkey legs and meat on a stick, plus more traditional crepes, mushroom sandwiches and gluten-free pizza. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2-Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $27+. Junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. https://bit.ly/3iaNU6W

Enjoy a turkey leg and jousting at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Courtesy of the Carolina Renaissance Festival

Monday

Catch a performance of the Spoon River Anthology presented by the Charlotte Symphony. This new stage adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters’ series of monologues will tell the story spoken from beyond the grave of Spoon River, a fictional small town. Live music will portray the stories of the town’s former residents performed by The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, a trombone quartet featuring Charlotte Symphony musicians. It’s recommended that you bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. 3 p.m. Free. Historic Elmwood Cemetery, 700 W. 6th St. https://bit.ly/2XU0wai

Celebrate National Taco Day at Paco’s Tacos & Tequila. To commemorate the holiday, the restaurant will offer a special chicken milanesa taco with crispy chicken, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and avocado on soft corn tortillas for lunch and dinner. $11 for two tacos, $13 for three tacos. https://bit.ly/2Y0JeIA

Order the National Taco Day special at Paco’s Tacos & Tequila. Courtesy of Paco’s Tacos & Tequila

Tuesday

Gather with Second SHFT, a place for creatives to come together to make deep connections. This bi-weekly discussion group is designed to support creativity and also offers a monthly book club with literature that promotes self care. Oct. 5. 7-8 p.m. Free. 1600 Fulton Ave. https://bit.ly/2XNeoU9

Head to Mizu for happy hour. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Mizu offers specials on select sharable dishes with Japanese influences. Enjoy favorites such as crispy cauliflower, confetti shrimp, Mizu oysters and softshell crab sliders prepared on the Robata grill. Dishes are best paired with vibrant cocktails on the patio overlooking SouthPark. 4-7 p.m. 3100 Apex Drive. https://bit.ly/2XX1kLy

Visit Mizu on Tuesdays and Thursdays for happy hour specials on shareable dishes. Courtesy of Andrew Cebulka

Wednesday

Celebrate Kids Music Day during Tosco Music’s Open Mic Night at The Evening Muse. While Tosco normally hosts open mic nights on Wednesday evenings, this one is a registered activity for Kids Music Day in partnership with Keep Music Alive, a nonprofit dedicated to focusing attention on the importance of music as part of kids’ education. Anyone can sign up to perform and performance slots are first-come, first-pick. 7 p.m. $5. 3227 N. Davidson St. https://bit.ly/3m23MJb

Plan an Asheville road trip. Craving the picturesque fall foliage photos seen in your Instagram feed? Head two hours to Asheville to see the incredible views of the Blue Ridge Mountains in person. While there, visit the Biltmore Estate, sip a craft brew at Wicked Weed Brewing or grab a bite at Chai Pani. CharlotteFive created a guide to help you plan the perfect trip, from where to stay and eat to must-see attractions while in town. https://bit.ly/3if4UrP

Create an itinerary for the ultimate Asheville road trip. Courtesy of The Omni Grove Park Inn

Thursday

Head to Catawba Brewing for trivia, workouts and beer for a cause. Start the evening with a bootcamp run by Charlotte Fit Fam at 6 p.m., then grab a table for Trivia with Jacob and Mindless Minutia for the chance to win gift cards at 7 p.m. While you’re there, try the newest beer release: Pink Warrior Zombie. This special mixed-berry variant of Catawba’s most popular beer is pink and comes in a pink can — just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The brewery teamed up with Go Jen Go to create the brew, and $1 from every pint and $2 from every four-pack of cans will go to the nonprofit. https://bit.ly/3i975gA

Try the Pink Warrior Zombie beer at Catawba Brewing. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing

Order takeout from The City Kitch. This West End ghost kitchen is full of cooking stations for local businesses to produce pickup- or delivery-only food. There are plenty of options to satisfy your cravings for something different, from plant-based vegan and vegetarian meals at Best of Both Souls to weekly cookie boxes from Honeybear Bake Shop. 2200 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3lXPs4k

Find your new favorite dish, such as this Vegan Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich at Best of Both Souls, one of the tenants of The City Kitch in West End. Courtesy of Best of Both Souls

Mark your calendar

Attend Camp Goodyear for a cause. This Goodyear Arts annual fundraising event will feature summer camp activities, drinks and small bites around the campfire, performances by camp counselors and DJ See Bird Go and more. Your ticket purchase will include the location of a secret field near Goodyear Arts at Camp North End, where you can find and join the party. Keep in mind, this is not a sleepaway camp. Oct. 16. 8 p.m.-midnight. $50+. https://bit.ly/3F1FyYf

Pre-game at Vaulted Oak Brewing for the Grateful Dead concert on Oct. 11. On the day of the show, the brewery will open at noon, complete with a performance from Josh Daniel and local food trucks including CLT Burger Box, Soul Miner’s Garden and Taco Green-Go. Small-batch beers will be available in the taproom. If you want to shop before the show, you can also browse goods from vendors such as A. Grey Designs, Delgados Fuego, Katt Scott Studio, Public Interest Charlotte, Scratch Couture, The Sonshine Shop and Steffs Designz. Custom event posters are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Noon. Free. 3726 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3ogY4Gb

