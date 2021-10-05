Hey Charlotte, what are the weirdest pumpkin spice things you’ve seen this season?

Roasted salmon steak with pumpkin cream on plate Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, a quick online search will show how much we lose our collective minds each autumn in the United States when it comes to pumpkin spice.

Of course, there’s the famous PSL (or infamous, depending on which side of the issue you fall). We all know the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Uggs and Lululemon yoga pants jokes.

But, other things come in pumpkin spice, too. There’s:

We officially draw the line at Pumpkin Spice Salmon.

We’ll leave you with this: Pumpkin Spice Spam. It’s a thing.

Editor’s note: These are not affiliate links and we do not earn a commission should you choose to, ahem, partake in pumpkin spice season in this way. This poll is unscientific.

