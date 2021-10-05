Charlotte Observer Logo
Hey Charlotte, what are the weirdest pumpkin spice things you’ve seen this season?

Roasted salmon steak with pumpkin cream on plate
Roasted salmon steak with pumpkin cream on plate semenovp Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, a quick online search will show how much we lose our collective minds each autumn in the United States when it comes to pumpkin spice.

Of course, there’s the famous PSL (or infamous, depending on which side of the issue you fall). We all know the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Uggs and Lululemon yoga pants jokes.

But, other things come in pumpkin spice, too. There’s:

We officially draw the line at Pumpkin Spice Salmon.

What about you, Charlotte? What are the weirdest pumpkin spice things you’ve found — and did you try them? We want to know. Vote in the poll below, and if you’ve seen other items we should know about, send us an email at charlottefive@charlottefive.com and we’ll update this article with some of your best responses. Bonus points if you have photos of strange pumpkin spice things.

We’ll leave you with this: Pumpkin Spice Spam. It’s a thing.

Editor’s note: These are not affiliate links and we do not earn a commission should you choose to, ahem, partake in pumpkin spice season in this way. This poll is unscientific.

