Charlotte restaurant known for its fries adds new menu items, extends hours

We all know the Pavlovian response when visiting South Charlotte’s What The Fries is to order — well, fries, of course.

And now, What The Fries chefs and owners Jamie Barnes and Gregory “Greg” Williams have made your menu selections a bit more complicated with the addition of several new menu items. Let’s just say: arrive hungry.

Here’s a breakdown of the new dishes:

Clam Chowder Soup: House-made classic clam chowder soup with crispy clams and toasted brioche points. $8

Clam Chowder Fries: Hand-cut fries topped with house-made clam chowder and crispy clams. $16

Shrimp Po Boy: Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles and Yum Yum remoulade on a toasted hoagie. $14

Cheeseburger Quesadilla: A cheeseburger and hand-cut fries inside a quesadilla topped with scallions and served with sour cream. $10 (This dish got a shoutout from CharlotteFive reporter Brent Peters in his recent guide to Charlotte's best cheap meals.)

Rotating Specials: Keep your eyes out for new weekly dishes. Special bread pudding and milkshake flavors are featured regularly. The fall bread pudding flavor is Apple Cinnamon Crunch.

Extended hours, online ordering

The restaurant has extended its hours until 9 p.m. and is launching online ordering and call-in orders for takeout this week. Online and call-in orders can be placed until 8 p.m.

Place your order at whatthefriesclt.com.

Call-in orders: (980) 207-4814.

Location: 10707 Park Road, Suite R, Charlotte

Neighborhood: South Charlotte

Menu

Cuisine: American

Instagram: @WhatTheFriesCLT