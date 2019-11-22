Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 22-28

The 72nd annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9th and Stonewall streets at 9 a.m.

Friday

Have a taste of France at the Beaujolais Festival 2019. Enjoy gourmet French food, wine, live music and a raffle to benefit French education in the Charlotte area. 6:30-9 p.m. 420 S. Tryon St. $60.

See Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia in a whole new way at That Golden Girls Show: a Puppet Parody. This puppet show parodies tropes from the classic TV show in a performance that will delight both devoted fans and newcomers to the series. 8 p.m. 130 N. Tryon St. Tickets start at $19.50.

See Greensboro-based vocalist Vanessa Ferguson from sing classics by legendary singer Nina Simone at the Jazz Room. Ferguson, who grew to fame from her appearance on Season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will sing classics made famous by fellow North Carolina native Simone. 6-7:30 p.m.. 130 N. Tryon St. $14 in advance, $16 at the door.

Saturday

Stop by Catawba Brewing for a day of fun for a great cause at FriendsGiving CLT. Bring a donation of a new or unwrapped toy, nonperishable food or pet items to help those in need in the community and then stick around for a comedy show from Beerly Funny, karaoke, and “Friends” show trivia. The first 100 attendants will receive swag bags. Noon-7 p.m. 933 Louise Ave. Free admission.

Enjoy a relaxing performance by Josiah Johnson, known for his work with indie folk band Head and the Heart, at the Evening Muse in NoDa. Seattle-based Johnson will be playing his solo material inspired by love, loss and healing. Charlotte-based singer-songwriter Dane Page opens. 7:30 pm. 3227 N. Davidson St. $10.

Celebrate the end of the Rock Hill Art Party with live music and a curated meal at the Shindig - After Art Party. Taste curated tapas while enjoying a funk and soul concert by Leone. 7-9 p.m.. 201 E. Main St. , Rock Hill. $25.

Santa arrives Nov. 23 at the Blakeney Tree Lighting + Santa’s Arrival event. Remy Thurston Photography

Get in the holiday spirit at the Blakeney Tree Lighting + Santa’s Arrival event. Enjoy family-friendly events like a trackless train, crafts, dance performances and more. Santa will arrive around 6 p.m. for photos. 9839 Rea Rd. 4-9 p.m. Free admission.

Sunday

The Vintage Charlotte Winter Market is Nov. 24 at 820 Hamilton St. Courtesy of Amy Herman

Get a head start on Christmas shopping at the eighth annual Vintage Charlotte Winter Market. This market features regional handmade and vintage goods from more than 60 vendors. Expect to find unique housewares, furniture, clothing, decor, jewelry and more. 10 a.m. -4 p.m. early bird, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. general admission. 820 Hamilton St. $7 early bird ticket, $2 general admission.

Enjoy tasty oysters and a new oyster stout at the Birdsong Brewing Fall Oyster Roast. Rappahannock Oyster Company will be supplying steamed and roasted oysters, and Birdsong will be serving up a special Oyster Stout. This event is family friendly. 1-4 p.m. 1016 N. Davidson St. Free admission.

Get in the holiday spirit at the opening night of Carowinds Winterfest. The theme park will be decked out with over 5 million lights, a 70-foot tree, and other displays. There will also be live shows, performers and a nightly Wonderland Parade. 4-10 p.m. $26.

Monday

Explore Historic South End while you run for some beer and pizza at the PUB Run with Ultra Running Company. Choose from 1-mile or 5-mile routes, or a special 3.5 mile route hosted by Black Men Run. All routes go through South End and use the rail trail to avoid busy roads. After your run, meet back at Pop the Top Craft Beer Shop for a free beer and Blaze pizza. 6:30 p.m. 100 West Blvd. Free admission.

Tuesday

Bundle up and enjoy a stroll through McGill’s Winter Wonderland. The McGill Rose Garden will be decked out in Christmas lights, and hot chocolate, s’mores, wine and beer will be available for sale. 4-10 p.m. 940 N. Davidson St. Free admission.

Wednesday

Start your Thanksgiving vacation early at the Thanksgiving Eve Turkey Trot Bar Crawl. Check in at Lucky’s until 11 p.m. to enjoy free covers to seven uptown bars and craft beer and drink specials. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. 210 Trade St. Free admission.

Thursday

Get Thanksgiving off to a healthy start at the 31st annual Charlotte Turkey Trot event in SouthPark. Choose from a distance of 8k, 5k, 1 mile or a 26-yard tot trot for the little ones, lace up your sneakers and get some exercise in with family and friends before your Thanksgiving meal. 8 a.m. 6845 Northlake Mall Dr. $40.

Head uptown for the 72nd annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s parade will feature former Carolina Panther Jonathan Stewart serving as grand marshal, eight large balloons, 12 marching bands, 9 musical performances and an appearance from Santa Claus. 9 a.m. Parade starts at 9th and Stonewall streets. Free admission.