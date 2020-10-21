The safest staycation during COVID-19 just may be Charlotte — at your own home.

Charlotte company After the Adventure can take all the work out of camping by setting up your campsite and even cooking your dinner.

The global COVID-19 pandemic is forcing everyone to rethink their idea of travel.

For Charlotte makeup artist Nakeisha Nance, it meant no family vacation this year. “Pushing the cancel button on our cruise that was planned for December was super hard for me to do,” Nance said. Although several of their family friends have traveled since the pandemic began, their mixed experiences regarding safety left Nance with a passport she doesn’t want to use right now.

So what do you do when you are feeling a little stir-crazy and want a little time away from the confines of your house?

You take a staycation.

The staycation is the new vacation. By definition, a staycation can be a vacation spent in one’s home country rather than abroad, but for most people these days, it involves staying home — or close to home — and exploring the local area.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nance and her family are trying to keep a positive perspective. They have added a family game night with their 12- and 15-year-olds to their routine. They also started a family book club. It’s helped them keep their sanity, even though it’s not the same as taking a vacation.

Charlotte makeup artist Nakeisha Nance canceled her family vacation this year to stay safe from COVID-19. “Pushing the cancel button on our cruise ... was super hard for me to do,” she told CharlotteFive Courtesy of Nakeisha Nance

Here are 5 ways to upgrade your own staycations so that they feel a little more special.

(1) Hire a chef

Upgrade your normal snack with charcuterie, cheese and a sweet treat served on the patio. Courtesy of Jill Aker Ray

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Temperatures are cooling down and warm patios are hard to come by, but that doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to eating at home with the same old dinners you’ve been cooking since the pandemic started. Charlotte has some great personal chefs like vacation chef Jill Aker Ray who can make dinnertime special again.

Charlotte personal chef Jill Aker Ray can cook a vacation meal in your home during your staycation. Stacey Sprenz Photography

“The real luxury is that everything is done for you, right down to cleaning up and putting everything away,” Aker Ray said. “My clients have said it was even better than a restaurant or resort.” Ask any mom. Trust me, having someone cook dinner for you is a vacation. If you still want to cook your own dinner, try something new with one of Charlotte’s virtual cooking classes.

A restaurant style dinner at home with braised short ribs over risotto Milanese. Courtesy of Jill Aker Ray

(2) Camp in your own backyard

Sure, you could hit up REI or Jesse Browns, but if you don’t want to risk being around other humans, there is another option. A Charlotte company, After the Adventure, will bring you a tent, help you set up your campsite and cook dinner for you. After a little camping instruction,its staff will leave you to enjoy your family and friends and s’mores under the stars.

(3) Put your favorite hotel bedding on your bed

Luxury bedding is part of what makes a stay at a fancy hotel so much fun. Crisp, white sheets and a fluffy pillow just scream luxury. Now you can get your favorite bedding from your favorite hotel … like a duvet cover from Marriott. . You can also get Hilton’s down comforter with 100 percent duck down feathers.

If you really want to upgrade, you can buy Westin’s ultra comfortable Heavenly Bed Mattress.

For a truly relaxing night sleep, take the feeling of luxury a step further and splurge for a deep cleaning on your house. Chances are, after 6 months of lockdown restrictions, your baseboards, ceiling fans, and floors could use some love.

(4) Enjoy a boujee tailgate at home

There are no suites or VIP events for Panthers fans this year but you can create a special experience with specially curated tailgate boxes for each game from Roaring Riot.

The team has enlisted some of Charlotte’s best chefs and mixologists to provide you with a themed dish and cocktail for each game, complete with a step-by-step private video lesson. The box also comes with exclusive swag for each game, such as cold weather gear for Green Bay and beach towels for Tampa).

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

(5) Create an Instagram-worthy Happy Hour

Your backyard could be everything you love about Happy Hour right down to the dreamy atmosphere and killer cocktails. Several Charlotte restaurants have created drink kits for you to enjoy with family and friends. As for the atmosphere, consider adding string lights to create a different vibe. Of course, if you want it to truly feel like a vacation, then let Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Charlotte design and install the lights for you. It will look a lot more polished than if you just threw a strand over a deck rail.

Cocktail kits from The Craftsman Beverage Co. include free delivery to select locations. Courtesy of The Craftsman Beverage Co. CharlotteFive

“Maybe 2021 will be the year to pick back up traveling,” Nance said. Until then, try one of these options to upgrade your staycation and make staying home feel a little more special.