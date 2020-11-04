Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 6-12

Hear the Pre Vox Trio live at the Mint Museum Uptown’s Night out at the Museum on Nov. 6.

Friday

See a preview of the events to come at the We Are Hip Hop festival in early 2021 at the We Are Hip Hop: the Reveal. Come check out pop-up performances, art installations, DJ battles, a huge mural reveal and more fun entertainment. 6-11 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. Free admission. https://bit.ly/38bA3bt

Enjoy a sophisticated evening of art and music at the Mint Museum Uptown’s Night out at the Museum. Grab a drink from the cash bar and enjoy live music from the Pre Vox Trio. 6-9 p.m. 600 S. Tryon St. $15 for adults, $10 for children. https://bit.ly/3oVGJQT

Taste the new 2020 Ballantyne Private Selection Woodford Reserve Bourbon at a tasting with Woodford Reserve brand ambassador Cameron Brobst at the Ballantyne Hotel’s Ryal Bar and Lounge. Brobst will lead a discussion and tasting of four bourbons from the distillery, paired with small bites. 7 p.m. $65. 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. To make reservations, call (704) 248-4100. https://www.theballantynehotel.com/upcoming-events/

Saturday

Retro lovers won’t want to miss the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour’s SouthPark Mall stop. The Barbie truck will be in Charlotte for one day only, selling limited edition Barbie merch. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 4400 SouthPark Blvd. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2Jum5qR

See a diverse array of contemporary films made by filmmakers from all over the world at the CineOdyssey Film Festival. Films will be streamed from Thursday to Saturday, but for one night only you watch them on the big screen at a drive-in at International House. 1817 Central Ave. $20.20 www.cineodysseyfest.org

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at the Sidewalk Market at Seventh Street Public Market, where local vendors will be selling clothes, soaps, snacks and more. 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/34SqtYS

Bring the whole family to enjoy the outdoors at the Discovery Place Nature Fall Festival. Rotate through outdoor activity stations and build your own toad abode, taked themed photos and walk through a Paw Paw nature trail. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 1658 Sterling Road. $8 per person, free for members. https://bit.ly/3mGnjh8

Sunday

Get your shellfish fix at a socially distant Oyster Roast benefiting the Bulb. Each ticket includes all-you-can-eat shucked oysters provided by Sea Level, corn chowder, two beers from Catawba Brewing and live music. Seatings at noon and 4 p.m. 933 Louise St. $50. https://bit.ly/2TRCJTc

Celebrate local and regional hip hop music talent at the We are Hip Hop Reveal After-Church Party with free performances from DJ Fannie Mae, Praize Breakz, Richard Cutright and the JustHis League and the Sainted Trap Choir. A limited number of in-person tickets are available for the McGlohon Theater performance. 4-7 p.m. 345 N. College St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/329pFNG

Monday

Learn about Charlotte’s original residents with Digital Indiginous People’s week with the Charlotte Museum of History in partnership with the Catawba Indian Nation. Monday kicks off a week of fun immersive events that will livestream on the History Museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels with a lunch and learn on drumming and dancing in the Catawba Indian Nation. Noon. Free admission. http://facebook.com/charlottemuseumofhistory

Tuesday

Get some exercise in with the South End RunBots club at Wooden Robot Brewery. Choose from a 1-, 3-, or 5-mile route, download your route from the Wooden Robot website and start getting your steps in. 1440 S. Tryon St. Free admission. 5-mile route starts at 6:30 p.m., 3-mile route starts at 6:40 p.m., 1-mile route starts at 6:50 p.m. https://bit.ly/385SEFM

Wednesday

Feeling creative? Stop by the Wine & Design at Petty Thieves Brewing event. Admission fee includes a free beer, all the supplies you need to paint your masterpiece and two hours of instruction. 6 p.m. 413 Dalton Road. $35. https://petty-thieves-brewing-co.square.site/

Thursday

Orrman’s Cheese Shop is bringing back Raclette Night by reservation. Pick a time slot and enjoy this Swiss specialty of Raclette cheese melted over accoutrements such as breads, pickles and assorted meats. 6-8 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. $19 for raclette, $22 for raclette with charcuterie. http://Orrmanscheeseshop.square.site

Tune in to a live talk with Stewart Watson, author of “What She Said and What I Heard,” host of the Man Listening podcast and award-winning investigative journalist at Park Road Books. Watson will be discussing how listening to the women in his life changed his life for the better in this livestream Zoom meeting. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3n16OfV