Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Dec. 11-17.

The Matt Kelly Band will play A Charlie Brown Christmas live in a virtual concert on Dec. 12.

Editor’s note: During modified stay-at-home orders in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Join a live panel discussion with James Beard Award-winning author Adrian Miller to discuss how native plants are used in southern cuisine at the virtual Here in the Garden: An Edible [Black] History Tour & Conversations with the Experts event. When you pre-register, you will be sent links for a virtual culinary history tour of the edible plants in the Carolina Garden Trail in the Botanical Gardens at UNC Charlotte to watch before you tune in to participate in the live discussion and Q&A session. Noon. $5, free to UNCC Botanical Gardens Members. https://bit.ly/2JLkoWC

Enjoy unique curated tastings of wine and chocolates with the Wine Pairing at the York Farmer’s market. Pre-register for your time slot before arrival. 5-8 p.m. 108 N. Congress St. York, S.C. $25 per person. https://bit.ly/36WblLp

Tune into a live concert from the St. Peter’s Choir school with We Sing Christmas: The Choir School’s Virtual Christmas Concert. The concert consists of four performances of holiday favorites. 7:30-9 p.m. $10 per ticket. https://go.thechoirschool.org/a6bf3

Saturday

Get in the holiday spirit with Jazz N Soul Music’s A Charlie Brown Christmas with The Matt Kelly Band. Watch the Matt Kelly Band play the entirety of A Charlie Brown Christmas live from the Cube at NoDa with this festive virtual concert. 7-8:30 p.m. Pay what you can. https://bit.ly/39PKvGA

Get dressed up and check out original local art at the Winter Juried Show Reception at the Charlotte Art League. Bring $10 and a bottle of wine to enter a wine raffle, along with a coat for Steve’s Coats for Kids and order a custom haiku. 6-9 p.m. 4100 Raleigh St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3mYFZcz

See over 15 local musical artists including the Noel Freidline Trio, glass harpist Brian Engel and the UNC Clef Hangers perform at A Virtual Tosco Music Holiday Party. 8-9:30 p.m. Free admission, $10 donation suggested. https://toscomusic.org/events

Stream a live classical holiday music concert with the Charlotte Symphony’s At Home for the Holidays. 7:30 p.m. $25 per streaming ticket. https://bit.ly/3a5wd4T

Experience the Charlotte Symphony’s virtual concert at Home for the Holidays on Dec. 12. Michael Harding

Sunday

Explore the midcentury modern homes of the Charlotte area with the Charlotte Museum of History’s ninth annual Mad about Modern Homes Tour. The tours will be taking place virtually this year, and your ticket includes access to 360-degree virtual tours that you can access until March 31, 2021 and a MAM Digital Guidebook that is yours to keep. 6 p.m. $20. https://charlottemuseum.org/tc-events/

This is one of the homes on the 2020 Mad About Modern tour. Dustin Peck Photography

Monday

Learn how to make four festive Elijah Craig Holiday Cocktail Class at the Manchester. Each ticket includes a cocktail class, food pairings and a limited edition Elijah Craig Watchman Cigar. 6-8 p.m. 1812 South Boulevard. $75. https://bit.ly/2K0FXSX

Tuesday

Play four rounds of music trivia, then close out the night with an hour of DJ music with Mingo at Charlotte World of Beer. 7-10 p.m. 210 E. Trade St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/39RVpvn

Wednesday

Miss live music? See the local singer-songwriter Dane Page perform with a full band live at the Neighborhood Theatre with a Queen City Streams concert. 7 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2K7rpRa

Thursday

See the splendor of Asheville’s Biltmore Estate from the comfort of your couch with the North Carolina Museum of History’s History + Mocktails: Decorating Biltmore virtual event. Learn how to make a mocktail to enjoy, then sip on your drink while Lizzie Borchers, Floral Displays Manager of the Biltmore House & Gardens discusses the history of holidays at the famous estate and answers your questions. This program is appropriate for an adult audience. 7 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2VShPEB