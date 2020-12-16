Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Dec. 18-24

Proceeds from the Gingerbread Lane event, running now through Dec. 27 at the Ballantyne Hotel, benefit the Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

Editor’s note: During the COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. Additionally, all North Carolinians are required to stay at home and travel only for work or to obtain essential goods or services during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Help AerialCLT raise food for those in need with its 2020 Food and Fund Drive. Bring non-perishable food items to AerialCLT and drop them at the donation station. Also, 20 percent of the proceeds from any drop-in class taken until Dec. 20 will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. https://bit.ly/3gD0V6g

See a livestream performance of the classic story of The Velveteen Rabbit at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. Watch the tale of a boy and his toy rabbit that comes to live in this heartwarming, family-friendly stage adaptation of the timeless children’s book. $21.95 per household. https://bit.ly/2KatEmZ

Livestream the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte production of The Velveteen Rabbit for $21.95. John Merrick/Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

Saturday

Hear R&B, Funk, Gospel and Soul renditions of your favorite classic Christmas carols with On Q performing arts eighth annual Soulful Noel concert. Show times at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. Tickets start at $28. https://bit.ly/3oCkD50

Finish up your last minute holiday shopping at the Christmas Holiday Market at Primal Brewery. Enjoy food, craft beer and live music while you shop. 1-6 p.m. 6432 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2W3BwcL

Bundle up and bring the whole family out to the Moonlight Movies: “The Grinch” movie showing. Meet The Grinch and enjoy individual servings of popcorn and cookies with Grinch-inspired masks while you watch “The Grinch” (2018) on the big screen. All ticket proceeds benefit Levine Children’s Hospital. Bring your own chair and blankets. 5 p.m. 1111 Metropolitan Ave. $8. https://bit.ly/3ngEkiM

Jingle Bell Drag Brunch Show to benefit Time Out Youth. Food from Artisan’s Palate. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 1218 E. 36th St. $20. https://bit.ly/2JKZ2ZD

Sunday

Celebrate with a unique twist on the classic holiday party at Grinchmas 2020 at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. Festivities include a Grinch-inspired menu, beer specials, an ugly sweater contest prizes and a Grinchmas exclusive pint glass. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 4001 Yancey Road. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3n8b3qk

Monday

Take a stroll down Gingerbread Lane at the Ballantyne Hotel and vote on your favorite cookie house. Votes cost a minimum of $1 each, and all proceeds benefit the Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3nzVUxE

Vote for your favorite cookie houses with $1 or more at the Gingerbread Lane event at the Ballantyne Hotel to benefit Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Courtesy of The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte

Tuesday

Get outside and run with the Charlotte Running Company Run Run Rudolph virtual 5k and 10k. Run the distance of your choice and submit your results by taking a screenshot or photo of your time and distance on your favorite tracking device by Dec. 26. 1-6 p.m. 16432 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. $25. https://runrunrudolph5k10k.raceroster.com/

Wednesday

Shop til you drop at the 7th Street Market Holidaze Market. Peruse goods from local vendors, and get there early if you can–the first 25 shoppers get a free glass of champagne. 3-9 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/341mjgt

Experience the magic of the Nutcracker with Charlotte Ballet’s digital Fairy-Tailored Nutcracker experience. This performance, a twist on the Christmas classic, was filmed on location in uptown Charlotte and is adapted into a streamable film version. Stream the 40-minute film as many times as you like between Dec. 23-26, or choose the exclusive director’s cut version featuring commentary from Artistic Director Hope Muir and Program Director Christopher Stuart. $30 for performance streaming, $100 for directors cut. charlotteballet.org

Livestream the Charlotte Ballet’s digital Fairy-Tailored Nutcracker experience between Dec. 23-26 for $30 or or choose the exclusive director’s cut version for $100. Alan Huerta

Thursday

Treat yourself and the family to a Traditional Brazilian Christmas Eve Dinner with four roasted meats, four sides and a dessert. 4-9 p.m. 500 S. College St. Adults $38 & Children $19 (half portion). https://bit.ly/2IDQWRJ