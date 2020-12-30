Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 1-7

VoNique Wilson teaches yoga with The YES Collective, which holds virtual classes daily. CharlotteFive.

Editor’s note: During the COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. Additionally, all North Carolinians are required to stay at home and travel only for work or to obtain essential goods or services during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Kick off your healthy New Year’s resolutions from the CharlotteFive roundup of over 40 virtual workouts that you can do from home. Try everything from dance to yoga, strength training to kickboxing for all fitness levels at a variety of price points. http://bit.ly/34NUWa8

Get ready for a new start with a New Year’s Day Ritual Burning at Petty Thieves Brewing. Bring old items and burn them in a giant bonfire, take an outdoor yoga class and listen to readings, Tarot and storytelling by The Devil, The Witch, and My Wardrobe to help you set intentions for the best new year ever. Noon. 413 Dalton Ave. Free admission, $10 for outdoor yoga class. http://bit.ly/38BLism

Petty Thieves Brewing Co., will host outdoor yoga on Jan. 1. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive file photo

Saturday

Sip your way into the new year with a self-guided wine tasting from Assorted Table Wine Shoppe. Each kit. Each kit contains three to four bottles of wine to sample and a digital wine tasting instruction booklet. 224 E. 7th St. Kits start at $75. https://assortedtablewine.com/sgt-kits-order/

Keep the kids busy with Discovery Place’s stay at home science projects, a series of hands-on activities you can do with household objects that are designed to teach kids of all ages about art and science. Make your own bouncy ball, craft a piece of string art to display in your home or create your own bouncy ball. Free. https://science.discoveryplace.org/stay-at-home-science

Listen to live readings of children’s books that feature Black children and families with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s I can read Black stories virtual event. Tune in every Saturday to hear a different story appropriate for babies and children up to age 5 streamed live on ImaginOn’s Facebook page. 11-11:30 a.m. Free admission. https://www.facebook.com/ImaginOn/

Sunday

Watch live from the stadium or at home on Fox as the Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium for the Panthers’ last game of the season. 1-5 p.m. Tickets start at $395. http://bit.ly/3pyLe3D

Join a Three Kings Day Virtual Celebration filled with Pastorela plays, singing, eating Rosca de Reyes, storytelling and a special appearance by the Three Kings. Noon. http://bit.ly/38oLzPk

Help those in need by picking up an extra can of food or two for the Loaves and Fishes Food Drive. You can drop off shelf stable non-perishable goods at the Blue Blaze Brewing taproom until Feb. 28. 1-8 p.m. 528 S. Turner Drive. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3mVAxX4

Volunteers load up Deborah Gregory’s van with food at Greater Salem Church during a Loaves & Fishes mobile food pantry distribution site in November. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Monday

Treat a friend to a socially distant dinner date with a fresh meal from a local business. Either order takeout and drop it at their door, or have it delivered to their house. Then call your friend on to your favorite streaming platform and enjoy the meal together. https://bit.ly/33TL5Pz

Tuesday

Learn to cook everything from gnocchi to gumbo, paella to beignets with virtual classes from Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen. Choose from over 20 pre-recorded classes to cook along to at your leisure. Each ticket includes the video, information sheet and recipe. $15 per class per household. https://bit.ly/37PVbUe

The virtual classes at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen have been named some of the best in the U.S. by Food & Wine and Parade magazines. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

Wednesday

Check out a live show from local indie pop punk band Petrov, which was named one of NPR’s 2019 Bands to Watch, as it performs from the Neighborhood Theatre on Queen City Streams. 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation. http://n.pr/34LPHYA

Thursday

Get some exercise with friends at Legion Brewing’s Legiondary Run. Join the group for a 4.3 mile run through Plaza Midwood, then gather around a bonfire outside to warm up and enjoy brews with the group. This run is limited to 50 participants, and everyone must come sign in upon arrival. 6:15-9:15 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3rxzjEX