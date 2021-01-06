Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 8-14

Charlotte indie band Roman Candles will premiere the video for its song “M87” on YouTube at 8 p.m. Jan. 8.

Editor’s note: During the COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. Additionally, all North Carolinians are required to stay at home and travel only for work or to obtain essential goods or services during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Explore the Mint Museum from Home with the museum’s collection of online gallery tours, curators’ picks, craft demonstrations and question and answer sessions with artists. Watch the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform in the galleries in front of the art of “Summer Wheat,” learn to make your own macrame or read about what inspires the artists featured in the Mint Museum’s collections. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2KRMDnd

The “Summer Wheat” exhibit’s “Foragers,” pictured in a rendering here at the Mint Museum, was installed across four stories. Digital visualization courtesy of Summer Wheat Studio

Celebrate the release of local indie band Roman Candles’ latest EP “Proximo” by tuning into the live premiere of the video for song “M87” on YouTube. 8 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/38dUWm0

Saturday

Start your morning with an outdoor socially distanced yoga class at Lenny Boy Brewing. Bring your own yoga mat and mask for a 60 minute class, then enjoy a complimentary glass of kombucha. 10 a.m. 3000 S. Tryon St. $5. http://bit.ly/38cbivi

Take a very chilly dip in the Catawba River at a Polar Plunge hosted by Aquatic Adventures and Riverside Marina, then warm up by a fire for an oyster roast. Proceeds benefit adult learn-to-swim programs and a local food bank. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1500 River Drive, Belmont. $10. http://bit.ly/3rVA8Yc

Join your fellow Charlotteans in biking, running, walking, swimming or just moving this Saturday and Sunday as part of the 24,000 mile challenge to benefit Levine Children’s Hospital, the Pinky Swear Foundation and Claire’s Army. Don’t forget to pick up your swag bag the week before, and stop by any of the “double dip” locations around the area during the event to double your mileage. 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. $35 ages 13 and up, $15 ages 12 and under. http://bit.ly/2XaaIYN

Sunday

Choosing the right trees for your yard isn’t as simple as a quick trip to your local greenhouse. Lawrence Mellichamp, a professor emeritus and expert in greenhouse and botanical gardens will show you how to Choose Your Tree As Carefully As You Choose Your Pet. In this Zoom workshop, Mellichamp will teach you how to pick the best tree, where to plant it and will answer your questions. 2-4 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3975see

Every wonder what types of trees you see around Charlotte? Go on a Winter Exploration Hike with a naturalist at Latta Plantation and learn how to identify different trees, even after they’ve lost their leaves. This activity is appropriate for ages 18 and up. Pre-registration is required. 1 p.m. 6211 Sample Road, Huntersville. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3pPH5Z3

Monday

Get moving and explore downtown Matthews with the Pizza Peel Run Club Matthews. Choose from 1.8, 3.5 or 5 mile run options throughout the downtown Matthews area and get 10% off your food when you’re finished running. You can also earn a free t-shirt after you attend 10 run club meet-ups. 6:30 p.m. 110 Matthews Station St., Matthews. Free admission. http://bit.ly/38XOBKA

Tuesday

Tune in for a conversation about contemporary Black art with the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture’s Open Air program streamed live on YouTube. The January Open Air conversation will feature Asser Saint-Val, a Haitian multidisciplinary artist featured in “Inter | Sectionality,” the Gantt Center’s current exhibition and Alix Pierredirector of Spelman College’s Cultural Orientation. The conversation will be moderated by “Inter | Sectionality” curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace. 7-8 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/2JPLhc4

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture’s “Inter | Sectionality” exhibit showcases 25 artists from 17 countries addressing topics such as social justice. Joshua Komer

Wednesday

Anna Malles, a licensed clinical social worker associate, will teach you how to understand and manage your anxiety. Learn to cope with the stress of our changing world with her Managing your Anxiety during Uncertain Times Zoom workshop. Malles will discuss the biology of anxiety and will teach practical skills and strategies to help alleviate that anxiety so you can feel more peaceful. Pre-registration is required. Noon- 1 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/38VyeOI

Thursday

Support the local brewery community while enjoying a great beer at Birdsong Brewing’s Honey Pie Double IPA release. This hoppy beer is made with locally-sourced Cloister Honey and grapefruit and honeydew aromas. 1016 N. Davidson St. 3 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3b6P3ZA

Birdsong Brewing will release its Honey Pie Double IPA, made with locally-sourced Cloister Honey, at 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Courtesy of Birdsong Brewing