Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Editor’s note: During the COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina in effect through 5 p.m. Jan. 29, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. Additionally, all North Carolinians are required to stay at home and travel only for work or to obtain essential goods or services during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Kick off your weekend with a little culture at the Guerilla Poet’s HOWL: A Cathartic Poet Experience. Bring a poem to share online, or just listen in to local artists at this supportive community open mike poetry event hosted by Danelle Callahan. Pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom link. 7-9 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/39T6VF2

Pre-register to get a free Zoom link for Guerilla Poet’s HOWL: A Cathartic Poet Experience on Jan. 29 from 7-9 p.m. Shane Manier

Stop by Lenny Boy Brewing to stock up on your favorite craft beers with a $10 growler fill special on select Lenny Boy beers. If you’ve been participating in dry January, you can swing by on Sunday for $10 Kombucha growlers. 3000 S. Tryon St. 3-10 p.m. http://www.discoverlennyboy.com/calendar.html

Saturday

Get a head start on your Valentine’s Day shopping with local art, crafts, goods and more at a special Valentine’s themed Virtual Hearts Market hosted by the Charlotte Starving Artists Market. Store opens at 9 a.m. Free. starvingartistmarketclt.com

Give Scandinavian Craft Beer a try with an online order to Traust Brewing Company. Choose from unique selections such as SNØ SHÜS, a Nordic cream ale; WYNTR SØLSTIS, a spiced winter ale; HÜMÜLØ, a classic IPA; and BONFYR, an imperial sweet stout, and more. Deliveries are between noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, or contact the brewery for pickup locations. Four packs start at $12. https://traustbrewing.com/

Sunday

Have a fun morning with a friend while supporting a local business and staying safely distanced. Grab a couple of boxes of baked goods from a local bakery, drop one off at a friend’s house and enjoy together while catching up over your favorite video conferencing service.

BW Sweets Bakery tops some of its cupcakes with bacon for the ultimate sweet and savory treat. Courtesy of BW Sweets Bakery

Enter a raffle or bid on exciting gifts for your sweetheart, friends and family at the UNCC Botanical Gardens Valentine’s Raffle and Auction. Bid online on unique gifts such as rare plants, tours of private gardens, exclusive private guitar and gardening classes, local chocolates and much more to benefit the UNCC botanical gardens. Auctions close at 5 p.m. on Feb.10. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3qS6OAr

Monday

Enjoy a performance of the Charlotte Children’s Theatre’s ”Grimmz Fairy Tales” from the comfort of your home with a streaming ticket. This show puts a hip-hop remix on your favorite fairy tales and includes stories such as White and the Seven Shawties, Down with Rapunzel and Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Streets. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Each streaming ticket provides access to the recording for 72 hours. $21.95 http://bit.ly/3qLIaBE

Tuesday

Unwind after work by getting your groove on with an Adult Happy Hour Virtual Line Dance Lesson with Lisa Konzcal, the principal dancer of the Grammy award-winning music video “Old Town Road.” 6-7 p.m. $20. https://www.lisakonczal.com/dancewithlisa

Lisa Konzcal, the principal dancer of the Grammy award-winning music video “Old Town Road,” will teach a virtual line dance lesson on Feb. 2. Kendrick Wright

Wednesday

Find your rhythm with the Virtual Drum Circle. Use household items to let loose and explore different rhythms and musical patterns. Pre-registration is required. 5-5:45 p.m. Free. http://bit.ly/3sV04DO

Thursday

Take a mid-morning break to learn how you can help our animal friends with the Wing Haven Nature’s Best Hope lecture. Entomologist, professor and author Doug Tallamy will discuss different ways that each of us can support biodiversity in our ecosystem. Each registration fee includes one garden admission for use anytime and access to a recording of the lecture that you can access any time. 10-11 a.m. $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers. http://bit.ly/3iIbPZw



