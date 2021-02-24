Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 26-March 4

Chef Greg Collier, who co-owns Leah and Louise with his wife, Subrina, will speak about winter vegetables at the virtual PIedmont Culinary Guild Symposium when it kicks off Feb. 28.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order in effect through March 26, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people inside and 50 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Stop by Seventh Street Market to see the six giant Love, Charlotte postcards on display outside. These larger-than-life postcards were created by local artists — Amber Thompson, Eulises Orellana, Garrison Gist, Manoela Madera and Gray Edgerton (Kiik Create), Sana Nisar and Tim Parait — to celebrate their love for our city. 224 E. 7th St. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3kg7kq0

R. Ernesto C. Moreno - Shoott Ernesto Moreno

Saturday

Discover your creative flow with the Dancing the Poem: A virtual creative movement and poetry workshop. Listen to poetry and develop original dance moves and choreography inspired by the words. Appropriate for kids and families. 10-11 a.m. Free. http://bit.ly/2NpXia0







Did you know only 2% of doctors are Black men? Watch the movie “Black Men in White Coats” to learn more and log into an interactive discussion with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. You can stream the film anytime from Friday to Sunday, and the discussion will take place on Saturday night. 6 p.m. Free. bit.ly/2Mz0O0Y

Sunday

Learn about food and cooking from some of the most talented chefs across the state at the virtual PIedmont Culinary Guild Symposium. The symposium will take place on four consecutive Sundays and kicks off this week with Chef Greg Collier of Leah and Louise discussing how you can enjoy winter vegetables. 5 p.m. $15 for one session, $30 for all four sessions. https://piedmontculinaryguild.com/symposium

Bring your appetite to the Oyster Roast at Sprouts Cafe in Gastonia. Pull around to the back parking lot for $1 oysters, beer and food specials, and live music from Jade Moore. 11 a.m- 2 p.m. 1012 New Hope Road, Gastonia. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3sy2Qy7

Enjoy beer and food specials, including $1 oysters, at the Oyster Roast at Sprouts Cafe in Gastonia on Feb. 28. Courtesy of Carla Sinteff

Monday

Take a fake commute to work. In the time that you would spend sitting in traffic, you can jump start your morning with an energetic bike ride or meditative walk around your neighborhood that will have you going in your workday focused and ready for whatever the week holds ahead. http://bit.ly/3bwBIIO

Jana Wood cherishes her fake commute because it allows her to decompress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Wood

Tuesday

With spring weather on the horizon, this is the perfect time to join the NC Wildlife Federation in Getting to Know the Bees in your Garden. Join Elsa Youngsteadt, an assistant professor in the Department of Applied Ecology at NC State University, in a virtual talk that will introduce you to bee life cycles, nesting resources and how to recognize the bees across North Carolina that will pollinate your garden. 6:30 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/37Gu0dZ

Wednesday

Join Mere’s and the Spotted Trotter for a night of virtual wine and meat tasting. Each tasting pack includes three bottles of wine, six meats and three cheeses and provides enough food and wine for two to four people. Virtual. 6:30 p.m. $150. Call 704-472-5513 for reservations. https://bit.ly/3kgmxHy

Thursday

Tie up your running shoes and head out to the Catawba Brewing Company Run Club Choose from a 1-, 3- or 6-mile route and chat with representatives from Ivy Rehab and Omega Sports, who will have ON running shoes on site to demo. 6:30 p.m. 933 Louise Ave. Free.http://bit.ly/3kh2IQj