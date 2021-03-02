You can be one of the first to watch ‘Delilah,’ which counts Charlotte among its stars

“Delilah” executive producer and director Charles Randolph-Wright, left, and director Cheryl Dunye work on the set in Charlotte. The show represents a homecoming for Randolph-Wright, who grew up in the area. OWN

If you’ve spotted film crews around Charlotte working on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s latest show and can’t wait to watch, you’re in luck.

You can catch an online screening of the premiere episode of “Delilah” on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The story — which includes Charlotte as one of its stars — features Maahra Hill as a principled lawyer and single mom.

Throughout the first season, you’re likely to see cameos from familiar faces from time to time, including Tony Award-winning theater teacher Corey Mitchell from a scene shot at Northwest School of the Arts.

After the screening, a panel including Hill, creator Craig Wright (also known for creating Greenleaf), executive producer Charles Randolph-Wright (who’s from the Charlotte area), City Council member Braxton Winston, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment President Tom Glick will join in for a chat.

Special guests will include Mayor Vi Lyles, President and CEO of the Foundation for the Carolinas Michael Marsicano and President and CEO of the Charlotte Center City Partners Michael Smith. The cast will hop in, too, for musical performances and other appearances.

You must RSVP in advance to watch the preview. A link and password will be provided. The series debuts on OWN on March 9.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.