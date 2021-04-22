Here’s when strawberry picking season starts at Carrigan Farms — mark your calendar

At Carrigan Farms, strawberry picking season begins April 30, 2021.

Mark your calendar now — at Carrigan Farms, strawberry picking will start April 30 and last through around May 23.

PEAK PICKING (when there will be the most strawberries): May 4-11.

COST:

U-pick strawberries: $15 per gallon-sized container and $5 per quart-sized container (Carrigan Farms provides clean containers).

Pre-picked strawberries (occasionally available): $17 per gallon-sized container and $5per quart-sized container.

ALSO AVAILABLE (the first half of strawberry season):

Fresh picked asparagus

Choose-and-cut heads of heirloom leaf lettuce

COME HUNGRY:

A food truck selling strawberry slushies and strawberry shortcake will be on-site in the strawberry patch.

PAYMENT:

The farm accepts cash and paper checks for payment. No credit or debit cards are accepted.

WEATHER, STRAWBERRY VOLUME:

The strawberry patch may not be open every day due to weather or availability of strawberries.

DIRECTIONS:

(Address for GPS purposes): 1145 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville N.C. 28115

Enter at the Carrigan Farms Strawberry Field.