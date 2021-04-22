Things to do
Here’s when strawberry picking season starts at Carrigan Farms — mark your calendar
Mark your calendar now — at Carrigan Farms, strawberry picking will start April 30 and last through around May 23.
PEAK PICKING (when there will be the most strawberries): May 4-11.
COST:
- U-pick strawberries: $15 per gallon-sized container and $5 per quart-sized container (Carrigan Farms provides clean containers).
- Pre-picked strawberries (occasionally available): $17 per gallon-sized container and $5per quart-sized container.
ALSO AVAILABLE (the first half of strawberry season):
- Fresh picked asparagus
- Choose-and-cut heads of heirloom leaf lettuce
COME HUNGRY:
A food truck selling strawberry slushies and strawberry shortcake will be on-site in the strawberry patch.
PAYMENT:
The farm accepts cash and paper checks for payment. No credit or debit cards are accepted.
WEATHER, STRAWBERRY VOLUME:
The strawberry patch may not be open every day due to weather or availability of strawberries.
DIRECTIONS:
- (Address for GPS purposes): 1145 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville N.C. 28115
- Enter at the Carrigan Farms Strawberry Field.
Comments