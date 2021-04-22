Charlotte Observer Logo
Here’s when strawberry picking season starts at Carrigan Farms — mark your calendar

At Carrigan Farms, strawberry picking season begins April 30, 2021.
Mark your calendar now — at Carrigan Farms, strawberry picking will start April 30 and last through around May 23.

PEAK PICKING (when there will be the most strawberries): May 4-11.

2021 strawberry picking season starts at Carrigan Farms in Mooresville, where you can get U-Pick or pre-picked strawberries, asparagus, heirloom leaf lettuce — and strawberry slushies and shortcake. Courtesy of Carrigan Farms

A food truck selling strawberry slushies and strawberry shortcake will be on-site in the strawberry patch.

The farm accepts cash and paper checks for payment. No credit or debit cards are accepted.

The strawberry patch may not be open every day due to weather or availability of strawberries.

