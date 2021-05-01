Brush up on your Charlotte trivia (while closing your rings) with these City Walks

Shown on this Charlotte City Walk is the Biddleville history mural by a group of artists, co-led by Jamil Steele, who is the art teacher at Shamrock Elementary. The mural is on Beatties Ford Road in Historic West End.

There is arguably no better way to learn one’s city than by walking its neighborhoods, and Charlotte is no exception.

Charlotte’s annual City Walks, after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back — with one big change. This year, the walks will be self-guided to help support social distancing efforts (coronavirus depending, City Walks should be back to the guided tours we all know and love in 2022).

City Walks officially begin in May, and they are celebrated worldwide. Other cities call them Jane Jacobs Walks or Jane’s Walks, named after urban planner and creative thinker Jane Jacobs, who lived in Greenwich Village and in the 1960s, encouraged residents to get involved in their cities.

Jacobs was scoffed at by the architects, planners and officials at the time. Now, her books are taught in architecture and planning schools. She was born May 4, 1916, and the walks are held in May in her honor.

This year, since the walks are virtual, the walks will be available past May. Here are a few to check out:

“Fly Girl” at West 4th Street across from Pearl Dentistry along a loading dock by Sloane Siobhan, 2019. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

More walks can be found on the History South website.

