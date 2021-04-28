Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 30-May 6.

Attend the grand opening of Morelia Gourmet Paletas and enjoy free Mexican paletas while supplies last.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order beginning March 26 at 5 p.m., mass gatherings are limited to 50 people inside and 100 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Immerse in a world of “weird and happy creations” at the “Good Times” art show, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon and Imek Studio at The Underground. This free collection of artwork will showcase a diverse range of styles, and many of the creators are pop-up gallery Art Hole alumni. Be sure to book a time for entry; there will be 30-minute viewing slots available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Masks are required. Free. 820 Hamilton St. https://bit.ly/3aFhnBB

Explore immersive installments, such as Ian Wegener’s Sculpture Garden, at the “Good Times’‘ art show. Courtesy of Good Times

Embark on a Haunted History Tour at Historic Rosedale. The Charlotte Area Paranormal Society will share how some former residents have chosen to remain behind. The tour will take place in the gardens and grounds near the house and blacksmith shop. To maintain social distancing, tours are limited to 20 people, ages 8 and up. All guests must wear face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available. Event runs rain or shine. 7-8 p.m. $20. 3427 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3vqYavn

Enter an auction to get a 1965 Beach Boys in Charlotte poster. Concert poster dealer Andrew Hawley will be selling the poster, which exceeds average Globe Poster size and is set apart by the Day-Glo ink colors. Bidding is open now and ends May 1. https://bit.ly/3npaUzJ

Saturday

Enjoy the charm of Italy in Charlotte through Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit, which will feature original-sized reproductions of High Renaissances frescoes at the Vatican in Rome. The tour debuted at the Texas State Fair after international stops and will also showcase a 40-foot by 40-foot canvas of The Last Judgment. Masks are required, and there will be timed ticketing to limit capacity. $18+. 401 S. Gardner Ave. https://bit.ly/3fJJfI5

Soon, you can visit Italy from Charlotte through a new exhibition tour. Courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment

Visit the “Off the Plantation: The Emancipation” exhibition at the Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art. Designed by Charlotte based artists Carla Aaron-Lopez, Dammit Wesley, Fart.PDF, Kiana Mui, Kyle Mosher and Sir Will, this installation will showcase emancipation from capitalistic values and racism that hinders the success of Black artists. Reservations and masks are required. Noon-5 p.m. Free. 1520 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3vqZOx3

Get a free Mexican paleta at the grand opening of Morelia Gourmet Paletas in South End. These large, frozen treats are handmade with natural ingredients. The new shop will offer 16 flavor options that you can dip in chocolate, crunchy hazelnuts or cookie butter, then top off with Oreos, peanuts, rainbow sprinkles and more. 1-9 p.m. Free for first 1,000 customers. 1425 Winnifred St., #104. https://bit.ly/2R3cGKz

Morelia Gourmet Paletas will give away 1,000 free Mexican Paletas to celebrate its grand opening in South End Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Sunday

Head to Gastonia for the Sprouts Cafe oyster roast. To avoid the long line, the cafe will set up the smoker in the back parking lot, where all oyster sales will take place. The condiment station won’t be set up, but there will be individually wrapped butter, cocktail sauce, lemon juice, crackers and mignonette sauce. Oysters will be $1 each, served raw or steamed on the smoker. There will also be breakfast and lunch available at the counter inside and live tunes on the patio from Dan Staton and Bradley Cloninger. 1012 S. New Hope Road. https://bit.ly/3sZgs5i

Get outside with Charlotte City Walks. These free, guided walks offer more than 15 options to explore South End, NoDa, Plaza Midwood (among more) to learn about history and culture. Explore the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, visit uptown murals and discover NoDa’s vibrant history through textile mills and local art. Unlike previous City Walks, there’s no registration or ticket requirement. Participants are encouraged to follow safety precautions, including masks and social distancing. Free. https://bit.ly/3xtBz2P

Monday

Plan ahead now for Mother’s Day. Will you treat mom to a night out at dinner? Prefer to cook at home? Need gift ideas? From lavender-infused honey to cookie letters, you can surprise mom with a locally curated gift or dinner spread from these Queen City restaurants and retailers. https://bit.ly/3tXkYCk

Surprise mom with a local gift or meal this Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Cloister Honey

Join a Ben’s Friends meeting each Monday at O-Ku. Ben’s Friends is a national support group for those in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction. While the group met via Zoom amid COVID-19, members are excited to resume in-person meetings going forward. Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon. Free. 2000 South Blvd. https://bit.ly/3aHaPlF

Tuesday

Get ready to pick strawberries at Carrigan Farms. Peak picking will take place from May 4-11 at the farm, and there will also be a food truck with strawberry slushies and shortcake on site at the patch. Be sure to check the Carrigan Farms Facebook page for updates, as the patch may be closed due to weather. May 4-11. $15 for U-pick strawberries, $17 for a gallon-sized pre-picked container, $5 for a quart-sized pre-picked container. 1145 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville. https://bit.ly/3xrS1Rm

Bring home a container of fresh strawberries from Carrigan Farms. Carrigan Farms

Take a Tuesday evening yoga class at Birkdale Village. As part of its Signature Event Series, the shopping destination will offer free “Be Well Birkdale” yoga classes in The Grove, an open-air green space. Tickets and registration are no longer required, but guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks and engage in social distancing. 6-7 p.m. Free. Birkdale Commons Parkway and Sam Furr Road. https://bit.ly/3vcTlFM

Wednesday

Pick up a read from I’ve Read It in Books, the new bookstore inside Tip Top Daily Market. The carefully curated collection of books has garnered a following from customers, who posted their praises on social media. In addition to favorites from owner Rob Banker’s collection, you’ll also find bestsellers and alternative titles inside the formerly vacant area of Premium Sound at Tip Top. https://bit.ly/2S62GB1

Visit I’ve Read it in Books, nestled in the formerly vacant area of Premium Sound inside Tip Top Daily Market. Courtney Devores CharlotteFive

Order a bite at YaMe Asian Noodles, a new fast-casual restaurant in the former Duckworth’s Kitchen & Taphouse space at ParkTowne Village. Expect authentic Asian noodle dishes including ramen, pho and pad thai, as well as fried rice and stir fry. Both takeout and delivery are available. If you want to dine in-person, you can reserve via OpenTable. 4435 Park Road, Suite 300. https://bit.ly/3dS64YF

Try an authentic noodle dish at YaMe Asian Noodles in the former Duckworth’s Kitchen and Taphouse Space near Montford Drive. CharlotteFive

Try a painting session at Vixen Ready Art Factory in the University area. This Black-owned walk-in art studio and creative space is open daily. All classes are small, and no appointment is needed to come and paint. Kids are welcome daily until 6 p.m., and adults over 21 can bring their own wine. Outside food and cakes are welcome, as well. 440 E. McCullough Drive, Suite A-222. https://bit.ly/32SJJUp

Thursday

Check out one of these new pizza shops. No matter where you’re from, or what you’re craving, Charlotte delivers on pizza styles: Chicago-style, Detroit-style, St. Louis-style, Connecticut-style and even brewery-style. If you’re curious about brewery-style pizza, you’ll find it in spots such as Izzy’s Pizza outside Triple C Brewing Co., Passport Dough & Co. from The Unknown Brewing Co. and wood-fired pie from Brewers at 4001 Yancey. https://bit.ly/3aGfBQi

Order out or dine-in at one of these new pizza shops across the Queen City. Courtesy of Inizio Pizza

Join a Chinese Foodways livestream lunch and learn about Chinese food in America, presented by the Charlotte Museum of History. Dr. Michelle King, associate professor of history at UNC Chapel Hill, will discuss the cultural significance of food and family and how they connect people across national boundaries. King will also shed light on the current social climate for Chinese food in America and how it’s been influenced by the rise of anti-Asian hate. Noon. Free. https://bit.ly/3tTcYm5

Mark your calendar

Go on a scavenger hunt with a Mother’s Day theme via CLT Scavenger Hunt. Leading up to Mother’s Day, almost 30 local brands and businesses will give away over $2,500-worth of prizes. Look for finds from Lilly Greenthumbs, Charlotte Candle Company and Cilantro Noodle by following along on Instagram at @cltscavengerhunt. May 7-8. Free. https://bit.ly/3cOHOpU

Attend the South End Wine & Hops Fest. The events will include a wine dinner at C3 Lab, outdoor skating rink at The Unknown Brewing Company and the festival with all-day samples and a souvenir tasting glass. This year’s events will be smaller to allow for social distancing, and masks are required. Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance of the event. May 13-16. $35+ ($15 for designated driver). 1327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3dvRzcU

Enjoy wine tastings, an outdoor skating rink, live music and tastings at the South End Wine & HopsFest. Courtesy of South End Wine & Hops Fest

Plan ahead for an epic movie night. On Set Cinema offers viewings of popular movies — on the sets where iconic scenes were filmed. You can catch “The Rage: Carrie 2” at the “party house” in West Charlotte on May 15 and “The Hunger Games” in Hickory, N.C. at District 12. Fans can even camp out overnight at the sites. $25+. May 15 and Oct. 22. West Charlotte and 4255 Henry River Road. https://bit.ly/2Q98wAv

Attend the Central Coast Hidden Gems wine dinner at McNinch House Restaurant. Sommelier Anthony “Wes” Wesley and Orsini Wines will explore the hidden gems of California’s Central Coast between Monterey and Santa Barbara through bottles they believe should be tasted by wine lovers. The event will feature six wines and light bites. All CDC and state COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Prepaid reservations are necessary and limited space is available. Call 704-332-6159 or email mcninchhouse@gmail.com to reserve. May 19. 6-8 p.m. $75. 511 N. Church St. https://bit.ly/3aGdZ9o

Let sommelier Anthony Wesley guide you through a six-wine tasting paired with light bites at McNinch House Restaurant. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Sip at the Seltzer World Festival at Summit Seltzer. The event includes two tasting sessions, including noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. where guests can taste 75+ seltzers. Look for options from Summit Seltzer, D8, Bubs, Brizo, Catawba Twist, Hi-Current and El Clomado coupled with local food and artisan booths. June 5. Noon to 7 p.m. $35+ 2215 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3amJ81v

Enjoy local and regional seltzers at the Seltzer World Festival. LunahZon Photography/Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17-Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.