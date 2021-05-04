Charlotte’s yoga studios raise money for India COVID relief

Yoga teachers in Charlotte are holding donation-based classes to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India. Getty Images/iStockphoto

As India’s devastating COVID-19 outbreaks continue, some of Charlotte’s yoga studios are being called to help.

If you’ve ever benefited from the practice of yoga, now is the time to give back, is the resounding cry heard across the community.

Your purchase of a class in Charlotte will go to relief organizations who are helping during this crisis.

Here are a few ways to help:

Virtual practice

When: Wednesday, May 5, 5-5:45 p.m.

What: 45-minute practice using Myofascial Release techniques to ease tension around your neck, upper back and feet.

Props: 2 tennis balls or recovery rounds, a sock, a block, a yoga mat or a blanket for folding.

Taught by: North Carolina yoga instructor Raudhah Rahman.

Proceeds: Pay what you can over $5, and 100 percent of your money will go toward the purchase of oxygen cylinders for hospitals in India.

Sign up: via Outer Reach.

Raudhah Rahman is a yoga teacher and web designer in North Carolina. Courtesy of Raudhah Rahman

1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, outdoor patio

When: Thursday, May 6, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

What: A flow yoga class on NoDa Yoga’s Oakhurst patio

Taught by: Charlotte yoga teacher Grace Millsap.

Proceeds: Pay what you can; 100 percent of your donation goes to Give India.

Sign up: via Mindbody.

Grace Millsap teaches yoga and yoga philosophy in Charlotte. Christa L Thomas CLT PHOTOGRAPHY

Virtual practice

When: Fri, May 7, 4 p.m. – Sun, May 9, 11:30 a.m.

What: A global marathon of yoga, meditation, pranayama, chanting, lecture and Kirtan sessions.

Taught by: Charlotte yoga teacher Shanna Small, as well as instructors from around the world.

Proceeds: Pay what you can; 100 percent of your donation goes to Oxygen Cylinder Relief Project - Hemkunt Foundation and SAI Foundation - Care for Caregivers PPE kits for rural centers.

Sign up: via Eventbrite.

Shanna Small teaches Ashtanga and yoga philosophy in Charlotte. Courtesy of Shanna Small

Other ways to help

Khali Yoga is recommending donations to the Indian Red Cross.