Charlotte’s yoga studios raise money for India COVID relief
As India’s devastating COVID-19 outbreaks continue, some of Charlotte’s yoga studios are being called to help.
If you’ve ever benefited from the practice of yoga, now is the time to give back, is the resounding cry heard across the community.
Your purchase of a class in Charlotte will go to relief organizations who are helping during this crisis.
Here are a few ways to help:
Fundraising Effort for Covid relief in India
Virtual practice
When: Wednesday, May 5, 5-5:45 p.m.
What: 45-minute practice using Myofascial Release techniques to ease tension around your neck, upper back and feet.
Props: 2 tennis balls or recovery rounds, a sock, a block, a yoga mat or a blanket for folding.
Taught by: North Carolina yoga instructor Raudhah Rahman.
Proceeds: Pay what you can over $5, and 100 percent of your money will go toward the purchase of oxygen cylinders for hospitals in India.
Sign up: via Outer Reach.
NoDa Yoga
1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, outdoor patio
When: Thursday, May 6, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
What: A flow yoga class on NoDa Yoga’s Oakhurst patio
Taught by: Charlotte yoga teacher Grace Millsap.
Proceeds: Pay what you can; 100 percent of your donation goes to Give India.
Sign up: via Mindbody.
24 Hour+ Global Yoga Marathon for India Covid Relief
Virtual practice
When: Fri, May 7, 4 p.m. – Sun, May 9, 11:30 a.m.
What: A global marathon of yoga, meditation, pranayama, chanting, lecture and Kirtan sessions.
Taught by: Charlotte yoga teacher Shanna Small, as well as instructors from around the world.
Proceeds: Pay what you can; 100 percent of your donation goes to Oxygen Cylinder Relief Project - Hemkunt Foundation and SAI Foundation - Care for Caregivers PPE kits for rural centers.
Sign up: via Eventbrite.
Other ways to help
- Khali Yoga is recommending donations to the Indian Red Cross.
