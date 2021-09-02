Charlotte Observer Logo
Biketoberfest is oh, so Charlotte: Explore the city by bike, then go to a brewery.

Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest is back in 2021 with an extended route. Shown here is a photo from the 2019 scavenger hunt.
Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest is back in 2021 with an extended route. Shown here is a photo from the 2019 scavenger hunt. Grant Baldwin Photography

For the cycling curious: Have you ever sat back and wondered how to get from point A to B in Charlotte on two wheels? There’s an event for that.

Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest event is back and will be held on Oct. 24 this year, with an extended route that will show off Charlotte’s new bike infrastructure. You’ll also get to see bike-accessible local businesses, parks and greenways.

Get ready to see new neighborhoods: For the first time, Biketoberfest will extend the route beyond South End and Center City. You’ll also bike north through Villa Heights, Optimist Park, Midtown and NoDa.

Mark your calendar, and here’s what you can expect:

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 24 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Rain date will be Sunday, Nov. 14.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

SUS-Biketoberfest2019-33.jpg
At Biketoberfest event, meet representatives from Charlotte’s bike-accessible local businesses, parks and greenways. Shown above is Biketoberfest in 2019. Grant Baldwin Photography

ROUTE: The route will be a loop starting at Triple C Brewing Co., then taking South Boulevard to NoDa and back up to Triple C. The official route will be announced in September; an outline is available on Biketoberfest’s website.

SUS-Biketoberfest2019-53.jpg
Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest will introduce you to bike-accessible local businesses, parks and greenways. Shown here is a photo from the 2019 scavenger hunt. Grant Baldwin Photography

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 and are available at Biktoberfestclt.org. The first 250 registered are guaranteed an official Biketoberfest shirt. Children under age 18 may participate for free if accompanied by a paying (registered) parent or guardian.

SUS-Biketoberfest2019-60.jpg
Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest has an extended route in 2021. Shown here is a photo from the 2019 scavenger hunt. Grant Baldwin Photography

