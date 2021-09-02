Biketoberfest is oh, so Charlotte: Explore the city by bike, then go to a brewery.

Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest is back in 2021 with an extended route. Shown here is a photo from the 2019 scavenger hunt.

For the cycling curious: Have you ever sat back and wondered how to get from point A to B in Charlotte on two wheels? There’s an event for that.

Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest event is back and will be held on Oct. 24 this year, with an extended route that will show off Charlotte’s new bike infrastructure. You’ll also get to see bike-accessible local businesses, parks and greenways.

Get ready to see new neighborhoods: For the first time, Biketoberfest will extend the route beyond South End and Center City. You’ll also bike north through Villa Heights, Optimist Park, Midtown and NoDa.

Mark your calendar, and here’s what you can expect:

A scavenger hunt-style event along a bike-friendly route with stops at fun destinations

After-party at Triple C Brewing Co.

Along the route, collect stamps in your Biketoberfest passport. Trade them in for raffle tickets at Triple C.

A shorter, more family-friendly route is also available.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 24 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Rain date will be Sunday, Nov. 14.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

11:30 a.m.-noon. Check in at Triple C Brewing Co.’s Barrel Room (2832 Griffith St., Charlotte, NC 28203)

Noon-4:30 p.m. - Explore the city by bike

4:30-6:30 p.m. - After-party at Triple C Brewing Co.’s Barrel Room (2832 Griffith St., Charlotte, NC 28203)





ROUTE: The route will be a loop starting at Triple C Brewing Co., then taking South Boulevard to NoDa and back up to Triple C. The official route will be announced in September; an outline is available on Biketoberfest’s website.

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 and are available at Biktoberfestclt.org. The first 250 registered are guaranteed an official Biketoberfest shirt. Children under age 18 may participate for free if accompanied by a paying (registered) parent or guardian.

