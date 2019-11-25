Charlotte adds new direct flight to Martha’s Vineyard — plan your summer vacay now

American Airlines now offers a direct flight from Charlotte to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Cape Cod that features 125 miles of shoreline.

Too early to start thinking about summer? American Airlines doesn’t think so. Tickets go on sale Monday for its new direct summer flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The nonstop flight will run on Saturdays from June 20-Sept. 5, 2020.

“The Vineyard” as it’s affectionately known to locals, is a charming, laid-back island off the coast of Cape Cod that features 125 miles of shoreline and is known for its storybook lighthouses. It is dotted with six quaint harbor towns.

Edgartown, Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven are lively and close to shopping and restaurants, while West Tisbury, Chilmark and Aquinnah are tucked away and tend to be quieter.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Although Martha’s Vineyard has a history of attracting celebrities and politicians, the island is known for being very casual and relaxed. If you’re short on invites from A-list celebrity friends and want to take advantage of these new flights, here are some places you can stay, eat and play:

Where to stay

Harbor View Hotel blends a nostalgic feel with a summer house vibe in Martha’s Vineyard. Josh Robinson-White / Courtesy of Harbor View Hotel

From inns and hotels, to B&Bs and rental properties, there are accommodations to meet everyone’s needs. What you won’t find are any chains — the island prohibits them.

Consider the historic Harbor View Hotel. Originally opened in 1891, the hotel underwent a massive renovation earlier this year and meticulously blended a nostalgic feel with a summer house vibe for the best of both worlds. Wake up early and take in a sunrise from this spot — you won’t regret it.

For a beachfront option that features activities for kids of all ages including s’mores night, clambakes and live music, consider Winnetu Oceanside Resort. This four-diamond award-winning resort is located on Egartown’s popular South Beach and has a heated pool, massage rooms and tennis courts.

If panoramic ocean views are on the wishlist, Isabelle’s Beach House is your answer. The vista from the front porch will take your breath away. And Isabelle’s homemade muffins at breakfast and freshly baked afternoon cookies are one of the reasons guests keep coming back.

For a secluded, romantic getaway, Lamberts Cove Inn, Restaurant and Farm features 15 guest rooms in a 1790’s restored farmhouse. It sits on seven acres of property that include gardens, a farm and access to a nearby private beach. Its restaurant, Woods, is known for its sustainably prepared dishes.

If you are traveling with a larger group or prefer to spread out, apartments, cottages and large estate homes are available for rent throughout the island. Martha’s Vineyard Vacation Rentals and Real Estate Sales, Sandpiper Rentals and VRBO are just some places that can help guide you in finding a place to call home.

Where to play

Perhaps one of the Vineyard’s greatest claims to fame is that the movie Jaws was filmed on the island. The opening scene where Chrissy Watkins took her last swim in the dark of night took place at Joseph Sylvia State Beach. Nearly two miles long, this generally calm beach is both picturesque and ideal for families because of its gradual entry — just hold off on rewatching Jaws until after the trip. If heavy waves and prime surf are more your style, head over to Katama or South Beach, where shelling is top notch.

Only 527 feet separate Martha’s Vineyard from Chappaquiddick Island, or “Chappy” as the locals refer to it,a peninsula and sometimes island that is full of history and beauty. Access it by ferry or bike and explore the 1000-acre Cape Poge Wildlife Rescue, the Cape Poge Lighthouse, the Mytoi Japanese gardens and the Island’s seven miles of beaches.

For the best views on the Vineyard, the Aquinnah Cliffs Overlook, formerly known as Gay Head, offer 360-degree views from its jagged cliffs that were carved out by glaciers. While you’re there, head to the top of Aquinnah Lighthouse for more can’t-capture-with-photos beauty.

History buffs can ride on the oldest operating platform carousel in America, The Flying Horses Carousel. Built in 1876, the carousel called Coney Island, New York, home for eight years before being moved to Oak Bluff.

Where to eat

If you’re on the hunt for freshly-caught seafood look no further than Larsen Fish Market and its sister location The Net Result. Known for lobster rolls, clams and fish and chips, this family-owned and run fish market has been on the island since 1969. BYOB and take in the views or grab it to-go and prepare at home.

Just after sunset, in the parking lot of Reliable Self Service Market you’ll spot a purple door with a massive line. That is how you will know you’ve arrived at Back Door Donuts — a Vineyard staple. The often hour-plus line is worth the wait. It leads to warm apple fritters and doughnuts that bring locals and visitors back time and again. Open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., it’s the nocturnal fix you didn’t know you always needed.

Culinary aficionados should check out the Farm.Field.Sea seasonal pop-up picnics and events. The group brings together local seafood gatherers, farm producers and food artisans and creates a combined culinary and educational experience. Through storytelling, community and eating local, Farm.Field.Sea. strives to build a network of informed eaters. The group also offers Oyster Farm Tours and hosts an annual Oyster Fest.

If you’re on the island to celebrate a special occasion or are looking for a romantic dining experience, Détente in downtown Edgartown is top notch. The American-inspired, European-influenced menu changes frequently to highlight in-season seafood and produce, but the output is consistently raved about. With unique food pairings, an extensive wine list and multiple dining spaces, including an outdoor patio, every sense is accounted for.