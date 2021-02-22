This company links restaurant workers who need work with restaurants who need workers

Gigpro CEO and co-founder Ben Ellsworth said the app gives shift workers the flexibility to work when they need to work and rest when they need to rest.

The Gigpro app was born in the most unlikely of places — a kitchen sink. Chef Ben Ellsworth was preparing for a restaurant grand opening when he found himself elbow deep in dishes. His dishwasher had bailed on his shift, and Ellsworth was left hanging.

Mid-scrub, Ellsworth’s phone buzzed to let him know someone had booked his AirBnB rental. “So I could get someone to book a room from halfway around the world, but I couldn’t find a dishwasher,” Ellsworth told CharlotteFive.

After testing the idea of linking gig workers with open shifts using a Facebook group, Ellsworth and his business partner, fellow chef Sean Brock, saw that there was not only interest but a need for a tool to bring these two groups together.

“There are a staggering number of unemployed, underemployed, displaced restaurant workers not only due to COVID, but because the industry stopped being attractive — 80% of the industry underpays and doesn’t incentivize,” Ellsworth said. “I’m a chef — I care about the industry, and I care even more about people who work in the industry. I wanted a way to connect these people with employers who will pay a reasonable living wage.”

Gigpro co-founder Sean Brock is a renowned chef, multi-time New York Times bestseller, host of Season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning television show “Mind of a Chef,” which was produced by Anthony Bourdain, and is currently featured on the Netflix show, “Chef’s Table.” Emily Dorio

There is no fee to “gigers” who use the service and no fee to businesses for signing up. When the agreed upon work is complete, restaurants pay Gigpro a fee of 15% of the total wages earned by the giger. Another thing that differentiates GigPro? “Businesses can recruit from the site — in fact, we encourage it,” Ellsworth said. Gigpro does not charge any recruiting fees.

Gigpro first launched in 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina, then expanded to Nashville in 2020 and has now arrived in Charlotte. Chef Sam Diminich, winner of Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay,” former chef at Upstream and owner of Your Farms, Your Table, has partnered with Gigpro to help fill his growing event and cooking needs.

“Our food and beverage community here in Charlotte is tight, and what Gigpro adds is not only a safety net of filling needs but also another opportunity to network, share and grow as a restaurant community,” Diminich said.

During COVID-19, app helps fill quarantine gaps in schedules

Other cities have already seen the benefits of Gigpro in action. “We had holes in our schedule weekly before using GigPro,” said Matt Bolus, chef and partner at The 404 Kitchen and Gertie’s Whiskey Bar in Nashville. “Between people having to quarantine for COVID-19 to people just not wanting to work, I can not think of a single week since reopening that we were not looking for a part-time or full-time position to be filled.”

Bolus said his first experience using Gigpro sealed the deal for him. His restaurant had been without a full-time dishwasher for months during the coronavirus pandemic and had struggled to fill the position.

“We put out countless ads, replied to just as many applicants, did numerous interviews, but just could not seem to nail one down permanently. Less than a few hours after signing up for Gigpro and posting the job, we had a pro in and hard at work. It was a busy Friday night, and this pro was by himself. Needless to say I just had my fingers crossed that he lasted the entire shift. Not only did he last the entire shift but in the middle of the rush he was so caught up he was helping us prep food.”

Caroline Hamlett is a hospitality worker who has completed various Gigpro shifts in the Charleston area — from bartending and catering, to line cook, server and dishwasher. “Every one of us in the industry could use more cash. This is an easy, transparent and honest way to do it. You have the opportunity to meet new people and maybe even garner more job offers,” Hamlett said.

Ellsworth, who has completed some shifts himself during COVID-19, said culinary schools have contacted him about utilizing the app to get students first-hand experience. “It’s hard to get your foot in the door in the restaurant industry when you don’t have experience. Even if you sign up for a dishwashing gig, you still get a behind-the-scenes look at how some of these top restaurants are operating,” Ellsworth said.

“Our food and beverage community here in Charlotte is tight, and what Gigpro adds is not only a safety net of filling needs, but also another opportunity to network, share and grow as a restaurant community,” said Sam Diminich of Your Farms, Your Table, pictured here with his children. Courtesy of Sam Diminich

As Gigpro launches in Charlotte, it is looking to sign up both businesses and workers. “Charlotte is in an interesting space right now — so much growth and so much potential, particularly in hospitality, but lacking in specific tools, such as having a safe space to draw from a labor pool to ensure our individual success on a nightly basis,” Diminich said.

“Literally everyone in the business has needs right now, and those needs will only increase here in the near future.”

